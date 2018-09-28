Aodh Ruadh, Naomh Columba, St. Naul's and Naomh Brid tipped for Donegal Intermediate semis

The quarter-finals of the Intermediate Championship are also down for decision this weekend with two games on Saturday and two on Sunday.

There was plenty of excitement at the end of the group stages with the calculators needed before Naomh Ultan made the last eight, just ahead of one of the favourites, Cloughaneely.

The draws for the semi-finals will see three of the four games a repeat of earlier games, which former St. Naul's manager, Brian McCabe, feels needs to be looked at.

"It is not fair for teams to be meeting again in the quarter-finals. I know it is difficult with just 12 teams, but maybe they could look at the three group winners going through to the semi-final and the others fighting it out for the final semi-final place," said McCabe, who felt that Naomh Brid and Glenfin came out badly in the draw. The pair drew their first game in the group and finished level on four points, but Naomh Brid were declared winners on scores for.

"That clash, even though it is unfortunate and probably not fair, is the tie of the quarter-finals," says McCabe.

Naomh Brid v Glenfin

"It is really a 50-50 game and very hard to call. Naomh Brid, by all accounts, should have beaten Buncrana and then they defeated Cloughaneely without Darragh Brogan. Callum Gallagher is playing really well for them.

"Glenfin are always tough to beat and they have a fairly fresh Frank McGlynn back with them."

Verdict: Naomh Brid

St. Naul's v Naomh Muire

It is hard to see past St. Naul's for this one. They will relish the wide open spaces of MacCumhaill Park. Naomh Muire probably would have been happy to avoid the relegation play-off, but then found themselves in the quarter-final.

But overall, St. Naul's, with Stuart Johnston back, should be good enough.

Verdict: St. Naul's

Naomh Columba v Naomh Ultan

This was a really tough draw for Naomh Ultan, after going to Glen last week and losing heavily. They have been hit hard by injuries but will probably give it a right good go. Naomh Columba, however, have a lot of young talent and Michael Maguire is still going strong and they should be too good.

Verdict: Naomh Columba

Aodh Ruadh v Gaeil Fhanada

With word that Seamus Coshia Friel is getting married on foreign shores this weekend, it is difficult to see anything other than a Ballyshannon win.

The sides met a few weeks ago and Aodh Ruadh won easily, even though Fanad were short a number of regulars. But you would feel even if they had everybody available, that Aodh Ruadh would be too good for them. The Ballyshannon side have benefited from being in Division One and are coming into form.

Verdict: Aodh Ruadh

Intermediate C'ship Fixtures

Sat, 29 Sept

Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, Naomh Bríd V Glenfin 17:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Naomh Columba V Naomh Ultan 17:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Sun, 30 Sept

Mac Cumhaill Park, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 15:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Convoy, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: Marc Brown