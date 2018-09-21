READ THE REID: GAA melees - everybody needs to examine their conscience

Although the fire has gone out on the inter-county GAA scene, sparks were flying in the club championships last weekend, especially in Tyrone. On Friday evening last, the Strabane and Stewartstown GAA senior teams whaled into each other in a violent on-pitch fracas.

On Saturday, a total of 27 cards — 20 yellow, one black, and six red — were issued during the championship meeting of Edendork and Moy. Former Tyrone player and Moy club man Sean Cavanagh is plastered all over the internet displaying the terrible wounds that he suffered during this game.

Tyrone PRO Eugene McConnell said in a statement: “Based on the referee’s report plus examination of the video-recording of the games, the matters arising will be dealt with in an urgent manner and following due process as stipulated in the Rules of the Association and the Official Guide the CCC will determine the relevant penalties.”

Video evidence is also available online of the melee that occurred in the Derry hurling championship match between Eoghan Rua (Coleraine) and Ballinascreen.

Saints don’t play Gaelic games. Violence though, should never form part of the narrative. We’re not immune to Gaelic games without violence in Donegal either. I wrote about the St. Eunan’s and Gweedore championship game last week. I heard some stories from other people that there were both physical and verbal incidents between players before the game. It was ‘hearsay’ coming from third parties so I ignored it in my column.

Sean Cavanagh wasn’t the only person hurt last weekend. Apparently, the Cork ladies are hurt according to the ‘Irish Examiner’. Eoghan Cormican had an article in that paper last Monday, 17th 2018 with the heading “Cork players and management hurt by pre-match ‘disrespect’.” He said: “Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald and captain Ciara O’Sullivan felt the manner in which they were written off coming into yesterday’s final was both ‘disrespectful’ and ‘hurtful.”

So, it’s all happening in our wonderful world of GAA but, mostly for the wrong reasons. Superstar tennis player Serena Jameka Willliams, alias Serena Williams, isn’t happy either. She threw quite an explosive tantrum at the US Open women’s final recently when she verbally abused the umpire. Williams was fined $10,000 for "verbal abuse" of the chair umpire, $4,000 for being warned for coaching and $3,000 for breaking her racket. She lost the match too.

Whatever her stance in politics, feelings on sexism and her black rights campaign I admire Williams as a sportsperson. Sports of all disciplines makes athletes do some weird and crazy things. The pressure, the will to win and that innate desire brings out the Jekyll and Hyde characteristics in all competitive sports people. This in no way condones violence, verbal abuse or unsavoury conduct. I’ve been there myself and made many mistakes. It’s the ability to control these underlying instincts that separates saints and villains. I was the latter.

With age, we mellow and look back on our misdemeanours and as I do, wonder why or how I did this and that. I served my punishment for most of my crimes and even served time on the line for a rule that I didn’t breach. I have a clear conscience on that particular issue. 100%.” The Oxford dictionary defines ‘conscience’ thus: “A person's moral sense of right and wrong, viewed as acting as a guide to one's behaviour”.

Charlotte Brontë in her novel ‘Jane Eyre’ wrote, “If all the world hated you and believed you wicked, while your own conscience approved of you and absolved you from guilt, you would not be without friends”. Very true. We have a great sacrament in the Catholic Church called “reconciliation”. Before we partake in it, we are told to “examine our conscience”. It’s a dying trade nowadays because most people don’t believe in sin. Today it’s called ‘inappropriate behaviour’ or ‘wrong-doing’. Whether people believe in it or not, our conscience still remains. That’s why we feel bad about those things we know in our hearts and souls are wrong.

I have been following Serena Williams’s latest controversy closely. Nowadays, it’s difficult to separate fake news from truth. The liberal media tend to back Serena while conservative outlets are less sympathetic. We have to read all arguments and views from many sources and then form a rational opinion for ourselves. Serena is constantly and consistently trying to justify here actions. She was wrong. Period.

Most of the players involved in the melees in Tyrone and Derry will be hauled before disciplinary committees in the near future. Some will accept their failures, some will deny them and others will walk away scot-free. It happens all of the time in different facets of life. Who am I to vilify or castigate anyone? It’s all too easy to point the finger at others. We love the shock and awe of events. It provides us with something to gossip about. The more sensational it is, the better. We live in a supposed modern, tolerant, progressive and democratic society. Really? I advise you to get behind the headlines and do some research into our so-called progressive society.

Keep tuned and better still, keep the faith!