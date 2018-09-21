Plenty to play for in Donegal Intermediate Championship in final Group games

Naomh Columba, Aodh Ruadh and Glenfin would seem certain of their places in the quarter-final draw of the Intermediate Championship after the weekend games.

Naomh Columba and Aodh Ruadh have won both their matches, while Glenfin have three points from a possible four.

Naomh Colmcille and Naomh Muire are the only teams not on the board and they will find it tough to make it to the last eight.

With just four teams to be knocked out, it will be very competitive for the other places.

In Group A this weekend, St. Naul's and Naomh Columba host Naomh Colmcille and Naomh Ultan respectively. On known form, you would expect two home wins which would mean that Naomh Columba would top the group with St. Naul's in second place.

In Group B Aodh Ruadh face Downings in Fr. Tierney Park, while Naomh Muire are home to Fanad Gaels. Aodh Ruadh should be too strong for the Rosguill men, but it could be a tight battle at The Banks and Fanad will need their full side if they are to win and advance to the quarter-final draw.

In the final group, Group C, Glenfin are in pole position with a big win against Cloughaneely away last week and a draw against Naomh Brid in their first outing. They face Buncrana, who will need to win to be assured of a place in the hat.

Cloughaneely, one of the big pre-championship favourites, are also in trouble as they must go to Trummon to face Naomh Brid and nothing short of a win will be enough to copperfasten a quarter-final place. Naomh Brid have had two draws so far and would settle for another draw which would be enough to see them through.

Two points will probably be enough for some teams to make the last eight but there will be some tense moments on Saturday evening and Sunday before all is decided.

At the start of the championship, Brian McCabe's predictions to make the last eight were - Cloughaneely, Aodh Ruadh, Buncrana, Naomh Brid, Naomh Columba, St. Naul's, Downings and Fanad Gaels. Glenfin have obviously upset those predictions but we will see who is left standing on Sunday afternoon.

Intermediate Championship Fixtures

Group A - Sun, 23 Sep, 3 p.m.

St Naul's V Naomh Colmcille Connie Doherty

Naomh Columba V Naomh Ultan Greg Mc Groary

Predictions: Wins for St. Naul's and Naomh Columba

Group B - Sun, 23 Sep, 3 p.m.

Aodh Ruadh V Downings Mark Dorrian

Naomh Muire V Fanad Gaels Declan Callaghan

Predictions: Wins for Aodh Ruadh and Naomh Muire

Group C - Sat, 22 Sep, 6.00 p.m.

Naomh Bríd V Cloughaneely Seamus Mc Gonagle

Glenfin V Buncrana Shaun Mc Laughlin

Predictions: Wins for Naomh Brid and Glenfin