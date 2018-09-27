Yvonne Bonner signs AFLW deal in Australia

Donegal and Glenfin GAA footballer Yvonne Bonner has signed a contract with the Greater Westeern Sydney Giants and will play in the AFLW next year.

Bonner said her move to the Sydney Giants is like a dream. She’ll become only the second Irish woman to play for the club and will link up with Mayo’s Cora Staunton who played with the Giants this season, and will be back in 2019.

"For this to actually come true, it’s like a dream, I suppose, to know that I’m the next Irish girl to come out after Cora," Bonner said.

"I play full forward back home for Donegal, so I’ll play quite similar. It’ll just take a while to get used to the different ways of marking and stuff like that."

There have already been warm tributes to the Donegal player since news of her move was confirmed. On their Facebook page, Donegal LGFA offered their congratulations but said Bonner’s departure would be a huge loss for Donegal football.

The 2010 All-Star and double Ulster championship winner with Donegal is one of ten Irish players, including Red Hugh’s player, Eimear Gallagher, who are in Australia for ‘Cross Codes’ trials.

Clare dual star Ailish Considine has also been snapped up by one of the big Australian clubs and will play with the Adelaide Crows.

"I actually can’t even put it into words how I’m feeling,"said Considine.

"The week with CrossCoders has been brilliant. I was not expecting this at all. I thought I was coming out here to Melbourne to have a kick around and see Australia a little bit. I did not expect to be going home with a contract.

Bonner may yet be back in Donegal in time to line out for Glenfin this weekend. The newly crowned Donegal champions host Lurgan from Cavan on Sunday in the first round of the Ulster Championship.