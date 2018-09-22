St. Michael's have comfortable win to ease their way into last eight in top spot

St. Michael’s topped group C on Saturday evening last at The Bridge with a comfortable victory over Malin at the Bridge to qualify for the quarter-finals.



St. Michael’s 1-18

Malin 0-11



For a while on Saturday evening it looked like Malin would be joining them in the draw before they were denied by Four Masters' late comeback against Termon at The Burn Road.

The home side had 12 different scorers on the evening and it was defender Stephen Doak who finished as top scorer with 1-2.

St. Michael began the stronger and Daniel McLaughlin, Martin McElhinney putting them into a three point lead. Brendan McLaughlin, who would score 10 points for the visitors, opened the scoring for Malin. Oisin McLaughlin added another but the Jamie Hunter netted for St. Michael’s to extend their lead and from then on, they were in command.

Stephen McLaughlin and Brendan McLaughlin added further points for Malin but points from Daniel McLaughlin and Kelly and Colin McFadden ensured that the home side went in at half-time leading on a score of St. Michael’s 1-7, Malin 0-4.

Brendan McLaughlin added further points for Malin just after the restart but Stephen Doak struck for a goal to increase St. Michael’s lead and although Malin tried hard they were unable to contain the Bridgemen as they ran out comfortable winners with points for Christy Toye, subs Michael Cannon with two and Liam Paul Ferry; Stephen Doak scored two more points and further points from Andrew Kelly, Martin McElhinney, the impressive Michael Langan with two and Colin McFadden completing the scoring for the home side.

Benny McLaughlin was impressive for the visitors slotting over 6 frees as part of his 10-point haul.

ST. MICHAEL'S: Mark Anthony McGinley, Jamie Hunter 1-0, Stephen Doak 1-2, Michael Gallagher, Ciaran Gallagher, Michael McGinley, Oisin Langan, Christy Toye 0-1, Michael Langan 0-2, Daniel McLaughlin 0-3, Martin McElhinney 0-3, Colin McFadden 0-2, Hugh O’Donnell, Andrew Kelly 0-2 and Odhrán McFadden. Subs Liam Paul Ferry 0-1 for Michael McGinley, Ruairi Friel for Jamie Hunter and Michael Cannon 0-2 for Odhrán McFadden.

MALIN: Daniel Mullarkey, Gary Farren, Damien Harkin, Michael McLaughlin, Ciaran Doherty, Declan Walsh, Conor McColgan, John G. McLaughlin, Adam Byrne, Stephen McLaughlin, Oisin McGonigle, Paul McLaughlin, Brendan McLaughlin 0-10, Kieran McNicholas 0-1 and Terence Doherty.

REFEREE: Robbie O’Donnell (Naomh Muire)