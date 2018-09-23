DONEGAL GAA DRAWS
Champions Kilcar will meet Naomh Conaill in last eight
Draws made for the Senior and Intermediate quarter-finals
Kilcar will play Naomh Conaill in the stand-out tie of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior Championship quarter-finals.
The draw for the last eight was made live on Raidio na Gaeltachta in Ardara on Sunday evening.
It followed a dramatic day's action in the Senior Championship where Naomh Conaill knocked St. Eunan's out in Group B, and Bundoran squeezed through from Group A along with Glenswilly.
Bundoran's prize for winning in Ardara is a quarter-final meeting with Gaoth Dobhair.
Glenswilly, winners in 2016, will play Four Masters, while St. Michael's will meet MacCumhaills.
The draw was also made for the relegation play-offs with Termon paired with neighbours Milford and Dungloe taking on Burt.
The quarter-finals will be played next weekend
Intermediate Championship
The quarter-final draw in the Intermediate Championship has also been made.
Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon have been drawn to play Gaeil Fhanada. Naomh Columba will meet Naomh Ultan; Naomh Brid will play Glenfin and St. Naul's will take on Naomh Muire.
In the relegation play-offs, Buncrana will play Naomh Colmcille with the losers meeting Downings.
Senior Championship quarter-finals
Kilcar v Naomh Conaill
Glenswilly v Four Masters
Gaoth Dobhair v Bundoran
St. Michaels v MacCumhaills
Relegation play-offs
Termon v Milford
Dungloe v Burt
Intermediate Championship
Naomh Columba v Naomh Ultan
Aodh Ruadh v Gaeil Fhanada
Naomh Brid v Glenfin
St. Naul's v Naomh Muire
Relegation play-offs
Downings - bye
Buncrana v Naomh Colmcille
