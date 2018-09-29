Surprisingly comfortable win for Glenfin over Naomh Brid

A much physically superior Glenfin had no real difficulty in disposing of a gritty, but outgunned Naomh Brid side in Maountcharles on Saturday evening.

Glenfin . . . 1-11

Naomh Brid . . . 1-4

Indeed the winners were not flattered by their winning margin, although Naomh Brid will bemoan the fact that they hit nine wides to their opponents’ tally of just three over the hour.

To add to their woes, they also lost the hard working Ross Gallagher to a second yellow card in the 52nd minute and Gearoid Gallagher followed seven minutes later in a game that was devoid of any real rancour.

Glenfin laid the foundations for this Intermediate Championship quarter-final victory while playing into the breeze and struck for a crucial opportunist goal in the 20th minute.

The Naomh Brid defence was slow to deal with a dropping ball and the impressive Stephen Carr first-timed the loose ball to the net soccer-style.

Carr's clinical finish put the winners into a 1-2 to 0-2 lead, a platform they never lost and they got the goal while their talismanic Frank McGlynn was off the field with a nose bleed.

Exchanges had been fairly even up to the goal with Callum Gallagher and Declan McCafferty on the mark for Naomh Brid with Glenfin keeper Andrew Walsh and Daniel McGlynn replying for Glenfin.

The pacey Ryan Brogan added another point for Naomh Brid before Conor Ward had the final score of the half for the winners.

It looked good for Glenfin turning over with a strong breeze and they went on to outscore their opponents by 0-7 to 1-1.

Naomh Brid's only point of the half came from the boot of marksman Darragh Brogan, a superb effort in the 47th minute.

The losers put on Brogan, who was unable to start due to a niggling injury, and Gearoid Gallagher for Thomas Gallagher and the injured Declan McCafferty and they beefed up their challenge for a period.

The excellent Gerard Ward extended Glenfin's lead with two well struck points to put them into a 1-6 to 0-3 lead.

There was a bit of drama in the Glenfin square when a Ross Gallagher ‘45 was fielded and then spilled by Glenfin's Stephen Ward and the ball hovered perilously close to the goals, but a free out was awarded for a square ball.

Naomh Brid had better luck in the 43rd minute when a high ball from Darragh Brogan was broken down by the towering Henry Duignan and wing back Lee Doherty finished to the net via the hands of Glenfin keeper Walsh.

That strike narrowed the gap to 1-6 to 1-3, but the inevitable Gerard Ward replied with a point when it was most needed and Frank McGlynn came back on the pitch to steady matters.

Naomh Brid posted one more score, a great effort from Darragh Brogan but the winners went on to hit four more points from Ward, Shane Carr and Gary Dorrian.

A deserved victory for Glenfin, who could be serious contenders, but a lively but outgunned Naomh Brid side who beat Cloughaneely last week, were just not able to match the winners’ craft and physical power

GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh (0-2, 2f), Ross Marley, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Daniel McGlynn, Frank McGlynn, Stephen Carr (1-1); Stephen Ward, Patrick Costello; Conor Ward (0-1), Jason Morrow, Eoin Donnellan; Gerard Ward (0-5, 2f), Ciaran Brady, Patrick O'Connor.

Subs; F McGlynn for Patrick Costello (39), Matthew McGinley for Eoin Donnellan (43), Hugh Foy for Stephen Ward (54), Gary Dorrian (0-1) for Conor Ward (58)

NAOMH BRID: Padraig McDaid; Eoin McGarrigle, Sean Gormley, Eoin Quinn; Liam Duffy, Clint Walsh, Lee Doherty (1-0); Thomas Gallagher, Callum Gallagher (0-1); Ross Gallagher, Jamie Timoney, Declan McCafferty (0-1); Gary McCafferty, Henry Duignan, Ryan Brogan (0-1)

Subs; Darragh Brogan (0-1) for Thomas Gallagher, Gearoid Gallagher for Declan McCafferty (h-time), Eoin Rushe for Henry Duignan (53),

Referee: Enda McFeely (Convoy)