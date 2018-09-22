Four Masters come from 14 points down to secure place in last eight

They may not have won the game but this is a game that will be the talk of Four Masters for many’s the long day as their came from behind to clinch a place in the quarter-finals.



Tarmon . . . . . . 3-8

Four Masters . . . . . 3-7



Fourteen points down four minutes into the second half when Martin Sweeney punched Termon’s third goal for a 3-7 to 0-2, Kevin Lyons’s young guns, with a sprinkling of old heads, stormed back into the tie in the remaining 30 minutes.

And when the cool headed Karl Lacey, landed their second last point, two minutes into injury time, the margin was back to the magical two points required, to book the place in the last eight.

But after they were outplayed and outclassed in a feisty encounter in the first half, the Masters really became of age in the second half.

Cathal Canavan struck the first of their three second half goals on 42 minutes and shortly after they had been reduced to 14 after marksman Thomas McGowan was shown a red card for a second yellow card offence.

The Four Masters sharpshooter was the first of five red cards flashed by referee Mark Dorrian.

McGowan and Kevin McBrearty (straight red) were the Four Masters men to go for early showers in the second period.

Termon’s Joe O’Donnell and Shane Doherty (two yellows) and Jimmy Gallagher (straight red) also got their marching orders, all in the second quarter.

Canavan’s strike cut the margin back to 11 points and when Sean Meehan netted goal number two after Lacey had kicked his first point of the evening, the gap was down to seven, 2-7 to 2-13, with over a quarter hour remaining.

And though Enda McCormack kicked a fine point, the momentum was with the Masters.

Lacey and Leo McHugh reduced the gap still further before Patrick Reid, shortly after being introduced, rattled the back of Noel O’ Donnell’s net for goal number three.

The gap was now down to three and from having the threat of relegation banished, the Masters turned their thoughts to the magical two point mark.

Lacey, with a well struck point, reduced the margin to two before Caolan Loughney made doubly sure with literally the last kick of the game.



FIRST HALF

Termon had been a class apart in the first half and really had the Masters rattled.

With Shaun ‘the Decent’ O’Donnell and Aidan Sweeney rampant, Daire McDaid kicked Termon’s two goals and Shane Doherty, Caolan McDaid (with three frees), Enda McCormack (two from play) along with Daire McDaid, kicked the Termon points.

Thomas McGowan, with two placed balls on 17 and 33 minutes, kicked the first half Masters points.



TERMON: Noel O’Donnell; Anthony Grant, Kevin McDaid, Joe O’Donnell; Steve McElwaine, Nathan McElwaine, Sean O’Donnell; Ricky Gallagher, Aidan Sweeney; Enda McCormack (0-3), Paul McDaid, Caolan McDaid (0-3,3f); Daire McDaid (2-1), Martin Sweeney (1-0), Shane Doherty (0-1). Subs: Jimmy Gallagher for A Sweeney 44.



FOUR MASTERS: Martin Cassidy; John Boyle, Daire Quinn, Barry Dunnion; Patrick Reid, Leo McHugh (0-1), Cathal Canavan (1-0); Aaron McCrea, Kevin McBrearty; Ciaran Monaghan, Thomas McGowan (0-2,2f), Karl Lacey (0-3); Neil Ward, Barry Monaghan, Jason Duignan.

Subs: Sean Meehan (1-0) for J Duignan 33; Caolan Loughney (0-1); Oisin Reid for C Canavan 53.



REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhanada)