Ardara to lose but still win; Glenswilly to secure place in draw says Joyce McMullin

The last teams into the hat for the Michael Murphy Senior Championship quarter-final draw will not be known until around 6.20 on Sunday evening when the Group A games in Ardara and Glenswilly bring down the curtain on the Group stages.

Ardara host Bundoran in Ardara while Glenswilly have Burt at home, with both games having a 5 p.m. throw-in.

By virtue of their win over Bundoran last week, and even though they only have two points on the table, Glenswilly would seem to be in the most comfortable position going into the final round of games. They know that a win over Burt and they are in the hat for the quarter-final draw.

Ardara know that if they draw with Bundoran or avoid defeat by more than two points, they will also be in the hat for the draw. Indeed, if they can secure a draw or better, they will top the group.

With the draw for the quarter-finals due to be made in the Ardara clubhouse after this, the final group game, there could hardly be a more exciting build-up.

It’s hard to imagine that Ardara, after winning their opening two games, could not make the last eight, but it is possible.

“It is real do-or-die stuff. Ardara pulled off a major shock in beating Glenswilly and after accounting for Burt last week, they have another home game and they will be hard, as always, to beat at home,” says former Donegal star, Joyce McMullin, who has been previewing this group from the start for the Donegal Democrat.

“Glenswilly would seem to be in the strongest position now to progress. On all known form, it would be hard to see them lose at home to Burt, especially with Burt out of the picture. Michael Murphy was in top form on Sunday last against Bundoran and it could be a difficult afternoon for the Burt forward line this Sunday,” says McMullin.

A win for Glenswilly takes them to four points and if Bundoran were to win in Ardara, then the three clubs - Ardara, Bundoran and Glenswilly - would be level on four points in the table. It would then come down to score difference. At the moment Ardara and on +2, Glenswilly on +2 and Bundoran on -4. To make up the leeway, Bundoran would need to win by four points to go ahead of Ardara. A three point win for Bundoran would leave them level with Ardara. What happens then is not completely clear, but what it would mean is that Glenswilly would be through as Group winners.

“It makes for a very interesting final game, and with there likely to be a huge crowd at the venue, it will not one for the faint hearted,” says McMullin.

With the other big game in Glenties between Naomh Conaill and St. Eunan’s at 2 p.m., there should be a good smattering of patrons travelling on to Ardara for the game, to supplement the partisan supporters from Bundoran and Ardara.

“ Bundoran will be buoyed by the fact that they gave Glenswilly a really good examination last week and with their scoring power I think they have great chance to get a result in Ardara. It will not be easy as Ardara will not like go away quietly especially at home.

“I fancy Ardara to sneak through even though they might lose by a point or so.

“Glenswilly will have too much for Burt in the other fixture and should easily top the group with a comprehensive win..

The McMullin Verdict

Glenswilly v Burt

Verdict: Glenswilly

Ardara v Bundoran

Verdict: Bundoran