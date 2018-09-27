MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Donegal Club Championship now down to the do-or-die stage

With the group stages over the Donegal senior championship gets down to the winner-takes-all stage; no more looking at score difference or who is up next week. It’s all about who wants it the most from here on in.

At the start of the year, very few would have bet against Kilcar from retaining their title. St. Eunan’s put a strong management and bac room team in place to try and get back onto the championship ladder. Naomh Connail, beaten in last year’s final’ had to approach this year’s championship with a determination after their poor performance in last year’s decider, going into the game with an over defensive plan and not doing their attacking players any justice.

And then Gaoth Dobhair, beaten in last year’s semi-final against Glenties, already county division one league winners this year and with a wealth of younger lads coming through, they must have a real chance of lifting the Dr Maguire.

While the Glenties, Gaoth Dobhair, St. Eunan’s and Dungloe group paired three of the top teams in the count,y the rest of the groups went to form with Glenswilly and Bundoran, who needed a late goal to beat Ardara coming through from Group A. In group C St. Michael’s came through at a canter and Four Masters dug deep to secure second place. Considering how poor their league form has been this year, getting to the last eight will be a huge boost to the Donegal Town club.

In group D, Kilcar won all three games and were rarely put under pressure. MacCumhaill’s, who won promotion from division two this year, came through in second place beating Milford and Killybegs along the way. They have a youthful team and look strong going forward.

In Group B, described by many as the group of death, Gaoth Dobhair showed their worth winning all three games. Winning away to St Eunan’s in the first game laid down the marker for everyone to take notice. Glenties came through in second beating St Eunan’s in the final game at home.

Glenswilly v Four Masters.

As I said Four Masters will be delighted to have come through the group stages after a poor league performance by their standards. Everything now is a bonus and with Glenswilly not maybe the force of a few years ago, Four Masters might fancy their chances. However, Glenswilly, with the usual suspects in Murphy, Caolan Kelly, Gary McFadden and of course Neil Gallagher, will be hard to beat - a lot of championship know-how and they tend to play the game on their terms. Four Masters, with a couple of the old guards still turning it on, will rely heavily on Karl Lacey, Kevin Mc Brearty and Thomas Mc Gowan to put pressure on the Glen men. Glenswilly should have too much in this one.

Gaoth Dobhair v Bundoran

Bundoran have had a good year so far, winning division two in the league and progressing well through the group stages of the championship. With Paul and Jamie Brennan in their side they are always going to be a handful. Gaoth Dobhair, on the other hand, have a lot of experience of winning senior championships in their side and that experience along with the younger lads will be needed to beat a resolute and determined Bundoran side. With the McGees, Kevin Cassidy, Cian Mulligan and Odhran MacNaillais, Gaoth Dobhair will take a bit of stopping, not only in this game but in the championship overall.

St Michael’s v Mc Cumhaill’s

Colm McFadden, in a recent interview, suggested that this group of St Michael’s players have underachieved; brilliant at underage they have never reached the heights required to claim a senior championship. St Michael’s came through their group without very little hassle, always in control and with plenty of top class players, that if they click will be a match for anyone in the county. From Mark Anthony McGinley in goals, Stephen Doak, Christy Toye, Colm McFadden, Martin McElhinney, Daniel McLaughlin and, of course, Michael Langan, they have a solid centre with a lot of attacking options. However, I don’t see them getting it all their own way against a MacCumhaill’s side who have improved over the last few years. A lot of good young players coming through their underage teams and blending nicely with the likes of Martin and Steven O’Reilly, Gary Wilson and Brian Lafferty, adding the likes of Oisin Gallen, Luke Gavigan and Gavin Gallagher has given them plenty of options going forward, capable of getting goals. If they have a weakness it may be they leave themselves open on the counter attack. St Michael’s to get through but not without a battle.

Kilcar V Glenties

No doubt the pick of the quarter-finals, last year’s county final pairing. There will be no love lost between these two. Kilcar came through their group without being put to a serious test. They looked to have always more in the tank when they needed it. Last year’s winners, who had a great run in the Ulster club championship, would have fancied their chances at the start of the year to go one better. Glenties, on the other hand, would have been extremely disappointed with their performance in last year’s final and would have been hell bent on putting in a serious effort this year. Whoever comes through this one is more than capable of going all the way. Both these sides have had huge underage success over the years, playing each other in the process. They know each other’s game plans inside out but if Glenties have an Achilles heel it’s that their scoring average is not where it needs to be. Kilcar, on the other hand, are open at the back if their attack breaks down. With the loss of Paddy McBrearty and Ryan McHugh still sidelined with concussion, you would have to fancy Glenties’ chances of coming through this one, but Kilcar have plenty in reserve but may struggle to get scores in what will be a very tight affair. A game not to miss.