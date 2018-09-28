DONEGAL SFC: Gaoth Dobhair strongly fancied to get the better of Bundoran

The final quarter-final in the Michael Murphy Donegal Senior Championship will be in Ballybofey on Sunday evening and, barring draws, the four semi-finalists will be known around 6.30.

Favourites Gaoth Dobhair take on Bundoran and for Francie Martin, it will be another exhausting day at the office, as he takes charge of the Glenfin Ladies in an Ulster Championship game at 2 p.m. at home in Pairc Taobhoige.

“It is a shorter trip this week,” quips Francie, who begins by commiserating with Ardara, who they knocked out with a last second goal on Sunday last.

“The goal was heartbreaking for them. Our boys were on a high, going crazy with the pure excitement.”

Asked if he ever experienced it before, he said he was on the receiving end. “I was managing Glenswilly in the Ulster Intermediate final in Enniskillen against Inniskeen and we were leading by two points and in control, when they got a soft goal. What’s worse was that they went on to win the All-Ireland.”

As for facing Gaoth Dobhair, he says it is a tough task. “I was just looking at what they have conceded so far, one goal from a penalty and only a few points in each game. It is proof that they have a solid defence.

“And then you look at their front line with Cassidy, Eamon McGee, Mulligan, Carroll and MacNiallais. They are the team in form,” says Martin.

“But we have to look at our own. We conceded four goals last week but the two in the first half were very good goals.”

The Bundoran boss feels they have learned from playing Kilcar at the same stage last year. “They were very good last year and now the have gathered more belief. They now feel that they can compete and stand up to the bigger teams like Gaoth Dobhair.

“We will try to match them. We know we are underdogs,” said Martin.

Gaoth Dobhair are only operating at about 70 per cent of their capacity.

That's the firm belief of team boss Mervyn O'Donnell as they tangle with Bundoran in this weekend's quarter final.

Gaoth Dobhair are many people's favourites to take the Dr Maguire Cup and are unbeaten.

“I think there is more in our team, but we have been trying to strike a balance between defence after losing a six points lead to Glenties last year and getting our attack right and that takes time.”

On Sunday O'Donnell and Co will be fancied to get past Bundoran who came through after a titanic tussle with Ardara.

“Many people are making us favourites but teams are in quarter finals because they are good teams and Bundoran have certainly shown that.

“But as far as we are concerned it is another game for us and they beat Ardara and they really turned it on in the last quarter and that is what we have to focus on”

“They have a lot of good scoring forwards and a lot of energetic players who can take the game to the opposition.

“We may be favourites but we can't have any complacency in our own team”, he said.

Gaoth Dobhair have been very impressive in their three games to date with particularly noteworthy wins over St Eunan's and Gaoth Dobhair.

They have a formidable blend of vast experience and promising youth.

The McGees and Kevin Cassidy are great leaders while Daire O'Baoill, Kieran Gillespie, Cian Mulligan, Michael Carroll, Naoise O'Baoill and Peter McGee also fine performers.

Their defence is wateright and their attack full of pace and they will be warmly fancied to advance.

Meanwhile Bundoran are also a strong physically imposing side with a very strong central spine.

They have nine players who are all six feet or over and Jamie Brennan and Paul Brennan really give them something extra.

“Bundoran have been around a while and of course Jamie Brennan and Paul Brennan are really key players for them, but we will have to keep a close eye on them all.

“Tommy Hourihane, Shane McGowan and Peter McGonigle are all big figures for them and they have a fair bit of quality in the forward line.

“We will have to try and cut down on their scoring threat”.

“We got over Naomh Conaill in Magheragallon in bad conditions, but you do expect to win your home matches and as we had only one game at home and that was against us and yes I think we handled the conditions a bit better than Gelenties did.”

But they will certainly not want to take a gritty Bundoran for granted, a team that just does not know the meaning of defeat.

It could be close for a while, but Gaoth Dobhair should advance with a bit to spare.

Date: Sunday, September 30

Venue: MacCumhaill Park

Throw-in:5 4pm

Referee: James Connors

Verdict: Gaoth Dobhair

THE JOHN HARAN VERDICT . . .

Gaoth Dobhair are the championship favorites and rightly so. They have got their act together this year. They have already won the league and they won their three games in the group of death.

They have a serious squad of players and a good the mix of youth and experience.

They have the older brigade such as the McGees, Eamonn and Neil, Kevin Cassidy. They also have Odhran MacNiallais, one of the most skillful footballers in the game, and then they have a great crop of young players coming from underage.

Players like Kieran Gillespie, Cian Mulligan, Daire and Naoise O'Baoill, Michael Carroll, Michael Collum and Gavin McBride have all come through and are now backboning the team.

They won the last two county U-21 championships and won the Ulster U-21 earlier this year and all those players are coming through now to the seniors.

Bundoran are a very good side and unfortunately for them they probably drew the short straw in the quarter-final.

But they are under no pressure because nobody will give them a chance.

The are a big strong side and will be more than a match for Gaoth Dobhair in the physical stakes. Paul and Jamie Brennan are going well for them and if they have a cut at it they will ask questions of Gaoth Dobhair.

But with the depth of talent in the Gaoth Dobhair squad it is hard to see anything other than a Gaoth Dobhair win.

Verdict: Gaoth Dobhair