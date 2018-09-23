Champions Kilcar will meet Naomh Conaill in last eight

Kilcar will play Naomh Conaill in the stand-out tie of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior Championship quarter-finals.

The draw for the last eight was made live on Raidio na Gaeltachta in Ardara on Sunday evening.

It followed a dramatic day's action in the Senior Championship where Naomh Conaill knocked St. Eunan's out in Group B, and Bundoran squeezed through from Group A along with Glenswilly.

Bundoran's prize for winning in Ardara is a quarter-final meeting with Gaoth Dobhair.

Glenswilly, winners in 2016, will play Four Masters, while St. Michael's will meet MacCumhaills.

The draw was also made for the relegation play-offs with Termon paired with neighbours Milford and Dungloe taking on Burt.

The quarter-finals will be played next weekend

Intermediate Championship

The quarter-final draw in the Intermediate Championship has also been made.

Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon have been drawn to play Gaeil Fhanada. Naomh Columba will meet Naomh Ultan; Naomh Brid will play Glenfin and St. Naul's will take on Naomh Muire.

In the relegation play-offs, Buncrana will play Naomh Colmcille with the losers meeting Downings.

Senior Championship quarter-finals

Kilcar v Naomh Conaill

Glenswilly v Four Masters

Gaoth Dobhair v Bundoran

St. Michaels v MacCumhaills

Relegation play-offs

Termon v Milford

Dungloe v Burt

Intermediate Championship

Naomh Columba v Naomh Ultan

Aodh Ruadh v Gaeil Fhanada

Naomh Brid v Glenfin

St. Naul's v Naomh Muire

Relegation play-offs

Downings - bye

Buncrana v Naomh Colmcille