DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: Full list of club fixtures for coming week in Donegal
This coming weekend will be another very busy weekend of GAA Championship fixtures with games in all grades.
The full list is:
Senior Football
Sat, 29 Sep,
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, St Michael's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 16:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Glenswilly V Four Masters 20:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Sep,
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Na Ceithre Máistirí, Kilcar V Naomh Conaill 14:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Gaoth Dobhair V Bundoran 17:00, Ref: TBC
Senior Relegation Play-Offs
Sat, 29 Sep,
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Dunfanaghy, Milford V Termon 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Sep,
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, Dungloe V Burt 13:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate Championship
Sat, 29 Sep,
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Naomh Columba V Naomh Ultan 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, Naomh Bríd V Glenfin 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Sep,
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Muire 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Aodh Ruadh V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate Relegation Play Offs
Sun, 30 Sep,
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Gleann Súilí, Buncrana V Naomh Colmcille 14:00, Ref: TBC
Junior A Championship
Fri, 28 Sep,
Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Red Hughs V Moville 20:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Sep,
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Connolly Park, Urris V Naomh Pádraig Muff 17:00, Ref: TBC
Senior B Championship
Sat, 29 Sep,
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, Glenswilly V Sean Mac Cumhaill 14:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Four Masters V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: TBC, Kilcar V St Michael's 20:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Sep,
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Na Ceithre Máistirí, Naomh Conaill V Ardara 12:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate B Championship
Sat, 29 Sep,
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, Glenfin V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: TBC, St Naul's GAA Club V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Sep,
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Gleann Súilí, Buncrana V Naomh Columba 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Fanad Gaels 13:00, Ref: TBC
Junior B Championship
Sat, 29 Sep,
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Pairc Aoidh Ruaidh, Convoy V Pettigo 17:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Group 2
Wed, 26 Sep,
Wed, 26 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Fanad Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 DIV 1
Fri, 28 Sep,
Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Cloughaneely 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 DIV 2 GROUP 1
Fri, 28 Sep,
Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Michael's 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 DIV 3
Fri, 28 Sep,
Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Castlefinn, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Robert Emmets 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Downings 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 DIV 2 GROUP 2
Fri, 28 Sep,
Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Red Hughs 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Glenfin 18:30, Ref: TBC
SRB u13 div 2 sec 1
Fri, 28 Sep,
Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Ultan 18:30, Ref: TBC
SRB U13 Div 1
Fri, 28 Sep,
Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Ardara 18:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 18:00, Ref: TBC
U16A Championship
Thu, 27 Sep,
Thu, 27 Sep, Venue: Na Ceithre Máistirí, Aodh Ruadh V Setanta 17:45, Ref: TBC
U16B Hurling Championship
Thu, 27 Sep,
Thu, 27 Sep, Venue: Killygordon, Carndonagh V Dungloe 17:45, Ref: TBC
