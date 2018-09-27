Ryan McHugh ruled out for rest of 2018

Kilcar’s prospects of successfully defending their Donegal Senior Football Championship title haven’t been helped by the news that they will be without Ryan McHugh for the rest of the year.

The Donegal All-Star has been out of action for several weeks after suffering concussion while playing for his club in a challenge game.

On medical advice, McHugh won’t play again in 2018.

It’s a major blow for Kilcar who are already without the injured Patrick McBrearty who captained them to championship success in 2017.

Speaking to the Democrat, Kilcar manager, Barry Doherty, said it was disappointing news.

“Ryan won’t play again this year and that’s a major blow for us,” he said.

“But it just means other players will now have to step up to the mark.”

It had been thought McHugh would make a return for his club if they were to reach the closing stages of the championship. But it seems, that will now not happen.

Kilcar are in quarter-final action this weekend and play Naomh Conaill in Donegal Town on Sunday afternoon.