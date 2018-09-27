Annual Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh-Narin and Portnoo Ladies Challenge held at Murvagh

The ladies of Donegal Golf Club were delighted to welcome the Narin and Portnoo ladies to the Annual Friendly Competition which was held in Murvagh this year in glorious golfing conditions on Saturday 22nd September.

Storm “Ali” had long passed over and the ladies were able to enjoy beautiful sunshine in stunning surroundings. There was a great turnout from both clubs and a very enjoyable day was had by all. The home club may have had a slight advantage numerically. This annual event is always a lovely occasion with friendship and camaraderie to the fore, though a little rivalry creeps in as both clubs want to win/hold on to the trophy.

On this occasion, it was the home club (Murvagh) who reclaimed the trophy with the best 5 scores counting on the day. The winning scores from Murvagh came from Miriam Bennett, Gaye McGoldrick, Michelle O’Rourke, Helen O’Shea and Eibhlín O’Donnell.

Top scorers from Narin and Portnoo were Deirdre Patton and Lady Captain Claire Bonner. Following play, the ladies enjoyed a delicious meal in the clubhouse. Lady Captain Mary Walsh extended a Céad Míle Fáilte to the visiting ladies reiterating the strong links/friendships that continue to exist between the 2 neighbouring clubs.

Ladies’ Results - September: 18 hole (STB) sponsored by Foodland. 18/09/2018 1st - Patricia Mc Glinchey (36)

The final of the Máire O Donnell competition will take place in Letterkenny Golf Club on Saturday next 29th September. Good luck to the Murvagh Ladies in the final leg of this keenly contested round.