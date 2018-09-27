THE SPORTING DIARY: The ‘Half Parish’ strikes back in Ardara in Donegal SFC

When you travel to games with Bundoran native Brendan O’Reilly, you are constantly reminded of the ‘Half Parish’. A quick explanation for those of you who haven’t heard Brendan is that Realt Na Mara GAA Club, based in Bundoran, is in the Parish of Magh Ene, which extends to the River Erne in Ballyshannon and includes Fr. Tierney Park and Munday’s Field, which Brendan often refers to as ‘their second and third fields’.

Well, the ‘Half Parish’ did well on Sunday, overcoming Ardara with a late, late goal from Tommy Hourihane, which brought the curtain down on the Group stages of the senior championship.

It was a game to relish and it had just about everything; plenty of good tussles; some great goals; some poor misses, but always an honesty that was great entertainment, not just for the followers of both teams, but especially the many neutrals. I met Jamsie Melly from Leitir, who said he hadn’t been at a game in a while. “I picked a good one,” says Jamsie, who rarely missed a club championship game in a 50 mile radius at one time.

I was wondering how Bundoran manager, Francie Martin, kept going. He had managed the Glenfin ladies to a county final win in Letterkenny just after 3 p.m., winning with a late goal and a point. We both arrived in Ardara at the same time and he was as calm as could be. Then after the game, he was up getting a cup of tea and a bun and was still the calmest man around.

Mention of tea and buns, I have to thank all those ladies in Glenties and Ardara for the wonderful work they do and the press corps were especially well looked after. The facilities at both grounds are a credit to the clubs.

As if the excitement of the late Bundoran goal was not enough, then came the draw in a packed Ardara clubhouse. The gasps when Kilcar drew Naomh Conaill and the intake of breath from the entire Bundoran panel when they were paired with Gaoth Dobhair - a tough assignment for Brendan’s ‘Half Parish’.

Before I leave the Ardara-Bundoran game, I must make mention of Brendan Boyle, who may have been playing his last game for the club. Brendan O’Reilly, even though shouting for the ‘Half Parish’, was sorry for Boyle, someone he had become friends with from Sligo IT days. We both agreed that he was the best Ardara player on the day and will be a huge loss. Troubled by injury over the last number of years, like many, his loss will only be seen when he is not there.

The aforementioned draw paired Kilcar with Naomh Conaill in the standout tie and that game should attract the biggest crowd of the coming weekend. News from Kilcar that Ryan McHugh will not be risked gives Naomh Conaill a great chance to reverse last year’s county final. Hopefully, it will be a better spectacle than the 0-7 to 0-4 served up on county final day in a defence-riddled game. Much might depend, once again, on Dermot Molloy being able to take the field. He was the match-winner on Sunday against St. Eunan’s, but is playing through the pain barrier with an ankle injury. Kilcar will have Stephen McBrearty back after suspension and there is likely to be little between them.

Intermediate drama too

The Intermediate Championship Group games also finished in a blaze of drama with Naomh Muire getting a late goal against Fanad Gaels to win their first game of the year which qualified them for the quarter-finals.

It’s hard to understand that Cloughaneely, who retained their Division One league status, are out, after losing to Naomh Brid in Trummon on Saturday night. Even after that defeat, they felt that they would make it as one of the best third placed teams. But when the sums were tallied, Naomh Ultan eclipsed Cloughaneely for the final spot.

It is some achievement for the Naomh Ultan club, after being ravaged by injury and emigration. They deserved better than to be paired with Naomh Columba once again in the quarter-finals after meeting them on Sunday last in the group. The draw also paired Naomh Brid and Glenfin once more, which is one of the flaws of the draw, but with just 12 teams involved and eight going through, it is something that just cannot be avoided.