BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: A great weekend of club championship football in Donegal

The club championship race hotted up at the weekend with the lineup for the last eight in the senior championship decided.

We knew going into the weekend Kilcar, Sean MacCumhaills, Gaoth Dobhair and St Michael’s had qualified for the quarter-finals ahead of the weekend round of games.

They were joined by Glenswilly, Bundoran, Naomh Conaill and Four Masters at the weekend.

Bundoran were involved in a cracking tie with Ardara in Ardara on Sunday evening. In the end they came through by three points in a tie that swung in favour of Ardara and back in favour of Bundoran.

Bundoran went from being out of the championship at half-time to being a kick of a ball off winning the group.

In the end they had to be happy with a place in the quarter-final though they got the short straw in drawing championship favourites Gaoth Dobhair.

It will be the second year in-a-row we have drawn the favorites in the quarter-final. Last year it was Kilcar and now Gaoth Dobhair.

But nonetheless everybody at the club is happy to be still in the championship though we all know we are up against it, in Gaoth Dobhair.

GOOD GAME

Sunday’s game was a good game of football and very competitive. Ardara led 2-3 to 0-3 at half-time. The wind was a big factor in the game but Bundoran came back well in the second half and were at one stage within two points of a seven point win which would have seen us top the group.

If they had topped the group they would face Four Masters in the quarter-final.

Ardara are a good solid side and are strong defensively and they have a good midfield pairing in Conor Classon and Brendan Boyle.

But overall I think Bundoran were the better side over the hour.

There was a great crowd at the game, a lot of people came across from Glenties after the Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s game.

The result apart I enjoyed the trip to Ardara. They are a great club and are always well organised. They have a great facility now with the new clubrooms and pitch. The only difficulty I see with the pitch, which has a top class playing surface, is it is very exposed.

I met Vincent McConnell, I haven’t spoke to him in years. I was also chatting to Christy Dunleavy from St Naul’s; Liam McElhinney was there from St Michael’s and it was good to see Mary Kelly and John McConnell.

Mary and John, as one would expect, had everything well organised. Bundoran may have drawn the short straw in the quarter-final when drawn against Gaoth Dobhair, but the tie of the quarter-final is the clash of the champions Kilcar and Naomh Conaill. It is a repeat of last year’s county final.

It is a huge game and really is 50/50. If Ryan McHugh is fit to play I would fancy Kilcar.

But if he doesn’t I would have to swing towards Naomh Conaill. They are an experienced and dogged outfit and they sent St Eunan’s packing on Sunday.

I also fancy Glenswilly to have a little too much for Four Masters. I feel St Michael’s should edge it against MacCumhaill’s and Gaoth Dobhair will be strongly fancied against Bundoran.

It will be another interesting couple of days next weekend.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.