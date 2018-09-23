Naomh Columba ease to big victory over Naomh Ultan in Pairc na nGael

Naomh Columba got the win they needed to top group A on Sunday in Pairc na nGael but the draw means that these teams will meet again next weekend in the quarter-final.

Naomh Columba 1-15

Naomh Ultan 0-8

Pointed frees from Aaron Doherty and Cian Kennedy left the scores level by the 5th minute.

Then a good move involving Steven Jones and Barry Carr released Michael Maguire, who rattled to the net in the 8th min.

Sean Furry pointed for the visitors before Kevin McNern, Aaron Doherty (free) and Pauric Ward added further points for Naomh Columba.

Cian Kennedy and Daniel Gallagher replied for the visitors to leave it at half-time - Naomh Columba 1-5, Naomh Ultan 0-4.

In the second half the hosts turned the screw with points from Ryan Gillespie, Pauric Ward and Phillip Doherty before Peter Alvey replied 10 minutes into the new half.

Further scores flowed from substitute Pauric O'Neill, Pauric Ward and Kevin McNern. Naomh Ultan rallied through Cian Kennedy with two points and one from Martin Shovlin but the hosts finished off the scoring with points Kevin McNern, Kieran McBrearty and Ryan McNern to run out convincing winners.



NAOMH COLUMBA: Shane O'Gara; Barry Carr, Martin Cunningham, Kieran McBrearty (0-1); Pauric Ward (0-2), Michael Maguire (1-1), Stephen Jones; Fionn Gallagher, Padraig Byrne; Philip McNern, Kevin McNern (0-3), Aaron Doherty (0-2,2f); Tadhg McGinley, Ryan Gillespie (0-2), Philip Doherty (0-2). Subs., Pauric O'Neill (0-1), Ryan McNern (0-1), Pauric Cunningham, Lanty Molloy.

NAOMH ULTAN: Donal Murrin; Kevin McGuinness, Dara Byrne, Michael Breslin; Peter Alvey (0-1), Aidan Duddy, Daniel Gallagher (0-1); Martin Shovlin (0-1), Declan Murrin; Dara Murrin, Cian Kennedy (0-4, 3f), Sean White; Aaron Kyles, Sean Furey (0-1), Patrick White.



REFEREE: Greg McGroary (Four Masters)