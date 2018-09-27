DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from Donegal Golf Clubs

Gaoth Dobhair

Tá an bileog ama lán agus thar 100 imreoir reidh le Classic Gailf a imirt le cuidiú beag a thabairt do Áine bheag, atá go fóill go dona tinn san otharlann. Ádh mór uirthi. The final of the Doubles Matchplay was played recently in ideal Autumn weather and it went right to the wire or the 19th to be exact. With each pairs dominating at times, a par at the first extra hole was enough to crown Micheál Mhicí Ó Gallchóir and Charlie Cullen as champions for 2018. This combination, unbeaten during their Minor League success just edged out newcomer John Diver and Donal Greene who went so close to dethroning the favourites in a tight final played in a very sporting manner. Well done to both teams.

Owenie Mór Gallagher (18) was, very appropriately, the winner of the Teach Jack sponsored competition at the weekend. His 65 was further evidence of his continued progress, confirming him as the most improved player of the year from his starting handicap of 22 to his present 17 with further decreases almost certainly guaranteed. Hugh Ó Gallchóir (5) shot one over to secure second place, edging out Player of the Year leader, Pádraig Ó Dochartaigh, now off 7 handicap, both with 67. Cathal Óg Ó Gallchóir’s (3) one over gave him another Gross and Micheál Mhící (18) with 34 and Doalty Sweeney (18) with 29 took the nines. Danny Ferry was the best in the 21+ category. Rinne foireann faoi 16 an chlub a ndícheall aithris a dhéanamh ar a mbhua i gchluiche Ceannais na Condae anuraidh, nuair a chás said le Dún Fionnchaidh i Leitir Ceanainn, ach níor éirigh leo. Chaill said 2-1 i gcluiche teannta. Comhghairdeas ar bhliain rathúil. Beidh Bronnadh duaiseanna na Míosa agus an Club Draw ar siúl sa Chlubtheach oíche Dhomnaigh an 30ú Meán Fómhair ar 8 pm. Beidh an Bronnadh do dhuaiseanna an Chlassic ar an 6 tráthnóna Dé Sathairn.

Bundoran Ladies

Congratulations to Sorcha Begley, Lady Captain, and all the winners in The Erin Tiles Ballyshannon sponsored competition last Sunday. 1st Sorcha Begley 36 points 2nd Nadine Ivers 34 points 3rd Fran Murphy 33 points 4th Mary Mitchell 31 points (b.o.t.), front nine Aideen McGarrigle 17 points, back nine Barbara Craig 17 points.

Well done to Josephine McGurren who won last Thursday’s sweep with 36 points.

Congratulations to Linda Beattie and Fran Murphy who were prize-winners in the stroke competition sponsored by Andrea Doherty Turf Accountants Ballyshannon recently. 1st Linda Beattie 74 2nd Fran Murphy 75. Sunday next 30th September the competition is sponsored by Supervalu Bundoran.

On Sunday 7th October the competition is sponsored by Ballyshannon/ Killybegs Credit Union.

Donegal Seniors Alliance

Results of Donegal Senior Golf Alliance Outing to Letterkenny on 20 September: 1 E O Carroll 16 Letterkenny 40; 2 C Toland 12 Portsalon 39 bOT; 3 H Reid 7 Narin & Portnoo 39; 4 J Keenan 24 Dunfanaghy 37 bOT; 5 D Ponsonby 5 Letterkenny 37 BOT; GROSS J G Mc Bride 6 Portsalon 31 GP; 6 G Dickenson 26 Letterkenny 37 BOT; 7 T O Farrell 17 Letterkenny 37; 8 P Keating 18 Letterkenny 36 BOT; 9 J Malcolm 18 Strabane 36; 10 P Mc Garrigle 23 Letterkenny 35 BOT

Cat A: 1 P Sheridan 11 Portsalon 34; 2 J Doherty 19 Strabane 32 BOT

Cat B: 1 M Mc Glynn 17 B & S 35; 2 A Delap 16 Letterkenny 32 BOT

Cat C: 1 K MC Conomy 16 North West 35 BOT; 2 J Grant 10 B & S 35.

Portsalon

Results: Wednesday's Open competition was lost to Storm Ali, despite a few hardened souls taking to the course in vain early in the morning. We are back on board this week with an excellent autumn forecast weather-wise.

This weekend is Ryder Cup weekend and, in between supporting Thomas Bjorn and Team Europe at Le Golf Nacional, why not come and join us at Portsalon on Saturday where we have a Gents Open. Timesheet available, call the shop on 074 91 59459 to reserve a tee-time.

Saturday 22nd September – Members Stableford: Winner: Ryan McGettigan (5) – 36 pts; Runner-up: Brian O'Reilly (18) – 35 pts. CSS: 35 pts

Sunday 23rd September – Members Stableford: Winner: Eamonn McConigley (6) – 34 pts BOT; Runner-up: Kevin McFadden (20) – 34 pts; Gross: Eamonn McDermott (5) – 28 gross pts; Third: Dermot Boyce (17) – 33 pts. CSS: Reduction Only

Sunday 23rd September – Ladies Members Stableford: Winner: Claire Ferry (16) – 36 pts. CSS: 74

Passing of Colm 'PC' Duffy: The Captain, Lady Captain, President and members of Portsalon were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Colm (PC) Duffy over the weekend in Derry.

As many of our longer-serving members will be aware, PC was the man responsible for selling the land on which our beautiful links rests to the club, safekeeping the future at Portsalon Golf Club for generations to follow when he did.

He was made an honorary life member here in Portsalon and his contribution will long be remembered.

Our thoughts are with Colm's family at this sad time, along with his fellow members at City of Derry Golf Club and his many friends in the golfing community around the North West.

Dunfanaghy

Donegal Youth Champions: The Dunfanaghy Junior Boys closed their season out in style on Sunday with a fantastic victory over Gweedore in the final of the Donegal Youth Matchplay. On a blustery, difficult day for golf at Letterkenny the pairings of Luke Kelly and Darcy Hogg, Conor Hanna and James T Sweeney, and Carlos O’Reilly and Tom McClintock produced some great golf to beat a talented Gweedore team. The individual games ebbed and flowed, with no clear outcomes guaranteed until the latter stages giving team captain Paul a few nervous moments! The matchplay experience that the boys have gained over the past few seasons proved vital as they closed strongly to overcome the spirited Gweedore team and bring the County Championship back to Dunfanaghy.

The players, and both clubs, can be incredibly proud of how well they represented themselves and of the sportsmanship on display. Well done to all the boys!

Charlie Robinson Cup (Golfer of the Year) Stableford - Sunday 23rd September: 1st Ger Dalton (11) 38 pts; 2nd Charles Roarty Jnr (11) 37 pts; Gross: Brendan Kelly (8) 26 pts; 3rd Knox Wilson (21) 36 pts. CSS: 35 pts

Gents Open Waltz - Saturday 22nd September: 1st 88 pts Tommy Ferguson (13) Rosapenna, Charlie McBride (14) Rosapenna, Stephen Loughrey (14) Rosapenna, Garvin Toye (15) Rosapenna; 2nd 88 pts BOT Don Sheridan (14) Otway, Pat Bonner (16) Portsalon, T Duncan (19) Portsalon, Michael Dunne (21) Portsalon. CSS: N/A

The only winner on Wednesday was Storm Ali as the gales lead to cancellation of the Wednesday Open.

North West

Keating Amenities Solutions Open, Saturday 15th September - Results: 1st Colin Barlow (9) 37pts b.o.t; 2nd Conor Doherty (18) 37pts; Gross Matthew Stainsby (7) 76; 3rd Tom Crossan (22) 36pts

Monthly Medal - September 16th September: Results: 1st Conor Doherty (18) 71 nett b.o.t; 2nd Andrew McDermott (19) 71 nett; Gross Padraig MacLochlainn (6) 84; 3rd Damien Griffin (11) 73 nett. C.S.S 73

Thursday Society - 20th September - Thursday Society Captain leads the way at North West.... The Thursday Society began it's 2018/19 season at the North West on Thursday last and it was the current Captain of the long running event who rose above the rest to claim victory. Michael Bradley (8) returned 38 points to win on the break of tie from Christy McWilliams (16) courtesy of a fantastic final 12 holes which he covered in one over par. This week's fixture is singles stableford with a 'Ryder Cup' twist.

Results - 1st Michael Bradley (8) 38 pts b.o.t; 2nd Christy McWilliams (16) 38 pts; 3rd Dermot McDermott (14) 37 pts b.o.t. C.S.S 69

Fixtures

Thursday Society 27th September

Captain's Away Day 29th September (At Ballyliffin)

Ryder Cup Greensomes 30th September

Donegal GC (Murvagh)

22nd/23rd September - The Fletcher Golf sponsored V Par competition was won by Geoff Allister (12) when he finished 5 Up after his very successful round. In 2nd place was Shane Browne (21) who ended the day 4 Up. John Burke (24) came 3rd in a BOT with Robbie Donovan (12) when they both finished 2 Up. Gross winner was John Neary (1 Up)

Club Competitions: Congratulations to Eamonn Canney & Peter Sweeney who defeated Eddie Mc Garrigle & Donie Mc Intyre to become the Spring League champions for 2018.

The Plate Final was won by Michael Mc Garvey & Raymond Nolan who got the better of Martin Cassidy & Liam Mundy. Well done to Billy Johnson who won the Past Captain's prize recently, emerging from a very distinguished group of men to claim victory.

In the Club Singles, David Sweeney is the first man to reach the final after he emerged victorious in a tight- fought match with Shaun Meehan. One down with two holes left to play, he kept his composure to see off his younger rival.

Thursday Specials: After the strong winds and heavy rain that battered our shores earlier in the week, the Thursday's competition was played in glorious conditions by comparison. This allowed John Fluery to take advantage by posting a great score of 22 pts over 9 holes. The ever-youthful Liam Mundy was next with 20 pts and Brian Boyle took 3rd with 18 pts. The Member's Prize went to John Kennedy with 21 pts.

Colm Campbell's Senior League team hosted Ballybofey & Stranorlar in the return leg of their semi-final on Sunday. Trailing 4.5 - 0.5 from the away tie, it was always going to be a big ask and when they lost the first match it was game over. Congratulations to B&S on a superb performance and best of luck in the final.

Owing to both its success and popularity, the "two-day" weekend club competitions will continue for the remainder of the year.

Next weekend's competition will be sponsored by Eddie Walsh & Sons Family Meats. Please note the Murvagh Masters (a competition for the winners of all the sponsored competitions during the year) will be played for on Sunday 30th ONLY.

We welcome the members of Lahinch Golf Club to Murvagh next weekend also. This is a biannual event between both clubs that dates back for many years now so we wish them a most enjoyable weekend of golf and the finest hospitality Donegal has to offer.

Bundoran

The results for the weekend competition (September 22nd and 23rd), sponsored by SuperValu, Bundoran were as follows: 1st Dan McGloin 41 points; 2nd Jonathan Keenan 39 points; 3rd Richard Scott 38 points (BoT); 4th PJ Davey 38 points; Gross Mason Collins 31 points.

The competition next weekend will be sponsored by The Bird's Nest, Bundoran.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

Convoy & Raphoe captain Geoff Cotter's closing holes during Sunday's Singles day of the annual Ruder Cup were quite uneasy ones for him. Not that Geoff himself was playing bad at the time against the B&S team Captain Dean Doherty but after an eight matches to four lead on day one, word was starting to filter through to him that a change was in the air.

Yea, B&S were on a mission, have they had enough, five defeats in a row. Well, in the end after B&S winning eight out of the twelve singles matches it ended up a draw, twelve matches each over the two days but as what happens in the the real competition, the holders retain the cup .

A magnificent €580 was raised and this year the nominated charity was Blood Bikes Northwest Ireland. Andy Parkinson (who started this fundraiser for a colleague of his) was absent from this year's Ryder Cup was presented with the donation from Dean Doherty on Monday past.

Donegal Seniors: Congratulations to Michael Hynes Donegal Senior League Team who qualified on Sunday seeing of a tough Murvagh side in Murvagh. They now meet Rosapenna GC in the final. Will post Date for Final on our FB page.

All-Ireland Mixed Foursomes: Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club send their Mixed Foursomes team to Milltown Golf Club in Dublin on Monday next to compete in the semi-final on Tuesday 2nd October against Craddockstown GC. at 12:45,pm. Let's all send the team and Captains Terry and Margaret our best wishes on behalf of the Club and all the members. We'll get you updates on our social media sites and Webpage.

Table Quiz season is up and running again every Wednesday as usual. throughout the winter months.

Darts: Also keep an eye out for the darts season. If you remember, we put a team in last year for the very first time under the guidance of Danny Bannigan and won our division that same year. What an achievement it was and now, how do we match it. Just watch this space.

Results: Tuesday 18th was not a great golfing day but a few did show up and the winner on the day with a creditable 37pts was Jonathon Carlin playing of (18).

Saturday, 22nd September, Sean Kelly Memorial Cup: 1st Nett: Mark McConnell (18)38pts; 2nd Nett: Tony Fullen (13) 37pts.BOT; Gross: Lorcan Donnellan (6) 29pts.; 3rd Nett: Thomas McBride (11) 37pts Competitors 69. CSS 68

Sunday, 23rd September: 1st Nett: Geoff Cotter (13) 38pts; 2nd Nett: Ciaran Campbell (10) 37pts; Gross:Thomas McMenamin (6) 28pts. Competitors 46. CSS 68

Upcoming events:

Ciaran Coll Testimonial Classic this Friday 28th Sept. Call 074 9131093 to book your slots.

Usual club competitions at weekend and Tue Opens.

Letterkenny Ladies

Many thanks to Paddy Gildea Butchers for sponsoring the club competition on Tuesday 18th. Conditions weren’t great and there weren’t so many hardy souls venturing forth however Anne Condon wasn’t put off by the elements and she brought home a very respectable 37pts. to win the competition and lose a shot off her handicap. Cathy Marren was 2nd with 34pts. and Marian O Sullivan was 3rd with 32pts.

The first Hamper was played on Sunday 24th and eighteen ladies played on a day of mixed conditions. A bigger entry might’ve been expected but no doubt the recent blustery weather was a factor. The course was in great condition if playing a little long but that was no bother to Triona Daly a fine hitter of the ball who triumphed on the day ensuring the Dalys will have lots of treats for Christmas by claiming the hamper with 34pts. Marian O Sullivan was 2nd with 33pts. and Jackie Ireland was 3rd with 32pts.

Saturday 29th there will be an Open Competition - The Michael McGrath Memorial. Entry is €15 for members and visitors. All proceeds will go Letterkenny Hospital Oncology Ward. Your support for this worthy cause would be welcomed.

Also on Saturday it’s the final of the Maire O’Donnell. Captain Sandra McMonagle in her first year of captaincy has done a terrific job in bringing her team to the final of this event and no doubt she has her selection and strategy razor sharp again. The team have two matches from the first leg so that’s a great start and hopefully the home advantage will be the extra club in the bag. Best wishes to Sandra and her team we are all behind you. Tee is reserved from 12.50 so please come out and give the ladies your support.

Letterkenny

Junior competitions concluded at Barnhill over the weekend with a family scramble comprising 21 teams of adults & juniors. Prizes on the day were kindly sponsored by Brown's On The Green, Lady Vice Captain Angela Kilgallon, Victor at McDonald's & John Russell of Letterkenny Activity Centre. In addition, club President Mr Brian O' Reilly presented prizes from his Presidents Day which was held in late August. An enjoyable family evening was had by all in the clubhouse which was packed with budding Tiger's an Rory's. Thanks is expressed to all parents who assisted & juveniles who competed throughout the year with all looking forward to 2019.

On Wed 19th Sept. the course was closed due to the torrential weather conditions on Tues night and Wed morning. However the course was playable on thurs and hosted the Seniors Competition. It is much to the delight and pleasure of members that Letterkenny Golf Course is now able to recover quickly after bad weather conditions. This is put down mainly to the extra machinery purchased to cater to the fairways and also to the draining system working effectively.

On Sat. 22/09/18 the Letterkenny Kia / Nissan Open was played. Cathal Sheridan (21.5) was the winner with an excellent 42 pts. Cathal had a birdie on the 4th plus 4 pars in putting his score together. Darragh McMenamin (2.8) was the runner up with 39 pts. Darragh as ever plays consistently good golf and took 2 birdies i.e. on the 11th and 18th with 14 pars. Kevin Rafferty (4.4) won gross with 38 pts. and Michael O'Malley (14.9) came in third place with 36 pts.

On Sunday 23/09/18 the members competition was played. Kevin Hensey (9.9) was the winner with a good score of 37 pts. (BOT) He got 2 bordies i.e.on13th and 18th and 7 pars. Kieran Sweeney (5.2) a close second place with 37 pts. Keith Spence (11.1) took third place with a good score of 36 pts. and Michael Collum (5.1) won gross with 37 pts. (Gross) .

The Cat 4 Final / John J. Doherty Memorial Cup was played on Sunday 23rd. Jackie Duffy was the winner on the day with a good score of 35 pts. Josef Dadon was a close second with 32 pts. and Hugh Doherty (a keen golfer) came in third with a respectable 30 pts. The front 9 was won by Aidan O'Neill with 16 pts. and the back 9 was won by Liam Rodgers with 14 pts.(BOT). Golfer of the Year went to Aidan O'Neill with 102 pts, this is Aidan's fourth win in a row. Gerry O'Sullivan wishes to thank everybody who played in the Monday Competitions and is looking forward to an equally successful season next year.

Upcoming Events: On Fri. 28th we have 3 Ball Scramble and on Sat. 29th the Michael McGrath Memorial Competition. On Sun the Members Competition will be run.

Portsalon ladies

The annual Lady Captain's outing took place on Sunday 16th September at the Redcastle Golf Resort Inishowen

The weather was great and the ladies enjoyed the golf dinner and craic. The competition was won by Deirdre O'Toole with an impressive 40 points (pictured below Lady Captain Karen McGlinchey.)

The Sunday members competition on Sunday 23rd September was won by Claire Ferry (16) with 36 points CCS 74.

WINTER LINKS: The Portsalon Ladies Winter Links starts on Thursday 27th September, the October Winter Links will be played on Thursday 25th October. details below...please contact the golf shop to book a tee time.

Rosapenna

Club Competition: The Starters Cup which was played for on Sunday the 23rd was won by Charles McBride Jnr (14) with 33pts, the runner up was Shane Doherty (12) with 32pts. Two's - €24.00 roll over to Sunday the 30th.

Donegal Inter Club Events: Good luck to our Donegal League team who travel to Letterkenny for the county final, second leg this coming Sunday the 30th. The match will tee off at 1.30pm with support welcome on the day.

GUI Events - October: Rosapenna Golf Resort will proudly host two GUI events in October. The Ulster Mid Amateur Championship on the 6th & 7th of October. Rounds 1 & 2 will be played over the Old Tom Morris Links & Sandy Hills Links on Saturday the 6th followed by a cut. Round 3 will be played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Sunday the 7th. We will also host the Irish Intervarsity Championship from Wednesday 17th - Friday 19th. The men’s and women’s championships will take place over 54 holes of stroke play on the Old Tom Morris Links. There will be a cut after two rounds, proportionate with the number of entries in each category.

Up coming competitions/events -

September; Sun 30th - Club Competition