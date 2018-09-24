DONEGAL GAA - SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Kilcar and Naomh Conaill fixed for Tirconaill Park, Donegal Town on Sunday
The stand-out fixture in the Michael Murphy Donegal Senior Football Championship, the meeting of holders Kilcar and last year's defeated finalists, will take place in Tirconaill Park, Donegal Town on Sunday with a 2 p.m. throw-in.
With news from Kilcar that Ryan McHugh is not likely to take his place, this game is wide open and is likely to attract the biggest attendance of the weekend.
The other quarter-finals have been fixed as follows:
Saturday, 29th September
O'Donnell Park, Letterkeny, 4 p.m.: St. Michael's v MacCumhaill's
MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 8.30: Glenswilly v Four Masters
Sunday, 30th September
Tirconaill Park, Donegal, 2 p.m.: Kilcar v Naomh Conaill
MacCumhaill Park, 5 p.m.: Gaoth Dobhair v Bundoran
INTERMEDIATE QUARTER-FINALS
The fixtures for the Intermediate quarter-finals will see two games on Saturday evening and two on Sunday.
Saturday, 29th, both at 5 p.m.
Fintra: Naomh Columba v Naomh Ultan
Naomh Brid v Glenfin venue tbc
Sunday, 30th September, both 3 p.m.
Aodh Ruadh v Gaeil Fhanada venue tbc
MacCumhaill Park: St. Naul's v Naomh Muire
