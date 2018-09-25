DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: Full list of club fixtures for coming week in Donegal

This coming weekend will be another very busy weekend of GAA Championship fixtures with games in all grades.

The full list is:

Senior Football

Sat, 29 Sep,

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, St Michael's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 16:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Glenswilly V Four Masters 20:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Sep,

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Na Ceithre Máistirí, Kilcar V Naomh Conaill 14:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Gaoth Dobhair V Bundoran 17:00, Ref: TBC

Senior Relegation Play-Offs

Sat, 29 Sep,

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Dunfanaghy, Milford V Termon 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Sep,

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, Dungloe V Burt 13:00, Ref: TBC

Intermediate Championship

Sat, 29 Sep,

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Naomh Columba V Naomh Ultan 17:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, Naomh Bríd V Glenfin 17:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Sep,

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Muire 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Aodh Ruadh V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC

Intermediate Relegation Play Offs

Sun, 30 Sep,

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Gleann Súilí, Buncrana V Naomh Colmcille 14:00, Ref: TBC

Junior A Championship

Fri, 28 Sep,

Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Red Hughs V Moville 20:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Sep,

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Connolly Park, Urris V Naomh Pádraig Muff 17:00, Ref: TBC

Senior B Championship

Sat, 29 Sep,

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, Glenswilly V Sean Mac Cumhaill 14:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Four Masters V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: TBC, Kilcar V St Michael's 20:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Sep,

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Na Ceithre Máistirí, Naomh Conaill V Ardara 12:00, Ref: TBC

Intermediate B Championship

Sat, 29 Sep,

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, Glenfin V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: TBC, St Naul's GAA Club V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Sep,

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Gleann Súilí, Buncrana V Naomh Columba 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Fanad Gaels 13:00, Ref: TBC

Junior B Championship

Sat, 29 Sep,

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Pairc Aoidh Ruaidh, Convoy V Pettigo 17:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Group 2

Wed, 26 Sep,

Wed, 26 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Fanad Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 DIV 1

Fri, 28 Sep,

Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Cloughaneely 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 DIV 2 GROUP 1

Fri, 28 Sep,

Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Michael's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 DIV 3

Fri, 28 Sep,

Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Castlefinn, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Robert Emmets 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Downings 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 DIV 2 GROUP 2

Fri, 28 Sep,

Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Red Hughs 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Glenfin 18:30, Ref: TBC

SRB u13 div 2 sec 1

Fri, 28 Sep,

Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Ultan 18:30, Ref: TBC

SRB U13 Div 1

Fri, 28 Sep,

Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Ardara 18:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 18:00, Ref: TBC

U16A Championship

Thu, 27 Sep,

Thu, 27 Sep, Venue: Na Ceithre Máistirí, Aodh Ruadh V Setanta 17:45, Ref: TBC

U16B Hurling Championship

Thu, 27 Sep,

Thu, 27 Sep, Venue: Killygordon, Carndonagh V Dungloe 17:45, Ref: TBC