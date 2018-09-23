Naomh Conaill overcome St. Eunan's with Brick Molloy goal the difference in Glenties

Naomh Conaill are into the last eight once again after a deserved win over St. Eunan's in a closely contested game in Davy Brennan Memorial Park.

Naomh Conaill 1-9

St. Eunan's 0-9

A goal from Dermot Brick Molloy proved to be the vital score for the winners, for whom Kieran Gallagher had a big game but was surprisingly withdraw in the second half.

Naomh Conaill, despite playing against the wind, were the dominant side in the first half and looked really up for the game.

St. Eunan's, who hit seven first half wides, got off the mark on three minutes, thanks to a Niall O'Donnell free.

Naomh Conail had some difficulty with the breeze with Ciaran Thompson and Dermot Molloy short before Kevin McGettigan got them back on terms on eight minutes.

Anthony Thompson was wide but then made amends to put Naomh Conail ahead on 11 minutes, while O'Donnell missed a free at the other end.

Then came the goal and Naomh Conaill will be thankful for the work done by Dr. Charlie McManus on Dermot Brick Molloy to get him ready for action. Ethan O'Donnell started the move, carried on by Ultan Doherty before Kieran Gallagher made a great break in along the endline. He found Brick and Dermot found the corner of the St. Eunan's net.

Sean Hensey had a second point for St. Eunan's, but Jason Campbell came forward to cancel that score for Naomh Conaill.

The last point of the half, from another defender, was a class effort. Conor Parke first to the ball in defence, carried on his run and got on the end of the move to leave three between at the break, Naomh Conaill 1-3, St. Eunan's 0-3.

It was a similar story in the second half as the Dermot Molloy goal was the difference between the sides as St. Eunan's couldn't get the goal they needed.

They did have chances early on as AJ Gallagher almost lost possession with Rory Kavanagh close by. Kavanagh was through again on 34 mintues but elected to fist over.

Naomh Conaill hit back with points from Anthony Thompson and Dermot Molloy (after a great dummy).

Niall O'Donnell had a free but Kieran Gallagher won a free at the other end for Dermot Molloy to leave it 1-6 to 0-5 after 51 minutes.

Lee McMonagle cut the lead to three but by the 59th minute points from Eoghan McGettigan and Eoin Waide had Naomh Conaill five clear.

Seamus Ellis came in for Brick Molloy but lasted just a minute before being black carded.

There was still plenty of time for Conor Morrison and two O'Donnell frees to cut the lead to two with seven minutes of added time played.

Eoghan McGettigan was shown a black card in the dying minutes as St. Eunan's were to leave disappointed as Ciaran Thompson left three between them with a delightful point with 68.36 on the clock and from the kick-out Jimmy White blew the final whistle.

Scorers - Naomh Conaill: Dermot Molloy 1-3,1f; Anthony Thompson 0-2; Kevin McGettigan, Jason Campbell, Ciaran Thompson, Eoghan McGettigan 0-1 each.

St. Eunan's: Niall O'Donnell 0-4,4f; Conor Morrison, Conor Parke, Sean Hensey, Rory Kavanagh, Lee McMonagle 0-1 each.

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Kevin McGettigan, AJ Gallagher, Jason Campbell; Aaron Thompson, Anthony Thompson, Eoin Waide; Kieran Gallagher, Ethan O'Donnell; Marty Boyle, Leo McLoone, Ultan Doherty; Dermot Mollooy, Ciaran Thompson, Eunan Doherty. Subs., Eoghan McGettigan for U Dohert5y 42; John O'Malley for E Doherty; Ultan Doherty for K Gallagher both 51; Seamus Ellis for Dermot Molloy 59; Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui for Ellis bcard 62.

ST. EUNAN'S: Shaun Patton; Conor Morrison, Eamonn Doherty, Conor Parke; Conor O'Donnell, Sean Hensey, Aaron Deeney; Daragh Mulgrew, Rory Kavanagh; Niall O'Donnell, Michael Miller, Sean McVeigh; Conor Gibbons, Rory Carr, Conor Duck O'Donnell. Subs., Lee McMonagle for Gibbons 43; Conall Dunne for Duck O'Donnell 47; Ross Wherity for R Carr 53;

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)