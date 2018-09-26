Yvonne Bonner and Ciara Hegarty chasing second All-Star awards

Donegal players Yvonne Bonner and Ciara Hegarty are chasing second Ladies TG4 All Star Football awards following the release of the list of nominees for the 2018 awards.

They are among eight Donegal players nominated for awards. The others are Termon sisters Nicole and Geraldine McLaughlin, Treasa Doherty,Urris, Katy Herron,Glenfin, Deirdre Foley,Carndonagh and Karen Guthrie, Glenfin.

Ulster champions Donegal with eight nominees is the third highest county behind back to back All-Ireland champions Dublin.

The All-Ireland champions have 14 players nominees while Cork who defeated Donegal in the All-Ireland semi-final have 12.

Connacht champions Galway have three, Kerry have two while Armagh, Cavan, Mayo, Sligo, Tipperary and Tyrone have one player each on the list of nominees.

Ciara Hegarty who won an All Star last year with her sister Niamh is in a group of seven players that have been nominated for the second year in a row.

Yvonne Bonner who is currently in Australia on an a trial for Australian Ladies Football was an All-Star in 2011.

The 2018 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at the Citywest Hotel on Saturday, December 1.

he Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners, the Provincial Young Players of the Year and the 2018 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Hall of Fame will also be awarded on the night. .

2018 TG4 All Star nominations

Goalkeepers: Ciara Trant (Dublin), Martina O’Brien (Cork), Noelle Gormley (Sligo).

Right corner back: Treasa Doherty (Donegal), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Eimear Meaney (Cork).

Full back - Róisín Phelan (Cork), Nicole McLaughlin (Donegal), Aislinn Desmond (Kerry).

Left corner back:Sinéad Burke (Galway), Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Melissa Duggan (Cork).

Right half back: Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin), Máire O’Callaghan (Cork), Rachel Kearns (Mayo).

Centre half back: Ciara Hegarty (Donegal), Nicola Ward (Galway), Siobhán McGrath (Dublin).

Left half back: Niamh Collins (Dublin), Emma Spillane (Cork), Deirdre Foley (Donegal).

Midfield: Lauren Magee (Dublin), Neamh Woods (Tyrone), Ashling Hutchings (Cork)

Olwen Carey (Dublin), Caroline O’Hanlon (Armagh), Katy Herron (Donegal).

Right half forward: Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork), Karen Guthrie (Donegal), Carla Rowe (Dublin).

Centre half forward: Tracey Leonard (Galway), Noelle Healy (Dublin), Aisling Maguire (Cavan)

Left half forward: Lyndsey Davey (Dublin), Eimear Scally (Cork), Aisling Moloney (Tipperary).

Right corner forward: Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal), Sinéad Aherne (Dublin), Áine O’Sullivan (Cork).

Full forward: Doireann O’Sullivan (Cork), Yvonne Bonner (Donegal), Niamh McEvoy (Dublin).

Left corner forward: Orla Finn (Cork), Nicole Owens (Dublin), Sarah Houlihan (Kerry).