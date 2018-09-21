Kilcar and Milford to win in Group D says Martin Doherty

There may be a feeling that Group D is done and dusted and there is nothing to really to play for in the two games in the group on Sunday, but nothing could be further from the reality.

Kilcar, the reigning champions, and MacCumhaill’s, with two wins each, have booked their places in the quarter-finals.

However, there is the matter of who finishes on top spot and the chance of an easier last eight pairing.

The top team in each group will face the runners-up in one of the other groups and with the exception of Group B (where either St Eunan’s and Naomh Conaill are likely to take the second place) the other second placed team would be seen as an easier option than the group winning teams.

Kilcar manager, Barry Doherty, said after last Sunday’s win he would probably rest a number of players for the MacCumhaill’s game.

“I have a funny feeling when Barry gets time to think about it he will be anxious to put out a strong side and win the game,” said former Naomh Conaill championship winning player and manager, Martin Doherty.

“It could mean the difference between meeting one of the top sides the likes of Gaoth Dobhair, St Michael’s or, more than likely, Glenswilly.

“There is the chance alright they could meet Naomh Conaill or St Eunan’s but it is a one-in-three chance.

“I’m sure MacCumhaill’s will be going out to win. They are on a good run and have played some very good football. Oisin Gallen scored 1-5 for them against Milford and Aaron Kelly scored 3-2 against Killybegs.

“They have built up a bit of momentum and they will feel if they can avoid the top teams in the next round they would be in with a chance of making the semi-finals at least.

“They will also see it as a great opportunity to test themselves against the champions. Really the outcome of this one could come down to how Kilcar approach it.

“If Barry Doherty carries through with his plan to rest a number of players, I would give MacCumhaill’s a great chance.

“But if Kilcar field their strongest available team, I think they will have the measure of MacCumhaill’s even though MacCumhaill’s are at home. Kilcar have plenty of experience of MacCumhaill Park and winning big games on it too so being at home will be no real advantage to MacCumhaills.”

There is quite a bit, too, at stake in the Milford and Killybegs game and it is far from a dead rubber.

“The reward for the winner of the Milford/ Killybegs game is to avoid finishing bottom of the group and being dragged into the relegation play-offs.

“It has been a disappointing championship for Danny O’Donnell who went into the championship as probably the favourites to be the second team in the group.

“MacCumhaill’s turned them over the first day and that put them on the back foot and instead of playing for a place in the quarter-final they are trying to avoid being dragged into a relegation play-off.

“Killybegs have been unlucky in that they lost Eoghan Bán Gallagher to injury at half-time in their first game against Kilcar. They were leading at the time but lost in the end after Kilcar took over in the second half.

“They were without Eoghan Bán, who is a big player for them, on Sunday against MacCumhaill’s and I suspect given it is a hamstring injury I cannot see him being back for Milford this weekend.

“If he is absent I feel it could tip the scales in favour of Milford.”

The Doherty verdict

Sean MacCumhaills v Kilcar

Verdict: Kilcar

Milford v Killybegs

Verdict: Milford