DONEGAL SFC: Glenswilly and Four Masters happy to be in last eight

Glenswilly and Four Masters go head to head on Saturday night with a place in the Donegal Senior Championship the big prize for the victors.

There is an element of just being happy to be through to the last eight in the county’s premier championship in both camps this week.

A place in the knockout stages seemed a long way off for Glenswilly manager, Brendan Walsh and his players, when they lost away on the opening day to Ardara. Ardara won that game 2-6 to 1-10.

And there was no one in the Four Masters camp contemplating a place in the quarter-final when they trailed Termon by 14 points, three minutes into the second half of last Saturday evening’s final group game at the Burn Road.

“It was an amazing comeback,” said Four Masters manager Kevin Lyons.

“I told the players afterwards they had done something very few teams in the county, even the top teams, would have done.”

A place in the quarter-final was also a long way from six weeks ago when Four Masters were facing relegation from Division Two.

“We’ve had a great run in the last six weeks or so to steer clear of relegation and to now find ourselves in a county quarter-final.

“A few things fell into place for us. We got the four minors - Cathal Canavan, Oisin Reid, Brian Fegan and Ciaran Monaghan - back after the the minors went out of the championship.

“They had been playing for us all year in the league right up to the start of the minor championship.

“Kevin McBrearty, Caolan Loughney, Dara Quinn and Dylan Kennedy all returned after spending the summer in America.

“And we also got a few boys back from injury and Karl Lacey also returned.

“When I look back, the big game and a change of fortune was our draw with Bundoran in the league in Tirconall Park. We drew that game and really we should have won it.”

Kevin Lyons is also a realist as they face Glenswilly, a Division One side, with a proven championship pedigree back boned by championship winners.

“We are realistic and we realise we are in bonus territory and up against a team with a good championship record and a number of quality players including Michael Murphy, one of the best footballers in the country.

“But we also feel after last Saturday night anything is possible and we are going to Ballybofey on Saturday night to give a good account of ourselves and who knows where that will take us.

“We also have to realise we only won one game.”

After losing their opener to Ardara, Glenswilly bounced back with a 2-15 to 2-11 home win over Bundoran before sealing their place in the quarter-final with last Sunday evening’s four point win over Burt, also in Pairc Naomh Columba.

“The Bundoran game was a big game for us. But even after beating Bundoran there was no guarantee even if we beat Burt we would have made the quarter-final and we didn’t know our fate for sure until the final whistle went in Ardara.

“So given how tight it was we are just glad to be still in the championship.

“I know we are a Division One side and they were in Division Two but that will count for nothing on Saturday night. They have a number of good young players and any team that have Karl Lacey, Barry Dunnion and Barry Monaghan cannot be taken for granted.”

Glenswilly have injury concerns over Neil Gallagher, hamstring and Brian Farrelly, thumb injury.

“Neil suffered the injury last Tuesday night in training and while he came on for the last few minutes against Burt, he is still a doubt.

“He has suffered a number of niggly injuries in the course of the year and he hasn’t got much work done. We won’t know until later in the week, but we may hold him like we did against Burt” Walsh explained.

Four Masters will definitely be without Barry Monaghan who gets married on Friday. But the club are appealing the straight red card picked up late in the Termon game by midfielder Kevin McBrearty.

Date: Saturday, September 29

Venue: MacCumhaill Park

Throw-in: 8.30 pm

Referee: James Connors

Verdict: Glenswilly

THE JOHN HARAN VERDICT. . .

Glenswilly are not firing on all cylinders but they are happy they are still in the championship. They will be happy with the draw and the fact that they avoided any of the big guns.

Big Neil Gallagher is having a bit of bother with a hamstring and only came on in the last few minutes the last day against Burt.

By all accounts too, he has having problems all season with niggly injuries and is not getting in as much training as he would like.

They will probably get over Four Masters but they will need Neil fit for stiffer challenges ahead.

Four Masters put in a great second half performance last weekend against Termon and though they didn't win they went through because they had a better score average than Termon and Malin.

Karl Lacey, Barry Dunnion and Barry Monaghan are still their main men though they have a number of good young players coming through.

They also struggled in Division Two and were on the brink of relegation at one stage.

In fairness, they got out of relegation bother and had a good finish to the league.

But they are coming up against a seasoned championship team in Glenswilly. They usually get better the further they go in the championship.

And of course they have Michael Murphy, and Gary Copper McFadden is playing well up front.

They have Brendan Walsh in as manager but Gary McDaid and Michael Canning are in the management team and they have a lot of championship know-how.

Verdict: Glenswilly