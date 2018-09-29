Glenswilly book their place in the quarter final with a seven points win over Four Masters

Glenswilly are safely through to the semi-final of the Donegal Senior Championship following tonight’s quarter final win over Four Masters, in MacCumhaill Park.

Glenswilly …. 0-12

Four Masters ..0-5

The winners laid the foundation for the win in the opening 30 minutes and led by six points 0-7 to 0-1 at halftime.

In fairness to a young Four Masters who were without the experienced Barry Monaghan and the suspended Kevin McBrearty did make a game of it in the second half.

And with five minutes to go there was just four points between the sides before Glenswilly finished with a late flourish.

Glenswilly got off lively start with three quick points in the space of four minutes courtesy of one from Brian Farrelly and two from Gary McFadden.

With Neil Gallagher raking the MacCumhaill Park skies Glenswilly continued to dominate and though they were on top they got a little sloppy in front of the posts.

They shot six bad wides before on 20 minutes Michael Murphy kicked his second point of the half.

The county skipper who was alternating between full forward and midfield converted from a close in free for a close in free for a 0-5 to 0-1 lead.

That was on 20 minutes. Thomas McGowan had converted from just inside the 45 two minutes earlier for Four Masters only point of the half.

Four Masters to their credit were battling bravely and were enjoying a little more possession. Their big problem the youthful Masters were no match for Glenswilly in the physical challenges and they got turned over time after time when they went forward.

After their wobbly spell Glenswilly closed out the half with points from Mark McAteer - the pick of the first half scores- and Caoimhin Marley for a 0-7 to 0-1 halftime lead.



Four Masters did up their game on the resumption and the matched Glenswilly score for score and the margin was still six nine minutes into the new half.

Michael Murphy and Thomas McGowan and Caoimhin Marley and McGowan and the Masters thanks to the industry of Barry Dunnion, John Boyle, Leo McHugh and Aaron McCrea the margin was back to five shortly after when McCrea split the posts.

And the margin was back to four points when Neil Ward converted from 20 metres with a little under five minutes of normal time.



But Caoimhin Marley kicked his third to ease Glenswilly into a double score lead once again 0-10 to 0-5 before Murphy hit late points for a comfortable enough win in the end.

GLENSWILY: James Gallagher; Mark McAteer (0-1), Eamon Ward, Ruairi Crawford; Joe Gibbons (0-1), Cathal Gallagher, Oisin Crawford; Neil Gallagher, Caolan Kelly; Brian Farrelly (0-1), Kealan McFadden, Shaun Wogan; Gary McFadden (0-3, 1f), Michael Murphy (0-4, 2f, 1 ’45), Caoimhin Marley (0-2). Subs: Cormac Callaghan for K.McFadden 35, Ryan Diver for S Wogan 46, Leon Kelly for G.McFadden black card, 52. Stephen O’Donnell for Farrelly 61, Shane McDaid for J Gibbons 61

FOUR MASTERS Martin Cassidy; Brian Fagan, Aaron McCrea (0-1), Karl Lacey; Emmet Doogan, John Boyle, Barry Dunnion; Patrick Reid, Leo McHugh; Dylan Kennedy, Thomas McGowan (0-3f), Sean Meehan; Jason Duignan, Neil Ward (0-1f), Cathal Canavan. Subs: Caolan Loughney for J Duignan 3), Ciaran Monaghan for T McGowan 46, Jamie Crawford for N Ward 46, Oisin Reid for S Meehan 51, Neil Ward forE Doogan 52, Jason Duignan for S Fagan 57.

REFEREE; Jimmy White (Killybegs)