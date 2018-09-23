Last gasp goal puts Bundoran through to quarter-final after many twists and turns

If ever you wanted excitement, then Pearse Park, Ardara was the place to be as three goals were scored in the final minutes before Bundoran went through to the last eight.

Ardara 4-3

Ardara 2-12

It looked as if Ardara were through when Paddy McGrath palmed home a goal as the game entered added time, but Bundoran struck back with a goal in the 66th minute to win by three.

Ardara had the benefit of the gale force wind in the first half and they were lucky to escape a Bundoran goal on five minutes. Jamie Brennan got through and crossed and Ciaran McCaughey just failed to get a touch.

Lorcan O'Donnell, excellent for the home side, got the first point on six minutes and the wind denied Tommy Hourihane shortly after as his free dropped short.

CJ Molloy won a free after a long delivery from Brendan McNelis and Gareth Concarr pointed the free while Lorcan O'Donnell added the third after good work from Nicholas Maguire did well from a kick-out.

Bundoran finally got on the board on 21 minutes when Jamie Brennan played a one-two with Michael McEniff and he fired over with his left. But from the kick-out Paddy McGrath found Gareth Concarr and his ball forward hopped and Lorcan O'Donnell latched onto it and delightfully lobbed the first goal.

Two minutes later Ardara struck for the second goal with Conor Classon and Brendan McNelis involved before Lorcan O'Donnell fired home once more.

Jamie Brennan continued to cause a problem and it took a great block from Brendan Boyle, acting as sweeper, to deny him.

In added time Alan Russell and Tommy Hourihane added points to leave it Ardara 2-3, Bundoran 0-3 at the break.

It took Bundoran some time to get into their rhythm with the breeze, but they hit four in as many minutes from the 41st minute through two Tommy Hourihane frees, Timmy Goverov and Michael McEniff.

Just before McEniff's point, Ardara were through at the other end with three players inside the Bundoran line but they messed it up with Lorcan O'Donnell going first time but it was saved by Ashley Mulhern.

When Tommy Hourihane added another on 49 minutes, Bundoran were just a point adrift and within seconds Jamie Brennan had the sides level.

And it got better for the Seasiders as Jamie Brennan put them ahead and Timmy Goverov doubled their lead on 52 minutes.

Ardara had a half chance, but then Bundoran struck for a goal on 55 minutes. Jamie Brennan went for a point but it dropped short. Tommy Hourihane got a touch but it was blocked but it fell to Ciaran McCaughey to tap home from close range.

There was another twist as CJ Molloy set up Shane O'Donnell, who finished to the net with some style.

Gary Clancy put Bundoran three ahead but Ardara came again in the 60th minute as Danny Walsh and Johnny Sweeney set up Paddy McGrath to palm home a fourth Ardara goal and level the match once more.

If that wasn't enough, five and a half minutes into added time, Bundoran struck for a winning goal. Gary Clancy fisted across the goal and Tommy Hourihane was at the back post to palm home and send Bundoran to the quarter-final.

Scorers: Ardara Lorcan O'Donnell 2-2; Shane O'Donnell, Paddy McGrath 1-0 each; Gareth Concarr 0-1,f.

Bundoran: Tommy Hourihane 1-4,4f; Ciaran McCaughey 1-0; Jamie Brennan 0-3; Timmy Goverov 0-2; Michael McEniff, Gary Clancy (f), Alan Russell 0-1 each

ARDARA: Kieran Gildea; Joe Melly, Tony Harkin, John Ross Molloy; Nicholas Maguire, Paddy McGrath, Danny Walsh; Conor Classon, Brendan Boyle; Johnny Herron, Brendan McNelis, Lorcan O'Donnell; Tomas Boyle, CJ Molloy, Gareth Concarr. Subs., Shane O'Donnell for T Boyle 23; Johnny Sweeney for Herron 52

BUNDORAN: Ashley Mulhern; Matthew Ward, Peter McGonigle, Diarmuid McCaughey; Paul Brennan, Shane McGowan, Paul Murphy; Ciaran McCaughey, Niall Dunne; Alan Russell, Michael McEniff, Gary Carty; Timmy Goverov, Tommy Hourihane, Jamie Brennan. Subs., Diarmuid Spratt for Dunne ht; Pauric Rooney for D McCaughey 56

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)