THE SPORTING DIARY: D-Day in Donegal championship this weekend

This weekend will see the end of the Group stages of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Championship with some great games down for decision.

Obviously the place to be last weekend was in Glenswilly on Sunday evening where an old-fashioned shootout took place between the home team and Bundoran with Glenswilly edging it.

Unfortunately, I was not there, but from talking to anyone who was, it was a game to enjoy and celebrate. Hopefully, we can get more games like that over the coming weeks.

But, then again, I would not be holding my breath. I took time off from a party on Saturday evening to attend the Aodh Ruadh-Fanad Gaels Intermediate Championship game in Fr. Tierney Park and watched the first half from the stand.

With Aodh Ruadh leading 1-6 to 0-1 entering the second quarter, the punters were treated to something that was even worse than the famous Slaughtneil-Magherafelt video nasty that circulated the previous week. Fanad had everybody back inside their own ‘45’ and didn’t press despite being eight points down.

Aodh Ruadh kept the ball and didn’t venture much past the half-way line and this went on for an eternity. Thinking about it afterwards, it was the perfect training opportunity for Aodh Ruadh to have a go at working out a way. They will meet much stronger teams in the coming weeks and they will put everyone behind the ball when they are two points ahead.

Fanad, to be fair, were short a number of regulars, but this damage limitation football is going to turn punters off.

Climax in Ardara

While there are eight games down for decision in the senior championship this weekend, the big games are in Glenties and Ardara on Sunday evening. And with the timing suited for punters to attend both (2 p.m. and 5 p.m.), there should be bumper attendances present.

The scenario in Davy Brennan Park, Glenties is simple - Naomh Conaill meet St. Eunan’s and the winners will be in the hat for the quarter-final draw.

In Ardara, Bundoran are the visitors and the Seasiders need to win by four points to ensure their passage to the quarter-final.

Ardara have won their two games so far (against Glenswilly at home and Burt away) and will probably be favourites because of home advantage. With a big crowd present, it should be an exciting end to the group stages.

Indiscipline in Tyrone

The images on social media of former Tyrone star footballer, Sean Cavanagh, with an horrific facial injury suffered at the weekend are nothing short of shocking.

How the injury took place is hard to fathom, such is the severity as shown in the pictures. It was one of a large number of incidents in the game (between Cavanagh’s club Moy and Edendork) with reports saying that 27 cards were issued (20 yellow, six reds and one black). It was a busy day for the referee.

It was not the only incident in Tyrone in recent times and is another reminder that the game (everywhere) still has big discipline issues that are not being met head on.

League of Ireland

It’ll be a strange few weeks ahead for Finn Harps. Their draw at UCD on Friday, and Shelbourne’s failure to win at Cabinteely, means Ollie Horgan’s side will finish in second spot, no matter what happens in the final round of matches this weekend.

So, even with one league game left to play, they are already focusing on their play-off semi final which will be played over two legs against the winner from the 4th v 3rd place play-off.

After this Saturday night, they’ll go almost three weeks without a match - which is hardly ideal.

Still, they’ll be favourites to advance from their semi-final play-off - whether that’s against Shels, Drogheda United or Longford Town. The Midlanders still have an outside chance of overtaking Drogheda this weekend to clinch a fourth place finish - but given the quality and experience in that Longford side, I think it’s fair to say Horgan will be hoping Drogheda get the result they need in Cobh to keep Longford out of the end of season play-offs.