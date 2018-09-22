Naomh Brid take another big scalp in Cloughaneely as they qualify for quarter-finals

Naomh Brid remain unbeaten after the group stages are in the draw for the quarter-final after a good win over Cloughaneely at Trummon tonight.

Naomh Brid 1-9

Cloughaneely 0-8

Without their talisman Daragh Brogan, the winners gave the nod to big Henry Duignan, and he became a matchwinner on the edge of the square, a la Eoin Bomber Liston. Duignan proved a difficult opponent for Cloughaneely.

The winners are on a great run in league and championship and are playing a very attractive game with a number of young players introduced.

Last week there was a disputed point near the end in their game against Buncrana with Eoin Quinn denied. He certainly made up for it in this game, coming forward from corner-back to hit three points.

There was just one point in the opening quarter with both sides playing it cagey. Ciaran McFadden had that score point on nine minutes.

The second quarter was a completely different affair. Despite playing against the strong sun, Naomh Brid took a firm grip, especially around midfield where Callum and Tommy Gallagher held sway.

Naomh Brid were back on terms on 17 minutes through Liam Duffy, who cut through the Cloughaneely defence and fired over from a very narrow angle.

It got better a minute later when Callum Gallagher started the move which saw Gary McCafferty go for a point it dropped short and big full-forward Henry Duignan got the touch for a goal.

Duignan, who was enjoying his role, added a point two minutes later and was unlucky not to get a free on two other occasions.

Sean McGuire pulled a point back for Cloughaneely on 21 minutes and they could have had a goal on 27 minutes but Mark Harley's cross was just too high for Cillian Gallagher and his touch went wide.

Naomh Brid finished the half well with two Eoin Quinn points and in between they could have had a goal when Sean Gormley put Gary McCafferty through but his effort under pressure went just wide of the post.

Half-time: Naomh Brid 1-4, Cloughaneely 0-2.

It got better for Naomh Brid as Ross Gallagher played a one-two with Eoin McGarrigle before lofting a great point just 57 seconds into the new half and Callum Gallagher pointed a free on 34 minutes.

Some 20 minutes after their last score, Paddy Cannon got Cloughaneely's third point on 39 minutes. But Eoin Quinn responded for Naomh Brid.

There was a small resurgence from Cloughaneely with three mor epoints by the 50th minute through Jason McGee (two frees) and Martin McGuire.

From there to the finish there were four points shared, Callum Gallagher (free) and Declan McCafferty for the home side while Paddy Cannon added two for Cloughaneely.

In the closing minutes Naomh Brid lost midfielder Tommy Gallagher to a second after a professional foul. Cloughaneely lofted a few high balls looking for a goal, but Naomh Brid held out to remain unbeaten and top their group.

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Eoin McGarrigle, Sean Gormley, Eoin Quinn (0-3); Liam Duffy (0-1), Clint Walsh, Lee Doherty; Tommy Gallagher, Callum Gallagher (0-2,2f); Ross Gallagher (0-1), Declan McCafferty (0-1), Gary McCafferty; Ryan Brogan, Henry Duignan (1-1), Jamie Timoney. Sub., Michael Gallagher for McGarrigle 19.

CLOUGHANEELY: Sean McClafferty; Ciaran McFadden (0-1), Cian McFadden, John Harley; Michael Fitzgerald, Aidan Doohan, Ciaran McGeady; Kevin Mulhern, Martin McGuire (0-1); Paddy Cannon (0-3), Jason McGee (0-2,2f), Mark Harley; Darren Ferry, Sean McGuire (0-1), John McGarvey. Subs., Cillian Gallagher for J McGarvey 9; Micheal McHugh for D Ferry 50

REFEREE: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh)