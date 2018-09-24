Kilcar and Naomh Conaill fixed for Tirconaill Park, Donegal Town on Sunday

The stand-out fixture in the Michael Murphy Donegal Senior Football Championship, the meeting of holders Kilcar and last year's defeated finalists, will take place in Tirconaill Park, Donegal Town on Sunday with a 2 p.m. throw-in.

With news from Kilcar that Ryan McHugh is not likely to take his place, this game is wide open and is likely to attract the biggest attendance of the weekend.

The other quarter-finals have been fixed as follows:

Saturday, 29th September

O'Donnell Park, Letterkeny, 4 p.m.: St. Michael's v MacCumhaill's

MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 8.30: Glenswilly v Four Masters

Sunday, 30th September

Tirconaill Park, Donegal, 2 p.m.: Kilcar v Naomh Conaill

MacCumhaill Park, 5 p.m.: Gaoth Dobhair v Bundoran

INTERMEDIATE QUARTER-FINALS

The fixtures for the Intermediate quarter-finals will see two games on Saturday evening and two on Sunday.

Saturday, 29th, both at 5 p.m.

Fintra: Naomh Columba v Naomh Ultan

Naomh Brid v Glenfin venue tbc

Sunday, 30th September, both 3 p.m.

Aodh Ruadh v Gaeil Fhanada venue tbc

MacCumhaill Park: St. Naul's v Naomh Muire