Gaoth Dobhair not pushed as they completed their third win in Group against Dungloe

Gaoth Dobhair had it handy enough against Dungloe on Sunday as they finished their group on top with three wins from three games.

Dungloe ……………... 0-5

Gaoth Dobhair……….. 0-10



Already assured of topping the group, Gaoth Dobhair had the upper hand for the most of this tie against Dungloe at a windy Rosses Park in Dungloe on Sunday.

An evenly enough first half saw the visitors lead at half-time 0-5 to 0-2. Gaoth Dobhair played with the wind in the first half but found Dungloe difficult to break down.

Ryan Greene for Dungloe and Eamon Collum traded early scorers before James Carroll,

and Niall Friel pointed for the visitors. Danny Rodgers pulled one back for the locals before James Carroll and Cian Mulligan sent Gaoth Dobhair in 0-5 to 0-2 in front.

Dungloe played with the wind in the second half though it was Eamon Collum who hit the first score of the new half.

Dungloe squandered a number of good chances before an Adam Neely free secured the locals’ first point of the second period which was quickly cancelled out by James O'Baoill at the other end.

Gerard Walsh pointed for Dungloe and Neely reduced the margin to three but two late strikes from Peter McGee and Eamon Collum Gaoth Dobhair saw Gaoth Dobhair win by five.



DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers (0-1,f); Matt O'Donnell, Mark Curran, Eoin Scally; David McCarron, Gerard Walsh (0-1), Christy Greene; Noel McBride, Darren Curran, Conor O'Donnell, Ryan Greene (0-1), Ryan Connors; Adam Neely (0-2,2f), Conor Greene, Mark Sweeney. Sub: Matthew Ward for R Connors

.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Neil McGee, Seaghan Ferry; Niall Friel (0-1,f), Dan McBride, Conor McCafferty; Peter McGee (0-1), Michael Carroll; Cian Mulligan (0-1), Eamon McGee, Eamon Collum (0-3); James O'Baoill (0-1), Kevin Cassidy, James Carroll (0-3,1f) . Subs: Naoise O'Baoill for K Cassidy, Daire O'Baoill for C McCafferty.



REFEREE: Liam McConigley (Downings)