HARTE OF THE MATTER: The great Johnny Boyle

Dublin playing a new brand of exciting and dominating football. The threat of the advent of professionalism. Vast numbers of supporters travelling home from abroad to see their team in an All Ireland final.

No…this isn’t 2018’s final just gone. It was 1955, and the stage was set for a distant relative of mine.

Watching Dublin win the All Ireland last month, reminded me of tales and folklore of an uncle of my father, Johnny Boyle. He was a brother of Mary Boyle from Derry, my grandmother. He was a Dub and very proud of it. However, GAA was not his only sporting prowess as he played international basketball on six occasions, handbal,l rugby and even soccer. Quite a feat for a man who also joined the Air Corps. And to add to that, his sister was married to the late Christy O’ Connor Jr.

He played left corner forward for Dublin in the 1955 final. It was a classic All Ireland where Dublin were such hot favourites that train services in Britain were increased to Holyhead to accommodate supporters who were keen to travel and see Johnny’s Dublin play a new style of football. Surprisingly, they lost by three points to Kerry.

All-Ireland success was to come eventually for Johnny. He took Sam home in 1958 beating his father’s home county, Derry, 2-12 to 1-9.

After the game in ’58 he ended up with the match ball and recently it was donated to the GAA museum. My Dad loved telling the story about when Johnny was playing against Derry: the family were asked who would they be supporting , Dublin or Derry? I don’t think they answered that question but I suspect they were cheering for Dublin.

His achievements were one All Ireland, 3 National League titles and 3 Leinster titles. He was also a National League winner with Dublin in 1958 when they beat Kildare.

He emigrated to Australia after the All Ireland final of ‘58 and the story is told that the crowd who had followed him began singing the big pop hit at the time “Go go, go Johnny, go go go. Johnny Be Good.”

He passed away peacefully last year in in Gold Coast, Australia.