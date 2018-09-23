Raphoe Hockey club weekend round-up - Men lose two and draw one; Ladies record win

Raphoe Ladies 1st XI travelled to Portadown in hope to continue their strong performance from their opening game against CI with a good win in the Ulster Senior Cup.

Portadown 0

Raphoe 2

Both teams are strong contenders to succeed well in the Ulster Senior Cup.

From the onset of the first half, both sides started strong with solid and consistent passing throughout the half. However, deep into the first half Raphoe began to gain an edge on their attacks, with a short corner and strong movement from the forwards, Lisa Smyth and Katy Love. Raphoe took the lead with a well-read interception from Lisa Patterson resulting from a tight set up. Lisa played a through ball to Lisa Smyth who found Wendy Patterson on the left post, who slotted right past the keeper to gain lead going into the second half.

Coming into the second half, Portadown fought hard to find an equaliser with a few consecutive short corners. However, Raphoe’s defence worked well cohesively with the keeper Heather Humphrey to ensure the ball was cleared from the defensive line.

As the game progressed, Raphoe stepped up their intensity to secure their lead with sharp passing, strong movement and smart set ups, resulting in strong attacking plays for Raphoe. The consistently solid Portadown keeper maintained a 1 goal lead with quick reactions to deny Leanne Patterson’s strike on goal. However, Raphoe persisted to dominate possession with Victoria Wray and Sabrina Barnett utilising their quick and strong passes to find spaces down the lines.

Raphoe were finally rewarded their deserved second goal with a great ball to Arlyne Kilpatrick from the defence, who beat her marker to find Lyndsey Tinney in the centre. Lyndsey passed a quick ball upfront to Zara Tinney who travelled into the D making a strong pass across the goal-line, awaiting a well-timed run from Wendy, deflecting past the keeper.

Raphoe secured their second win in Senior cup to hold a strong position going into their next game against Armagh on Tuesday 25th September.

Team: Heather Humphrey, Arlyne Kilpatrick, Victoria Wray, Sabrina Barnett, Janice Nelson, Lyndsey Tinney, Wendy Patterson, Zara Tinney, Leanne Patterson, Lisa Smyth, Katy Love, Jasmine Tinney, Emma Harpur, Julie Wilson, Rebecca Wauchope

RAPHOE MEN

Raphoe Firsts travelled to South Antrim in their second game of the season, hoping to get some points on the board. The 1st half saw all the action as all four goals were scored before half time.

Raphoe found themselves a man down after Alan Meehan was given a green card for a professional foul on a South Antrim attacker. Soon after Raphoe were a goal down as well, when South took the lead. A well placed short corner found the bottom right hand corner of Davy Moore's net.

Raphoe's Tommy Orr and Jordan Devenney had two good chances to pull back on level terms but the South defence was up for the challenge.

South got a second goal from another Raphoe defencive error. They failed to clear their lines from a short corner, South managed to keep the ball alive in the Raphoe circle and finally squeezed the ball over the line.

It wasn't long until Raphoe conceded a 3rd goal. This came when John Watt had the ball stolen from him on the attacking 23 metre line, unfairly in Raphoes opinion, and South scored on the counter.

Raphoe got one back 5 minutes before half time to reduce the deficit through Jonny Long. Simon Goudies drag flick was saved by the South keeper, it fell to Jordan Devenney, who's reverse shot found Long on the back post to tuck the ball away. The half ended 3 - 1.

Raphoe weren't dead and buried going into the second period and dominated the second half with a great team performance. However even though they racked up six short corners to try and take advantage, they could not find the back of the net.

The match ended 3 - 1, with Raphoe knowing they could have earned 3 points from this match.

RAPHOE 2ND XI

Raphoes 2's travelled to a strong Mossley 2nds team, the final score was 6 - 2. Raphoe stayed strong in the 1st half with keeper Reece Gallagher keeping the scoreline to 2 - 0, Stephen Cleverly found the net at the end of the half.

Mossley got a 3rd goal, but Raphoe responded well, with a goal of their own through a well struck reverse shot from Jordan Devenney. However Mossley turned up the heat and got three more goals before the end of the game.

RAPHOE 3RD XI

Raphoe 3's got some points on the board as they drew 2 - 2 at home to Ballymena with Will Curran scoring a brace for the homeside on his return to the playing field.