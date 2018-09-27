DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

CLOUGHANEELY

The seniors' run in the intermediate championship came to an end at the weekend after being defeated by Naomh Bríd.

The reserves have qualified for the quarter finals where they have been drawn to play St Nauls.

The U13s narrowly lost out to Glenswilly on Friday last by a goal.

The lotto numbers drawn last Wednesday were: 4,6,16,18,19,20. The jackpot was not won. We had one match 5 winner. Congratulations to Eamonn Coyle, Lower Keeldrum who won €100. This week's jackpot was €5,600.

Underage training for the u6s and 8s returns Friday nights at six at the pitch.

On the 28th of September we will hold a sponsored walk leaving the pitch at 6pm. The route will be the park run, all members of the family are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served after.

The children will bring sponsorship cards home on Friday after training, All money raised will help to buy training equipment and pay for buses for the underage teams.

AODH RUADH

Aodh Ruadh enjoyed a facile victory over Na Dúnaibh in the last of the IFC group games on Sunday.

With Downings withdrawing earlier from the championship, the reserves progressed to the quarter-finals top of their group.

The intermediate quarter-finals drawn on Sunday evening see a round robin rematch for Aodh Ruadh, as they face a Gaeil Fhánada side they defeated 5-12 to 0-7 during the group stages. The reserves will also face Gaeil Fhánada in their quarter-final.

The Willie Rogers under 11 tournament will take place this Saturday with the action getting under way at 10.30am. In attendance for what promises to be a great day of football will be teams from Cavan, Fermanagh, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.

The Ballyshannon Shoe Company Winter League will commence shortly. The teams for the winter league have been drawn and are as follows.

Tomás Keown (captain), Max Roper (vice captain), Jack Gormley, Garrett Brennan, Cole Connolly, Joey Daly, Shaun McGarrigle, Cian Dykes, Michael McGrath, Conor McGloin and Callum Dorrian.

Bobby Melly (captain), Daithi Sherrin(vice captain), Shay Winters, Corey Sheridan, MJ Ward, Eoghan McCadden, Aaron Reynolds, Patrick Clarke, Jack Hassett, Antoin Duffy and John McHugh.

Joe Gibbons (captain), Sean Maguire (vice captain), Finn Doogan, Fionn Hartin, Anthony Duffy, Oisin McCadden, Eoin (Blake) Gallagher, Dara Vaughan, Markko Branley, Oisin McGrath, Manus Conlon.

Jayden McGrath Clyne (captain), Eoin Gallagher (vice captain), Sean O'Neill, Conor Greenan, Oisin Sweeney, Sam Davitt, Dara McCready, Aaron McLoone, Darragh Patton, Iarla Hartin, James Gallagher.

On Saturday the under 8s will travel to Donegal Town, for the South Donegal end of year tournament.

The ladies committee will be inviting potential managers to put their names forward in October to take on teams for the 2019 season.

Hurling - Last Thursday our under 16s made the long trip to Burt to take on the home side in the A championship semi-final. Great credit to our young side who held on for a fully deserved victory on a 4-8 to 3-9 scoreline. Their reward now is the A Championship final where they will be up against Setanta.

Last Sunday we held our annual Aodh Ó Dálaigh under 12 tournament. Six teams took part on the day Ballycastle (Antrim), Keady (Armagh), Abbeyknockmoy (Galway), Claremorris (Mayo), St Eunan's and ourselves.

Ballycastle and Claremorris met in the Aodh Ó Dálaigh Final while Abbeyknockmoy and St Eunan's contested the Primary League final.

The titles went to the Antrim and Galway lads. As usual our mothers put on a great display of food for all teams and supporters in the Rock Hall. Aodh Ruadh Juvenile Hurling Chairman John Rooney welcomed all to the tournament and thanked the Daly family for their support of the tournament.

This Sunday we host the Alan Ryan / Seamus Grimes under 16 tournament. In existence since 1998 this event remembers the contribution both lads and their families made to hurling in Aodh Ruadh. Teams confirmed for the tournament are Ballycastle and Loch Mór Gal Dais (Antrim), Keady (Armagh), Easkey (Sligo) Tooreen (Mayo) and Aodh Ruadh. The action gets underway at 10.30 am.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €3,000. The winning numbers drawn were 3, 4, 6, 11, 13 and 15. In the lucky dip €20 went to Hazel Kennedy, Cluain Barron; Olivia Magee, Assaroe View; Margaret Crossan, Portnason; Philip McLoone; and Joe Lafferty, Saimer Drive. This week's jackpot of €3,100.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Bunotto Jackpot.The winning numbers were 2 5 11 12 14. The €50 winners were Declan Prior, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim; Miceal O'Donnell, Ballyshannon; Paddy Toman, Loughinisland, Co Down. This week's jackpot will be €1100.

Both the seniors and reserved travelled to Ardara on Sunday last. The reserves produced a battling performance before going down by four points.

The seniors qualified for the quarter-finals of the championship in one of the most remarkable endings to a match in a long time. A goal in the sixth minute of injury time by Tommy Hourihane gave us a three point win to ensure that for the second successive year we have reached the quarter finals.

Ladies - The U13s play Naomh Columba on Saturday next .A victory will see the girls having a home venue for their semi-final. Well done Cianna Grace and Lucy who played with South Donegal U13 squad in Convoy on Sunday.

The minors were defeated by an excellent Convoy side on Saturday morning.

ST NAUL’S

There will be an under 8s blitz on Saturday morning in Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park.

The nursery is cancelled this week but will resume again on Saturday October 6 in Inver Community Centre.

The minor ladies play Glenfin on Friday, in Glenfin.

Well done to our senior men who had a great victory against Naomh Colmcille. The reserves and seniors are now in the quarter finals at the weekend.

Congratulations to P J Meehan who won the €80 consolation prize in last week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 5, 2, 7, 1, 6, 4, 3.

ST EUNAN'S

The seniors and reserves travelled to Glenties on Sunday. The seniors came up short and missed out on a place in the quarter final.

The junior men turned in a super first-half display, also against Naomh Conaill in their Senior C Championship semi-final and held against a stiff breeze in the second period to advance to the final.

The senior ladies season ended on Sunday without a ball being kicked after Buncrana were unable to field.

The U13 boys Division One footballers lost a close game against MacCumhaills last week.

We will host the U11 and U9 Girls Football finals day this Saturday from 10am in the Park. We will host Termon, Letterkenny Gaels, Red Hugh’s, Downings, MacCumhaills and Dungloe.

We hosted the Gary Doyle Cup on Saturday for U10 teams and had a great day’s football. Ardara won the main cup competition and we had special guests this year with Glasgow Gaels coming over to compete.

Coláiste Ailigh are hosting some great games as part of school fundraising efforts that are fantastic value. The Donegal senior men and ladies teams will play games there in December. One ticket covers all games as well as entry into a prize draw and tickets are just €10. Finn Harps also play the Irish army in a friendly as part of the fundraiser.

Tickets can be purchased from the school or from main event sponsor The Mount Errigal Hotel as well as Mac’s Mace and Kelly’s Centra.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B’iad 4, 19, 25 agus 28 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €2,400 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Myles Sweeney, Donal Mac Giolla Bhride, Gaoth Dobhair, Breid Gallagher, Meenaniller, Cathal Ferry, Gaoth Dobhair, Mervyn O Donnell, Gaoth Dobhair, €150 Ann Harley, Arlands.

NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

Thanks to everyone who is lending a hand during our current development. Anyone who is interested in getting involved be it passed players, parents, sponsors, ex- committee members etc. please get in contact with any committee member for information.

The adult men's team wrapped up their season on Saturday evening with an away defeat to Red Hughs. Training will resume again in early January. Gach rud don Fhorinn.

NA ROSSA

The lotto numbers drawn on Monday night were 2,3,13,26 . There was no jackpot winner on the night. Two lucky dip winners receive €50 each. They were Danny Eilliott, Elliott's Bar and Geraldine Boyle, Dooey. This week's jackpot now stands at €7,350

September Club 50 draw also took place. The winners for this month were €300 - Ava Caulfield, €100 - Trevor Melly and €50 Martin Caulfield.

The seniors made the long journey to Moville last Friday evening to complete their last round robin championship match. A good performance was not enough as Moville eventually ran out winners and they now continue on to the quarter-finals.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The Junior A football team progressed to the semi final after their draw with Urris in their final group game last weekend. The lads will play the winners of Red Hugh’s/Moville on the weekend of 6/7th October. The Junior B lads season came to an end on Sunday past when they were defeated by St. Mary’s, Convoy.

The U-8 footballers took part in a blitz at Páirc na nGael on Saturday past with visiting teams from Buncrana, St. Michaels and Ardara taking part also.

Well done to the U-10 football team who took part in the Gary Doyle Cup at the O’Donnell Park last weekend. Thanks to St. Eunan's for the invite and hospitality. The U-13 boys footballers lost out to Red Hugh’s last weekend.

Calling traditional musicians, singers, Irish dancers and quizzers! Tá séasúr Scór buailte linn! It's that time of year when we start practising for Scór again. If you are under 17 and interested in taking part please give Bairbre a call on 0894218215.

The U13s had a great morning of hurling on Sunday when they travelled to Derry. Firstly they recorded a win against Cuchullain na Ghleanna, Ballygawley, Tyrone and a second win against the hosts Ballerin,Derry.

TY Students are required to help out at our Club Bingo on Monday nights in Arena 7. If you think you could be of assistance please contact Charlie Cannon on 087 694 9125 or call in on Monday night from 7.30 pm.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €7300 on Monday night. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Mary Canavan, Leghoney and Martin Higgins, Clogher. The numbers drawn were 6, 9, 14 & 23 Congratulation to all winners.

The annual Sean Dunnion Senior Memorial tournament was held at the weekend. Evelyn Dunnion and her son Sean were on hand to make the presentation to the boys and girls who received their trophies before enjoying the well deserved refreshments.

Thanks to everyone who helped to organise the tournament, the club for facilitating the blitz and to the coaches and parents for their continued support. Thanks also to the Dunnion family and to David Keaney and senior goalkeeper Martin Cassidy for refereeing the games.

MALIN

Malin lost last Saturday against St. Michaels in the senior championship and are out of the championship. However, they will play senior championship again next year.

The club would like to say commiserations to Aoife McColgan and her Moville ladies teammates who lost the senior county ladies final on Sunday against Glenfin.

The Under 8 training is back on every Sunday mornings from 10.30 to 11.30am. The Under 11 boys lost out to Steelstown in their last game of the league. The under 13 boys lost to Buncrana in the Inishowen semi-final on Sunday.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €1200 The numbers drawn were 5-2-73-6-4-1 with the €50 going to Chris Costello, Malin Head. This week’s jackpot is €1250.

IORRAS

After a most exciting and cracking game of football on Saturday night in Straid our senior men are through to the quarter finals of the Junior A Championship having secured a draw against Letterkenny Gaels. The team showed great determination and put in a great effort in the second half and Dean Kelly's goal late on secured a share of the spoils.

Match "N" Win results for Thursday Sept 20. They numbers drawn were 12, 13, 15 and 23. The jackpot was not won. This week's is €6,100.The €15 winners were Liam Toye, Quigley's Point, Rose Bradley, Cross, Maria Kelly, Dunaff, Asling McGonagle, Connie's Shop, the Parish, Brid Grant, Magheramore.

With the evenings drawing in and getting dark now can all parents/guardians please make sure all children that are leaving the clubhouse and walking into town or home are aware of the following points below. This applies to all adults too.

The U13 boys lost on Saturday afternoon to Burt. The boys put in a good performance. It's been a long season for most of these lads and their coaches out since February. So a big thanks all the boys, to the coaches, Paddy, Mark, David.

The under age presentations will take place on Friday November 30th in the Ballyliffin Hotel.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 4, 11, 14, 17, 21. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Colin Friel, Le Chéile. This week's jackpot is €5850.

The senior ladies will play Scotstown from Monaghan, on Saturday, in Portsalon.

This new territory for the ladies but they are looking forward to the challenge of playing Scotstown. As this is a home fixture, it would be great to see a big Fanad support out to see the ladies on Saturday.

The seniors will face Aodh Ruadh, in the Intermediate Championship at the weekend.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €1,500. The numbers drawn were 5 ,6, 7, 14, 15. The €25 winners were Eamon Gorman, Noreen McGee, Madge Calvey, S Carty. The next draw will take place in the Dew Drop Inn, Laghey on the 1st of October.

Well done to the seniors who made it through to the County quarter final defeating Cloughaneely 1-9 to 0-8. They now play Glenfin in Pairc Gearoid O Gallachoir on Saturday evening. Best of luck to the team and management.

Thanks to Bridin McGarrigle for singing the National anthem at the match last Saturday.

CILL CHARTHA

The seniors and reserves both had good wins away to MacCumhaill’s on Saturday to top their groups with a hundred per cent record. They have drawn Naomh Conaill in the quarter final and the game is being played on Sunday in Donegal Town.

The reserves will play St Michael’s in the reserve quarter final. The Under 13s had a good win over Naomh Columba on Friday that result leaves them second in the table.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot so this week’s jackpot is €9,100. Last week’s numbers were 18, 20, 26 and 28. Last week’s winners were: €50 -Teresa Kenny, Frosses, €30 - Una Blain, Malinmore, €20 - Mary T Byrne, Churchtown and Peadar and Dearbhla Molloy, Leitir.

KILLYBEGS

Thank you to the McGuinness family, the U8 and U10 managers and all volunteers/referees for supporting for organising the Con Mc Guinness Memorial Tournament on Sunday in Fintra.

The senior board is meeting on Thursday at 8pm in Fintra.

The senior men defeated Milford to retain their senior championship status. The minors drew with Downings on Saturday morning in Fintra and the U13 girls had a great win away against St Nauls.

The U13 boys pulled off a massive draw down in Naomh Muire to top their group. The

Kilotto numbers were 18,21,26,27. There was no winner. This week’s jackpot is €4,950. There were four Match 3 winners. They were Anita O'Donnell, Castlecommon, Catherine McBrearty, Largy, Smiley Boyle, Roseville Heights, Sinead Murray, Conlin Road.