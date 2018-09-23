Glenswilly made fight to the end against Burt but win sees them top group

It was little more uncomfortable than they would have liked but their four point win over Burt was good enough to qualify Glenswilly for the the quarter-finals of the Donegal Senior Championship.



Glenswilly …..1-9

Burt …………. 1-5



In a game they bossed for long spells Glenswilly had a wobbly moment or two in the middle of the second period when third division Burt scored a goal and couple of points to reduce the leeway to two points.

For a side that lost their opening game to Ardara, the results elsewhere went in favour of Brendan Walsh’s men and they topped the group.

After a slow start and struggling to break down Burt’s well organised mass defence, centre half-back Sean Wogan kick started the locals into action.

They had two points on the board, one each from Oisin Crawford, on ten minutes and Caolan Kelly on 15 minutes, when the Wogan got on the end of a Caolan Kelly cross to palm to the Burt net.

The goal on 19 minutes opened up a 1-2 to 0-2 lead for Glenswilly who started without Neil Gallagher and Brian Farrelly, both being rested.

Gary McFadden converted from inside the ‘45’ for the locals’ third point and Sean McHugh kicked Burt’s only point of the opening half, a minute from the end of normal time.

McHugh, raiding from wing-back, and Dara Grant driving forward from the other wing, caused Glenswilly a lot of problems in the first half, breaking at pace and then delivering a quick long ball into the front two of Ciaran Dowds and Conor Harkin. But with Dowds and Harkin getting little from Mark McAteer and Eamonn Ward, who was outstanding in the opening 30, in the Glenswilly defence, McHugh’s point was all Burt had to show for their first half endeavours.

Michael Murphy in injury time sent Glenswilly in six points to the good.

Wogan, raiding on the right wing, as he did for most of the game, punched Glenswilly into a seven point lead inside the third minute of the second period.

And just when it seemed the locals were going to win comfortably, Burt found some traction. Stephen Gillespie drifted into space to kick the Inishowen men’s second point on 41 minutes.

And when Joe Boyle sent the flying Grant through on goal the margin was down to three points with a little under 20 minutes remaining.

Gary McFadden and McHugh exchanged points before Conor Harkin curled over from out near the corner flag to reduce the gap to two, 1-6 to 1-4.

Joe Gibbons and Mark McAteer went forward to restore a four points advantage. Joe Boyle from a long range made it a three point game with a little over two minutes of normal time left to play.

But with Neil Gallagher sprung to shore up midfield, Gary McFadden, on the stroke of time, knocked over the insurance point and the top of the table clincher.



GLENSWILLY: James Gallagher; Mark McAteer (0-1), Eamonn Ward, Ryan Diver; Ruairi Crawford, Sean Wogan (1-1), Joe Gibbons (0-1); Caolan Kelly (0-1), Leon Kelly ; Cathal Gallagher, Caoimhin Marley, Cormac Callaghan; Oisin Crawford (0-1), Michael Murphy ((0-1,f), Gary McFadden (0-3,1f)). Subs: Shane McDaid for R Crawford 33 black card; Brian Farrelly for R Diver 52; Neil Gallagher for L Kelly 55.



BURT: Kevin Glynn; Martin Donaghy, Stephen O’Donnell, Seamie O’Donnell; Sean McHugh (0-1), Ciaran Finn, Darren Gallagher; Stephen Gillespie (0-2), Ronan McDermott; Joe Boyle (0-1,f), Tom Doherty, Dara Grant (1-0); Christopher McDermott, Ciaran Dowds, Conor Harkin (0-1). Sub: Calum Gallagher for C McDermott 47 black card.



REFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters)