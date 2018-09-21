DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Bundoran

The results for the weekend competition (September 15th and 16th), sponsored by Simpson's Supermarket, Bundoran were as follows: 1st Aidan McGurran 38 points (bot); 2nd Jonathan Keenan 38 points; 3rd Malachy Kearney 37 points (bot); 4th James McGloin 37 points; Gross Mason Collins 31 points.

The competition next weekend will be sponsored by Cosgrove’s SuperValu, Bundoran.

Dunfanaghy

Results for week ending 16th September - Gents Open Single Stableford - Saturday 15th September - 1st J R Dalton (14) 42 pts; 2nd Ryan Shields (19) 39 pts; Gross: Keith Lapsley (5) 33 pts; 3rd Mal Johnston (10) 38 pts; Visitor: Charles Bennett (17) 42 pts. CSS: 37 pts

Gents Open 'Play in Pink' Stableford - Friday 14th September: 1st Trevor Duncan (20) Portsalon 39 pts; 2nd A Skelton (14) Castlereagh Hills 37 pts; Gross: Bill McCallion (8) 25 pts BOT; 3rd Philip Rainey (15) 36 pts ; 4th Jimmy Keenan (24) 35 pts BOT; 5th Jim Walsh (20) 35 pts BOT; 6th Adam Duncan (18) Letterkenny 35 pts BOT; 1st Nine: Oliver Browne (19) 22 pts; 2nd Nine: Seamie Logue (26) 19 pts; Longest Drive: Sean Jemphrey (22) Fortwilliam

Nearest the Pin: Gary Martin (11) Fortwilliam - 21 ft. CSS: 37 pts

Open Stableford: Wednesday 12th September - 1st Odhran MacNiallais (19) Gweedore 39 pts; 2nd Brian McGinley (17) 36 pts; 3rd Billy Griffin (13) 35 pts BOT. CSS: 36 pts

North West

Sunday 9th September - Confined Stableford - Results: 1st John Spence (12) 36pts; 2nd Ronan McLaughlin (8) 35pts; Gross Philip Doherty (8) 83; 3rd Eunan O'Boyle (11) 34 pts b.o.t. C.S.S 72

Tuesday Open Stableford - 11th September - Results: 1st Lawrence Hegarty (19) 35pts

2nd Joe McGinley (18) 32pts. C.S.S 72

Total Golf Thursday Open - 13th September - Results: 1st James McHugh (6) 36pts b.o.t; 2nd Bernard McDaid (19) 36pts; Gross Michael Kelly (8) 83; 3rd John McCallion (21) 34pts. C.S.S 71

Scratch Cup 2018: Entries are still being accepted for the North West Golf Club, Senior, Junior & Intermediate Scratch Cup being held this year on the 13th October and played over 27 holes for the Senior and Junior entrants. Spaces are limited and anyone wishing to play should contact the shop on (00353) 7493 61715 to reserve their place.

Fixtures

Thursday 20th September Thursday Society

Saturday 22nd September Carpet Centre Derry Open

Sunday 23rd September Swilly Print Open

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Ladies

The Lady Captain Josephine Stewart held her day outing to Gweedore on Saturday 15th Sept. All those who travelled had a great day on the beautiful and spectacular Gweedore golf course. The group were greeted with scones, sandwich and lovely home baked treats before play and afterwards to a four course meal which was greatly enjoyed.

The format was a 3 ball Champagne scramble which was won by Darragh McGowan, Imelda Muldoon and Elizabeth Hamilton with 95 pts. The only 2 of the day was scored by Elizabeth. In 2nd place was Kaye Stewart Anne Gilligan nd Claire O'Leary; 3rd Josephine Stewart (Lady Capt) Florence Connolly Imelda Muldoon, who was a ghost player for the 2 ball; 4th Kathleen McGowan Brenda Crawford and Geraldine Barron 5th Bridie Faulkner Aideen Morrison and Sylvia Allen Hamilton.

For two of the players Aideen Morrison and Claire O'Leary this was their first time to play a full 18 holes and they enjoyed them immensely. The Emoji ball (or yellow ball ) competition was won by Kaye Stewart Anne Gilligan and Claire O'Leary. Music and dancing followed the delicious meal.

The 9 hole scramble on Wednesday was won by Kathleen McGowan. Runner-up was Josephine Stewart.

Letterkenny

Letterkenny Senior League Champions after 20 years. Letterkenny are the 2018 Donegal Senior League Champions winning over the perennial champions Rosapenna at Murvagh on Sunday 16/09/18. This is only the second ever Senior title for Letterkenny Golf Club (the first was in 1998). Well done to Keith Shiels who has put in a huge effort with the team over the last 3 years. Keith inspired his troops to a 3.5/1.5 win. The team on the day was: Cian Harkin, Simon Stephens, Jamie Foley, Darragh McMenamin and Chris Duffy. The squad also included Ciaran Gilcreest, David McCormick and Jack Patton. Congratulations to the Captain and the team panel on this great win.

On Thurs. 11/09/18 the RNLI Open was played. The results for Gents are as follows :- Jack McGarrigle (7.6) was the winner with 38 pts. (BOT). He scored 2 birdies ( on 3rd and 18th) with 10 pars and 4 bogeys. Trevor Duncan was runner up with 38 pts. and Kevin Hensey (10.2) was third with 37 pts.

On Wed C & M Embroidery Open was held. There was a large turnout for this competition. Eamonn McGlinchey (5.1) was the winner with an excellent score of 40 pts. (BOT) taking 14 pars, 1 birdie and 3 bogeys out of the course. Tom Wherity (24.3) was runner up with 40 pts. and Tony Doherty (19.5) took third place with 37 pts. Don Ponsonby (5.0) was gross winner with 40 pts. (Gross).

The Glencar Inn Open was played on Sat. 15/09/18. David McGowan (7.8) was the winner with 39 pts. David is playing good golf. He got 2 birdies (on the 4th & 18th) with 11 pars and 4 bogeys. Cathal Sheridan (23.9) was the runner up with 38 pts. and John Bowe (18.3) took third place with 37 pts. David McCormick (4.5) won gross with with 37 pts. (Gross).

Cat 4 Results on Mon. 03/0918 - Conail McAbharid was the winner over 9 holes with 22 pts.and Michael McDaid came in second with 21 pts. Great scoring. On Mon 10/09/18 Chris Wuertz won with 18 pts.

Upcoming Events :- On Fri. 21st Sept. we have the 3 Ball Scramble and on Sat. 22nd Sept. we have The North West Golf Alliance/Open Competition. On Sun. 23rd the John J. Doherty Cat 4 Final/Members Competition will be held. The following Wed. 26/09/18 we have an Open Competition.

Gaoth Dobhair

Bhí an 11ú imirt do Chorn Chuimhneacháin Liam Ó hIcí ar an chúrsa ag an deireadh seachtaine agus bhí an scórail go maith, mar a bhíonn sa chomórtas seo gach bliain. Bhí fear amháin amuigh leis fhéin – 4 phointe ‘un tosaigh ar an dara áit. Pat Sweeney (12) 44pt. : Hugh Ó Gallchóir (5) 40 pt. : Pádraig Ó Dochartaigh (8) 40 pt. : Chéad Naoi – Pól Mac Aoidh (17) 22 pt. : Dara Naoi – Paul Fletcher (19) 21 pt. : Cat – Stephen Ferry 33 pt. CSS –Sat 68 Sun 70. Torthaí Seniors : Seán Ó hIcí – 42 pts. : Hugh McBride – 36 pts. : Rory Mangan – 33pts. Is cosúil go bhfuil an cúrsa ró ghairid do John! Seo an dara bua indiaidh a chéile agus 2 eagle ar an chárda! Ar an Satharn 29ú den mhí seo beidh Classic Carthanacht ar an chúrsa. One extra Golf Classic on the course this year (29th September) – a special fund raising Classic for local Charity. A group of friends are asking for your help to raise money for the considerable expenses involved in caring for a young local girl being treated for leukaemia and others problems in Dublin. Anyone who wishes to enter a team or make a donation can call 087 0544 258 or contact one of the organisers. The Club welcomed a group of golfers from Ballybofey & Stranorlar Ladies Club for a golfing day out with meal and refreshments. Thanks to Josephine Stewart, Lady Captain, for organising the trip. By all accounts a great day out was had by all. Dhéanfaidh Teach Jack ar an Ghlaisigh urraíocht ar an chomórtas an deireadh seachtaine seo.

Letterkenny Ladies

The RNLI Ladies and Gents Open was played on Tuesday 11th and the large entry was well deserved for this worthy cause. Winner of the Ladies section was on form Veronica McAteer with 37pts. In 2nd place was another lady very much on form Bridie Gildea 36pts. and in 3rd place was Marian O Sullivan ( never far away) 32pts. Anne Cannon continuing her steady play won the Gross and the Bradleys Angela and Celine won the front and back 9 respectively 19 and 17pts. The Visitors prize went to Patricia McAteer Portsalon.

The next big event of the week came on Saturday 15th when the Lady Captain Maura invited the ladies to join her on her outing to Cloughaneely Golf Club. Well over thirty ladies travelled for the occasion. The rain held off till later in the day but due to some maintenance work being carried out on the course there was teeing up through the green which proved somewhat challenging and scoring wasn’t quite as impressive as it might’ve been. The winner was Marian O Sullivan 33pts., 2nd Angela Bradley 31pts., 3rd Carmel McGeady 31pts.(bot) 4th Celine Markey 30pts. and 5th was Mary Beth McBrearty 30pts.(bot) The Front 9 was won by Margo Birmingham 16pts. and the Back 9 was won by Eileen Williamson 17pts. Marian Keating won nearest the pin and Mary Beth McBrearty won the longest drive.

A lovely meal was enjoyed in An Chuairt Hotel Gweedore and there was much craic and merriment until the wee hours. Rumour has it that the ladies were joined by some visiting celebrity too such was the fun they were having!

Next day Sunday it was all hands to Murvagh for the first leg of the Maire O’Donnell final. Tracy Spence stepped in as Captain for Sandra McMonagle on the day as Sandra is recovering from a recent injury and we wish her a speedy recovery. The matches were all hard fought and the last one went right down to the wire with Anne McGrath sinking the winning putt on the 18th to secure the 2nd match for the Letterkenny team. An excellent result given the challenge that Murvagh is and the very windswept conditions on the day. It’s all to play for now in the return match which will be on the 29th. Best of luck to all involved.

Delighted to announce that Bridie Gildea is the winner of this year’s singles match play. Bridie has had a great summer of golf this year featuring in the winners enclosure on a number of occasions and having a few shots shaved off her handicap. This is a fitting culmination to a very successful year. Well done Bridie!

The winner of the most recent 9 hole Re-Entry competition was Bridget McClafferty with 18 pts. Runner up was Margaret Harvey 17pts. Another 9 hole Re-Entry has now opened.

The first Hamper competition will be played this Sunday 23rd and the final 18 hole club competition will be on Tuesday 25th. After that it’s Turkeys all the way.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

Donegal Seniors had a match to play on Sunday against a very strong Murvagh side who were governed by a very talented golfer in his own right. Mr Colm Campbell, also Vice Captain of Donegal Golf Club.

The hollow tining of the greens probably took away home advantage from the home side but the boss man with the Hat, Michael Hynes reassured the men in "na geansaithe fíon" that they were still favourites and indeed that's how it turned out. At least for now, they have a very good 4 and a 1/2 matches to 1/2 a match. Return leg next Sunday in Murvagh.

Freddie Wilson stood on the fabulous Murvagh Links with his team one match away from being Donegal champions.. Having Captained the winning side in 2018- the East Donegal Side came up just short on this occasion. Home advantage may have played a part but having witness some fantastic shot making from both teams the match could have gone either way. Well done Murvagh, worthy winners in the end.

Last man Standing resumes at the end of the month and sheets are now available in the shop or ask a member to get you one.

We would like to thank last week sponsor Donegal Glass go their kind sponsorship. Saturday 22nd September the Seán Kelly Memorial Cup will be up for grabs. Sunday 24rd Gents Comp.

Results: Sunday 16th September: 1st Nett: Gerry Robinson (25) 37pts; 2nd Nett: Paul Saunders (10) 36pts; 3rd Rob Connolly (18) 35pts.

Donegal GC (Murvagh)

15-16th September: Sponsor; Foodland Cash and Carry: The low scoring over the weekend was a testament to the difficult conditions that prevailed so well done to Liam Moran (17) for claiming the top spot with 36 pts. 2nd (and finally showing a bit of consistency) was Damien Hanna (18) on 35 pts in a bot from Ryan McNelis (-1) in 3rd. Kieran Mullin (10) was 4th on 33 pts bot. Gross Prize went to Pauric McNelis (03) with 31 pts.

Sunday was a busy day around Murvagh with 3 interclub finals being played. First up were the Murvagh Ladies who claimed a narrow 3-2 lead to take into the 2nd leg of the Maire O'Donnell Competition against Letterkenny G.C. Well done Ladies and best of luck in the return leg next week.

Next out was the Senior Scratch Matchplay between Letterkenny and Rosapenna, with Letterkenny G.C. winning by 3.5/1.5 to claim the title. Congrats to Letterkenny.

And finally massive congratulations to Oliver Plunkett and his Junior Scratch Matchplay team who overcame a tenacious Ballybofey & Stranorlar challenge to win the final on home soil. With a healthy mix of youth and experience, Murvagh prevailed in tough conditions to claim a maiden victory in the competition for the club. Well done to the whole panel of players involved.

Colm Campbell took his charges to Ballybofey & Stranorlar G.C on Saturday in the first leg of the Donegal Seniors Final but came up against a very formidable opposition, going down 4.5-0.5 to the home side. Colm will be hoping to make home advantage count in the return leg on Sunday so good luck to all involved.

The O'Reilly family hit a rich vein of form recently with mother and son featuring heavily in the prizes. Congratulations firstly to Crona O'Reilly and Mervyn Walker who won the DNG Billy Johnston & Company sponsored Mixed Foursomes, by beating Padraig Farragher and Mary Talbot in the final. Talk about keeping it in the family... congratulations also to Ciaran O'Reilly who was the winner of the Kevin Britton Memorial Cup recently as well.

Thursday Specials: The 9-hole competition brought some of the 'veterans' from years past to the fore on Thursday last as Des Daly secured victory in a bot from Donne McIntyre when both finished on 19 pts. Another wily veteran, Sean Diver, won the Members Prize with 15 pts.

Next weekend's competition sponsored by Fletcher Golf (Singles Stableford)22/23rd Sept.

Hearts & Hips Scramble: The 5th Annual Hearts & Hips Scramble (in memory of Jimmy Higgins) took place here last Friday on a day when the course was battered by strong winds and torrential rain. The organising Committee made the wise decision to curtail the Competition to the first 9 holes and, thankfully, the rain eased off as play commenced.

The winning team set out their stall early on when Donal McGill pitched a magnificent 3rd shot straight into the 1st hole for an opening Eagle. Backed up by experienced team members Brendan Reck, Paul Murphy and Margaret Buckley, they then battened down the hatches and reeled off 8 straight pars to chalk up the winning score of 27.3. The Lady Captain, Mary Walsh, played a major role to ensure that her team ended up in 2nd place by the narrowest of margins from the 3rd placed team, capably led by the prolific winner from through the Gap, Betty Kelly.

Proceeds from the Outing amounted to €300 and this money was presented to the Patients Comfort Fund at Donegal Community Hospital and this ensured that the day was a great success.

Results:- 1st, Paul Murphy, Brendan Reck, Donal McGill, Margaret Buckley, = 27.3. 2nd, Colm Campbell, Liam Cassidy, Hugo Sweeney, Mary Walsh = 27.5. 3rd, Matt Gallagher, Kevin Mundy, Joe Ward, Betty Kelly = 27.6.

Portsalon

Results - Wednesday 12th September - Gents Open: Winner: Joe Coyle (6) - 36 pts; Runner-up: Cathal Toland (13) - 34 pts. CSS: 34 RO

Saturday 15th September - Gents Stableford: Winner: Kieran O'Neill (13) - 37 pts

Sunday 16th September - Members Stableford: Winner: Shaun McDaid (26) - 39 pts BOT; Runner-up: David Fisher (20) 39 pts; Gross: Kevin Boyce (10) - 28 gross pts; Third: Denis Sweeney (16) - 37 pts. CSS: 74

Club Matchplay: The Club Matchplay tournaments are reaching the nitty gritty stages, with semi-final pairings decided in the singles and three of the four teams into the last-four in the doubles. We still have a couple of men aiming for notable across-the-card doubles at this stage.

In the singles, James Duffy and DP Logue square off in one semi-final, with the winner of that tie set to face either Stuart Nicholl or Enda McElhinney in the decider. For James and Diarmaid, the chance of the double is still alive.

James and playing partner Turlough Giles won a battle with James Friel and Kevin McFadden to book a semi-final date with Pauric Dunleavy and Mark Howard. The Letterkenny duo fell at the final hurdle last year and are mounting a brave bid to go one better this time.

Ian Morton and Michael McFadden are ready and waiting in the other semi-final and they'll face the winners of the last remaining quarter-final. A mouth-watering affair it sets up to be, with DP Logue and brother John locking horns against Joe Coyle and Ronan Curran.

Singles Matchplay Semi-Finals: DP Logue vs. James Duffy; Stuart Nicholl vs. Enda McElhinney

Doubles Matchplay Semi-Finals: Ian Morton & Michael McFadden vs. DP Logue & John Logue OR Joe Coyle & Ronan Curran; James Duffy & Turlough Giles vs. Pauric Dunleavy & Mark Howard