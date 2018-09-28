Nothing to choose between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill in bookies ahead of Donegal quarter-final

The bookies can't separate reigning champions Kilcar and Naomh Conaill, who meet in the top game in the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Championship on Sunday.

The game is fixed for Tirconaill Park, Donegal Town at 2 p.m. and Sean Graham Bookmakers (Donegal Town) are quoting even money for both.

Elsewhere, it seems as if the bookies are looking at Gaoth Dobhair, St. Michael's and Glenswilly as the most likely to make the last four.

The odds quoted by Sean Graham are