DONEGAL SFC: St. Michael's favourites to oust MacCumhaill's to reach semis

The clash of St. Michael’s and MacCumhaill’s is first up this Saturday afternoon as the race for the Dr. Maguire heats up.

Michael Kelly’s men will go in as favourites after they topped Group C – a section that also included Four Masters, Malin and Termon. However, MacCumhaill’s, under the excellent tutelage of Bernard McGeehan, managed to oust the likes of Killybegs and Milford to nab second spot in Group D behind reigning champions, Kilcar.

The Twin Towns men may well feel they’re the more battle-hardened outfit heading into the knockout stages. Captain Steven O’Reilly hopes that his side’s experience, from what was a tight and claustrophobic section, will stand to them this weekend in O’Donnell Park.

He told the Democrat: “Getting out of the group was the aim. Anything can happen now in a quarter-final. We’re coming up against a very good, experienced St. Michael’s side. They’ll go in as favourites.

“But we’re looking forward to the challenge. We’ve nothing to lose. It’s exciting. It’s a big game for the club. St. Michael’s have a lot of household names. When you go through the names… there are a lot of players there with county experience.

“They’re chasing that (senior) championship medal for a good few years now. They’re a brilliant team that will be as hungry as ever to land a county title.”

For the Creeslough/

Dunfanaghy men, the pursuit of that elusive SFC medal remains a feverish one. Given their rise through the ranks over the years, and the joy a number of their players have given the county in Donegal’s colours, no one would begrudge the likes of Christy Toye and Colm McFadden a SFC medal.

SILVERWARE AND SENTIMENT

But silverware and sentiment rarely go hand in hand. With time ticking for the aforementioned duo, it could very well be a case of now or never for two of the greatest players Tir Chonaill has ever produced.

“Although they have had success in a St. Michael’s jersey, the ultimate one is to get a senior championship,” said Kelly. “They owe Donegal football nothing. But you’re only as good as your last game. They’ll just be preparing for MacCumhaill’s on Saturday. That’s the way it is for all the lads.

“We won’t be underestimating them at all. MacCumhaill’s did very well in their group. They’ll be up for this game. From talking to Bernard (McGeehan), I know promotion was the main aim. With that achieved, they’ve all to gain now.

“They’ll be fired up for Saturday. It’s up to us to be ready for that challenge.”

Ace score-getter McFadden has yet to feature in a championship game this season. Boss Kelly wasn’t giving anything away on his availability ahead of Saturday.

He explained: “It’s a tweak to the knee. You’re hoping every week that it’s going to come good. But the games are coming that thick and fast. We can do nothing about that. We’ll just wait until closer to the weekend and see how it is then.”

Date: Saturday, September 29

Venue: O’Donnell Park

Throw-in: 4pm

Referee: Michael McShane

Verdict: St. Michael’s

THE JOHN HARAN VERDICT . . . .

St Michael’s are most people’s fancy for this one. But I believe it will be a lot closer than people think.

MacCumhaill’s go into the game on the back of a good league campaign and promotion. They were ranked third behind Kilcar and Milford at the start of the championship but they put in a great performance down in Milford to pull off a surprise win.

The also beat Killybegs and the only game they lost was last weekend to Kilcar, but from what I gather they rested a number of players that were carrying knocks.

They obviously have Marty O’Reilly, who is a big player for them, and they also have a number of class forwards. Darren O’Leary is a good target man at full-forward and is a good freetaker.

Young Oisin Gallen and Aaron White have also been very sharp up front.

St Michael’s are without Colm McFadden and from what I hear he is out for the year with a knee injury.

Young Michael Langan has become a big player for them and is having a good season. Christy Toye is also playing well in the middle of the field alongside Michael Langan. Martin McElhinney and Andrew Kelly are going well up front.

They won their three group games away to Termon and home to Four Masters and Malin. But they will find MacCumhaills a step up.

I fancy St Michaels to just about shade but I wouldn’t be surprised if MacCumhaill’s were to win.

Verdict: St Michael’s