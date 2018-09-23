High drama as Glenfin finish strong to defeat Moville

Glenfin are back-to-back Donegal senior ladies champions after they retained their crown with a hard fought victory over Moville in O’Donnell Park on Sunday afternoon.

GLENFIN ………… 4-7

MOVILLE ………….3-7

There were big performances from Karen Guthrie and Katy Herron who scored 3- 6 of their team’s total, with Guthrie hitting 2-3 and Herron netting 1-3.

Kathy Ward scored Glenfin’s other goal with Katie Long chipping in with a point.

For the second year in-a-row it was heartbreak for Moville who were in the tie right to the finish but the craft and experience coupled with that great Glenfin spirit saw the champions hang on for the win.

Sarah Jane McDonald, Kate McCleneghan and Ciara Hegarty hit the Moville goals with Niamh Hegarty posting 0-4.

The opening 15 minutes was low scoring with the sides registering a point each. Moville’s Sarah Jane McDonald kicked the first score of the day on seven minutes.

But that point was cancelled out three minutes later when Karen Guthrie converted from a close in free after she had been fouled.

The players had to endure a heavy shower of rain before we had the next score on 16 minutes.

Aisleen McGuinness edged Moville ahead with a well taken score in the early seconds of the second quarter and the Inishowen ladies were two up after a penetrating run and super point from Niamh Hegarty.

With the sun shining on O’Donnell Park, the game opened up in the closing ten minutes and the goals flowed.

Karen Guthrie palmed home the first on 29 minutes after a good run from Katy Herron and the lead was Glenfin’s for the first time, 1-1 to 0-3.



But the Moville response was almost instant and after a great run from Sarah Jane McDonald, Kate McCleneghan finished to the net to put Moville back in front.

The drama in the first half was not over just yet and Karen Guthrie, who was having a big game for the reigning champions, was picked out in space by Sinead McGinty with a precision pass. Guthrie drove towards the edge of the large rectangle before blasting past Aoife McColgan.

Niamh Hegarty and Guthrie traded points in injury time as Glenfin went in one up at the break, 2-2 to 1-4.

Katy Herron kicked a quick point on the resumption before Katy Ward struck for Glenfin’s third goal and a 3- 3 to 1-4 lead with less than a minute gone in the second period. Geraldine Harkin and Niamh Hegarty pointed for Moville with Katie Long responding for Glenfin to give them a 3-4 to 1-6 lead with 45 minutes on the clock.

Sarah Jane McDonald with Moville’s second goal reduced the lead to two. But Guthrie and Herron pointed for the champions before Moville made one last onslaught.

Niamh Hegarty scored a close in free before she combined with her sister Ciara for a third Moville goal.

All of a sudden the Inishowen ladies were in front by a point, 3-7 to 3-6.

But Glenfin were not to be denied and Katie Herron levelled it before she struck for Glenfin’s fourth and clinching goal five minutes from time.

GLENFIN: Sharon Conaghan; Diane McGlynn, Tara Martin, Mary Ward; Ann Marie Logue, Ann Marie McGlynn, Sinead McGinty; Kathy Ward (1-0), Karen Guthrie (2-3,1f); Grainne Houston, Katy Herron (1-3), Lauren Martin; Colene McGrath, Gemma Glackin, Katie Long (0-1).

Subs; Danielle McGinley for G Glackin 47, Ciara Ward for C McGrath 47; Mary Martin for T Martin 58.

MOVILLE: Aoife McColgan; Clodagh Skelly, Ciara Hegarty (1-0), Aoibh Faulkner; Michele Logue, Tara Hegarty, Shannon McDonald; Sarah Jane McDonald (1-1), Caraig McGuinness; Aisleen McGuinness (0-1), Niamh Hegarty (0-4, 3f), Shona Kelly; Kate McCleneghan (1-1), Bláthnaid McLaughlin, Niamh Skelly.

Subs; Geraldine Harkin (0-1) for Caraigh McGuinness, Niamh McDonald for S Kelly h/t, Realtin McElhinney for S McDonald 50; Caraigh McGuinness for K McCleneghan 57.

REFEREE: Robbie O’Donnell (Naomh Muire).