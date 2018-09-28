DONEGAL SFC: Kilcar and Naomh Conaill set for battle in top last eight game

You just wonder will it be a repeat of the final of last year - when just two points (one for either side) were recorded in the second half.

Kilcar and Naomh Conaill is the one quarter-final they are talking about and with the roadworks at Mountcharles, it might be advisable to get on the road early on Sunday to Tirconaill Park for the 2 p.m. throw-in.

These sides know everything about each other and with modern media, there are unlikely to be any surprises in store come this meeting.

No doubt, Kilcar were deserving winners (0-7 to 0-4 being the final score) last year, but it was the first time that they had turned Naomh Conaill over in some time. The motivation for Naomh Conaill is there to get one back.

But it is not a like-for-like rematch. Kilcar are without their best player from last year, captain Patrick McBrearty with a cruciate injury, while it looks as if All-Star Ryan McHugh will also be missing through concussion issues.

Naomh Conaill will have concerns over the fitness of Dermot 'Brick' Molloy, who has been troubled by an ankle injury and was patched up to take his place against St. Eunan's last Sunday. And even far from fully fit, his inclusion was one of the main reasons they prevailed. Brendan McDyer is also missing for the Glenties men.

Kilcar manager, Barry Doherty, is philosophical about who he has or hasn't. "We have everyone apart from Patrick and Ryan. Stephen McBrearty will be back after suspension," says Barry.

As for the opposition, Barry says: "They seem to be better set up this year and that may be down to a new coach. Still, they are a talented bunch and they have a number of younger lads who are a year older.

"Any time you play at this level, if you don't turn up then you will be found out," says Doherty.

"We have to put the injuries to the back of the mind. This is definitely a step up for us from the group stages but it is also a great challenge.

"We are ready. We have been planning for the championship all year with good friendlies and some very good league games."

Doherty added that Ryan (McHugh) has only played one league game all year and we found out early that Paddy (McBrearty) was out.

"We have to get other lads up to the mark and this is a good opportunity for them," says Doherty.

Going back to 2009, there have been plenty of clashes between the pair and Dermot 'Brick' Molloy has good memories, with Naomh Conaill coming out on top on most occasions.

"We have met plenty of times and we are looking forward to Sunday. Whoever plays better on the day will come out on top," says Molloy.

He admits that Naomh Conaill have a few players with niggles but he also expects that they will be fit to go on Sunday.

"If you want to win the championship then you have to beat teams like Kilcar, Gaoth Dobhair, St. Eunan's, St. Michael's or Glenswilly; they are the quality teams and it makes it sweeter when you win."

He agrees that Sunday will bring a massive crowd to Donegal Town. "They are two football mad towns with little else but the football. Playing in front of big crowds over the years brings out the best in you.

"You are playing for yourself, your family and the club and we are really looking forward to it," said Molloy.

It will be a big day for a number of younger players, the likes of Kieran Gallagher for Naomh Conaill and Brian O'Donnell for Kilcar.

Hopefully, it will be better fare for the spectator than the drab county final last year, but don't hold your breath.

Date: Sunday, September 30

Venue: Tirconaill Park

Throw-in: 2pm

Referee: Enda McFeely

Verdict: Naomh Conaill

THE JOHN HARAN VIEW . . .

This is the big one and I suppose it is down to whether Ryan McHugh is fit to play or not for Kilcar.

They are already without Patrick McBrearty, one of the best forwards in the country, and if they are without Ryan McHugh, they would be without two of the best footballers in the game.

The two would be a huge loss for Donegal so you can imagine how big a loss they would to be for a club. If Kilcar are without Ryan I would fancy Naomh Conaill.

However, if Ryan is fit to play I would give Kilcar a much better chance. If he was to return it would give them a huge boost and could be the difference between losing and winning.

I do wonder though do Kilcar have they the hunger they had last year.

After losing the year before to Glenswilly they had a tremendous hunger last year but it is hard to maintain that hunger especially after winning the championship for the first time after 34 years.

Naomh Conaill, on the other hand, will be out to avenge last year’s final defeat by Kilcar.

Naomh Conaill are a good side with a lot of championship experience and they also qualified from the group of death with last Sunday’s win over St Eunan’s. I was impressed with Naomh Conaill against St Eunan’s and given the doubt hanging over Ryan McHugh and whether or not he is able to play some part, that is a factor in deciding.

Verdict: Naomh Conaill