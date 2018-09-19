DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

MALIN

The seniors got their championship season back on track with a big win over Termon at the weekend. The reserves lost to Termon.

The Under 8 training is back on every Sunday mornings . The

Under 13 boys are playing Buncrana in the Inishowen semi final next Sunday,

they defeated Naomh Padraig Muff,last Tuesday, topping their group.

Well done to Darragh Douglas competed in county finals of skills competition last week. There are trials for the inishowen Under 14 development squad next Saturday.

Well done to the six Malin girls who were part of the Inishowen Under 13 girls development team for the past five weeks , Jessica Doherty , Aisling Doherty, Suzie Lafferty , Christine Doherty , Sarah Glackin and Eimear O’Doherty.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1-4-8-6-2-7-3-5. Paddy Ban Foy matched the first six numbers and won €60. This week's jackpot is is €9450.

Hard luck to the U13 girls who played really well against Four Masters away on Friday evening but lost out in the end.

Well done to the U13 boys who had a great victory over St Eunan’s on Friday evening at home. Congratulations to Ross Bradley who came second in the County Skills Competition on Saturday in MacCumhaill Park.

Our ladies had a free weekend but preparations are continuing for the senior county final. After beating Termon in the semi-final they are now up against a strong Moville side in O'Donnell Park on Sunday.

Good luck to the third team when they play Glenswilly next Friday night in the semi-final of the Senior C Championship.

The seniors and reserves took a big step towards the Intermediate championship quarter finals with two great victories over Cloughaneely away on Saturday evening. They reserves found themselves 2.03 to 0.04 down in the first half but they settled well into the game and with a very good second half performance the secured the victory on a score of 1-13 to 2 -8.

IORRAS

The Club Iorras 50/50 draw winners for September are €1,000- Mark Gilmore, Straths; €500-Amanda Friel and Kieran Doherty, Glebe; €100 winners; Kayla Farren, Ardagh; Danny Friel, Dunaff; Martin Kelly, Tullagh; John King, Gaddyduff; Packie Farren, Cross, Clonmany.

Match "N" Win lotto numbers drawn last week were 7, 12, 18 and 23. The jackpot was not won. The jackpot this weeks is €6,060.

The €15 winners were Thomas G Mc Conway, Dunaff; Louise and Ella Kelly, Tullagh; Philip Devlin, Cleagh; Jim Mclean, Cuchulainn GAA Club, Belfast; Denis Diver, Mindoran.

Well done to Lorcan McGonigle who represented the club at the Primary Schools Skills competition in Mac Cumhaill Park last Saturday.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The seniors also enjoyed a high scoring win against Parnells in round two of the senior championship in Greenford on Sunday.

Killian Butler and Eoin Mageean scored two goals each and Marty McCoy and Brian Mullin one each as the Gaels cantered to victory on a final score line of 6-12 to 0-9.

Next up they face defending champions Fulham Irish in Round Three on Saturday 22.

The juniors have reached the championship final once again thanks to a great victory over Wandsworth Gaels on Saturday afternoon in Greenford.

First half goals from Kieran Clarke, Clive Mills and captain Ryan Kearney had the young guns in an unassailable lead by the half hour mark. A flurry of second half points stretched the lead to leave the full time score TCG 3-27 to 0-3.

They now face Dulwich Harps on Sunday in the final in McGovern Park.

A speedy recovery from defeat in the All Britain saw our ladies back at training last week preparing for the League final.

The underage girls had a fantastic result at the JJ French tournament hosted by Taras ladies club at TCG pitches last weekend. The U12s were shield finalists, the U14s were shields winners, the U16 won the cup and the U18s won the group stages.

A special thanks to Colleen Lynott for managing the girls teams on the day, Vince Healy for helping and some very dedicated parents.

The TCG annual golf day takes place at South Hertfordshire Golf Club on Friday 5th October with a shotgun start from 12.30pm. Please contact Tom Mohan to enter a team or any member of the committee if you wish to sponsor a hole on the day.

CLOUGHANEELY

D’imir Cloich Cheannfhaola in éadan Ghleann Fhinne sa Chraobh tráthnóna Dé Sathairn. Chaill Cloich Cheannfhaola an dá chluiche. Well done to our U-13s who defeated St Eunan's and McCumhaills in their Northern Board Division One games.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 3,6,9,15,18,19. The jackpot was not won.

We had three match 5s. Congratulations to Tara Ferry, Ray; Rose Curran, Upper Keeldrum; ‘Hollie and boys, Ardsbeg who won €35 each.

This week's jackpot is €5,550.

The August 100 Club winners were €500 - Pat and Neil Kelly, €100 each to Ann Boylan, Seamus McGee, Joe McGarvey, Madge Boyle and Margaret Mulhern.

Underage training for the u6s and 8s returns Friday nights at 6 at the pitch.

On the 28th of September we will hold a sponsored walk leaving the pitch at 6pm.

All money raised will help to buy training equipment and pay for buses for the underage teams.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B’iad 3, 7, 8, agus 24 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €2,300 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann; Kevin Bonner, Paul O'Donnell, Ard Chroine, Gerard McCloskey, Claire Keeney, Glenties, Dympna Murrin, Burtonport.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

Well done to the senior and reserve footballers who qualified for the quarter-final stage of the senior championship after home wins versus Killybegs.

The annual Meentycat wind farm sponsored walk takes place on Saturday September 22.

The walk starts at 9.30am with the last walker departing at 12 noon. This is a major fundraising event for the club and your support is greatly welcomed. Sponsorship cards are being distributed to all age groups and must be returned to Peter Byrne before Thursday September 20.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 10, 12, 19 and 30. There was one match 3 winner: Pauric McHugh, Woodlawn who receives €150. This week’s jackpot is €8,900.

CILL CHARTHA

The seniors and reserves both qualified for the quarter finals of the championships following wins over Milford in Towney on Sunday.

Commiserations to our minor team who were defeated by a very good Fanad Gaels team in Convoy in the county B final last Wednesday evening.

The under 13s had a good win away over Naomh Muire on Friday. Well done to our under 10s who competed in Dungiven under 10s tournament on Saturday. They were defeated in the semi-final. Many thanks to St Canices for the invitation a great day.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €9,000.This week’s numbers were 3, 4, 10 and 16.The winners were; €50 -

Joe Connie, Teelin; €30-Fiona O’Donnell, Ballymacfadden; €20 -Aaron Doherty, Teelin Road, Carrick and Gary McDevitt, Cashlings.

ST NAUL’S

The nursery continues on Saturday morning in Inver Community Centre for Children Under 4,5 and 6 years of age.

The minor girls recorded a great win on Friday against Buncrana. Congratulations to Lucy Campbell, Caoimhe Greene and Orlaith Greene who have been selected for the South Donegal Under 13 Development panel.

Many congratulations to both the reserves and seniors who were victors in two closely contested games on Saturday evening against Naomh Ultan.

Congratulations to those who won the consolation prize in our weekly Slotto. They were David Cassidy Inver and Michael Boyle,Drimbigh.

The monthly meeting is in the Clubhouse on Monday September 24 at 9pm.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 11 -12 -16 -17 -18. The €50 winners were Yvonne Daly, Augher, Co Tyrone; Marian McKnight, Omagh, Co Tyrone; PJ McGowan,The Rock, Bundoran. This week's jackpot is €1050

The U10s brought their season to a close with a fun filled visit to the Donegal Adventure Centre on Saturday. Thanks to all at the DAC for their hospitality the children had a wonderful day.

Special thanks to U10 manager James Kelly and his various mentors who looked after and coached the children so well over the past numbers of months.

The U13s were defeated by Four Masters in their league match played in Gaelic Park on Friday night.

The seniors and reserves lost away in the championship to Glenswilly.

The U13 girls travelled to Convoy last Friday night and came home with an excellent victory.

Huge thanks to everyone who contributed in any way to our very successful Golf Classic which was held last Friday at the local Golf club. Special thanks to David and all at Bundoran Golf Club for facilitating us on the day.

The results of the day were as follows. 1st Ian McDaid, Seamie Granaghan, Sean Culleton, Pauric Murphy (87 points); 2nd P McCauley, Terry McShea, B McCauley, Gary Morris (84 points); 3rd Mark Crawford, Philip McLoone, Dan Breslin, Paul Rodgers (83 points, bot); 4th Marty Carlin, Peter Smyth, Declan Carlin, Jonathan Carlin (83 points); 5th Ray Sheerin, Briani McEniff, Pat McEniff, Brian MacCarthaigh (81 points bot); 6th Diarmuid McCaughey, Nicky Corr, Andy Boland, Cathal Feely (81 points). Nearest the Pin13th,Kathleen O Neill 4'5'', 16th Julian Cassidy.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €7200 drawn on Monday night. The numbers drawn were 9, 12, 14,23. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Cathal Sweeney, St Ernan's and Teresa McGonigle,Ballyboyle.

The Four Masters U13 girls celebrated their first home game of the season with a win over Glenfin on Friday evening. In a dominant display the Masters girl were in charge all over the pitch and a put in a great team performance overall.

AODH RUADH

Aodh Ruadh eased to an unexpectedly comfortable championship win over Gaeil Fhánada in Fr Tierney Park on Saturday evening. The reserves also had a convincing win in their second match of the championship.

While our seniors and reserves have both enjoyed straight wins in their championship group stage outings so far, progression to the knock-out stages is not yet fully assured for the seniors. That makes a positive result this Sunday against Downings essential.

The under 13s recorded a good away win in Glenties last Friday against Naomh Conaill. The victory sees Ballyshannon join Four Masters with full points at the top of the table as early pacesetters after two games.

Ladies - The minors had a useful run out against St Naul's on Monday evening, doing well despite being down a number of players.

An U-14 sevens team travelled to take part in the Kilmacud competition at the weekend. They lost their first game to an excellent Westport side, but wins over Tinahely and Ballinascreen put the Donegal girls in to the Cup competition. They met Adamstown in the knockout stages, but after an evenly fought first half, the Wexford side went on to win well in the end. Thanks to Paul Gillespie and Sylvester Maguire for organising what was a memorable outing for the team.

The under 13 girls played Ardara on Sunday evening and Ballintra on Wednesday and put in two super team performances. On Friday evening they played Naomh Columba and were disappointed to lose by a few points after a very committed performance.

The ladies committee will be inviting potential managers to put their names forward in October to take on teams for the 2019 season.

Hurling: The Aodh Ó Dálaigh under 12 tournament takes place this Sunday. The following teams have committed to taking part in this year's competition, Abbeyknockmoy (Galway), Claremorris (Mayo), St Eunan's (Donegal), Keady (Armagh), Ballycastle (Antrim) and Aodh Ruadh. The action gets underway at 10.30 am and should make for great viewing.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot. The winning numbers drawn were 5, 6, 7, 9, 12 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Dawn Gallagher, Knather Road; Nellie Blake, Parkhill; George Lyons, Woodlands; Frank Timoney, East Rock; and Margaret Meehan, Rockfield Park, Belleek. This week's jackpot is €3,000.

ST EUNAN'S

The seniors and reserves had good wins in Dungloe on Saturday evening in their respective championships

The minor girls footballers must wait another three weeks for their next championship game against Termon.

The U16 hurlers were beaten in their ‘A’ Championship semi-final by league winners Setanta.

U13 boys’ football is up and running. The Division One team lost their opening game in Cloughaneely. The Division Two team lost out to Glenfin on Friday night .

The U10 Boys footballers travelled to St. Canice’s in Dungiven on Saturday and had a great day’s football. They host the annual Gary Doyle Cup this Saturday that will include a visiting team from Glasgow Gaels. The games begin at 10:30am and a great day of games is in store.

Thanks to everyone that supported the G4MO Table Quiz in Arena 7 last Thursday night, the ladies continue training on Wednesday’s at 7:30pm and new players are always welcome.

Coláiste Ailigh are hosting some great games as part of school fundraising efforts that are fantastic value. The Donegal senior men and ladies teams will play in December while Finn Harps get proceedings underway on Friday, September 28th. One ticket covers all games as well as entry into a prize draw. The tickets cost €10. They can be purchased from the school or from main event sponsor the Mount Errigal Hotel as well as Mac’s Mace and Kelly’s Centra.

ST MICHAEL'S

The seniors defeated Four Masters in the championship at the Bridge on Sunday. The reserves lost to Four Masters.

The jackpot was not won in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 1,4,6,8,9,16. The Match 5 Winners were Brian McAleer, Co. Tyrone and Sharon Hurley, Lifford. This week’s Jackpot is €7050.

The U8 team will have their team bonding day out this Saturday, September 22nd starting with a blitz at Letterkenny Gaels. Please contact Enda on 0863520644.

NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

Thanks to everyone who is lending a hand during our current development.

The U13s travelled to MacCumhaills last Wednesday night. The lads put in a hood defensive performance but lost out to a bigger, stronger team.

Best for Lifford were Noah O'Donnell and our goalkeeper Patrick Sweeney who was the man of the match.

There was no winner of this weeks lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 9, 14, 30, 31. A number of people matched two numbers, five names were drawn out of a hat and each receive €20. The winners were Packie Doherty, Pat Ferry, Phyllis Whyte, Teresa McCauley and Tammy Porter. This week's jackpot stands at €4100.

NAOMH BRID

There was plenty of excitement at the senior game in Pairc Naomh Brid. While Buncrana levelled in the 59th minute. Naomh Brid came right back with a point that caused controversy. After much discussion, the point was signalled wide and it ended all level.

Plenty of girl power in our Under 13s team as Demi McFarland was selected for the Southern County panel for the Ulster Blitz. Best wishes to Demi and her team on Sunday.

Well done to the under 8s at the Patsy Furey Memorial Cup in Glenties.

The boys put on a great display of skill in every game they played. The B team won the plate and the A lost the final to Naomh Ultan. Thanks to Shane, his helpers and his team on what was a great day of football. We appreciate all our club support each week.

There is no overall winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. The jackpot now stands at €1,450. The numbers drawn were 1, 3, 8, 12, and 24. The €25 winners were: John Mc Dyer, Des Campbell, Seamus Gallagher, and Irene Timoney.

KILLYBEGS

Thank you to Sinead Kelly and Callum Quinn and all the helpers for taking the U-8s to the Glenties Blitz on Saturday. The U8s had a great day and done well reaching the semi finals.

The seniors and reserves lost away to Sean MacCumhaills, in the championship.

The Killotto numbers drawn last week were 8,18,26 and 29. The jackpot was not won. This week's jackpot is €4900.

The three Match 3 winners were Marie O' Donnell,Castlecommon, Jim Doogan, Grahney and Mary Murrin (Jimmy), Church Road.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 2, 4, 14, 23, 24.The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Conor McGee, Le Chéile. This week's jackpot is €5800.

The minors won the Division Two minor championship with a big win over Kilcar last Wednesday night, in Convo

The club will continue with works on the playing field in Páirc Uí Shiadhail in Portsalon. Works on the installation of a storage shed will be completed while we also hope to begin works on the perimeter spectator fence in the coming weeks.

Gaeil Fhánada would like to thank all local councillors for their support towards the re-development of Páirc Uí Shiadhail through the Councillors Fund Initiative 2018.

Still a few forms to be returned – thanks to everyone who has taken part. We had our first lotto winner in week 1 – Conor McGee picking up €100.

The seniors and reserves lost to away to Aodh Ruadh, in the championship.

The U13 boys have now won three out of three in the group and have one game left at home to Glenswilly.

Congratulations to former senior players Oisin Blaney, who married his new wife Ola in Poland at the weekend, and Niamh Sweeney who married Kevin Sheridan from Rathmullen. We wish both couples many years of health and happiness.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The seniors detected Moville in the Junior A Championship and junior team lost to Pettigo, in the Junior B Championship.

Well done to the U13 girls on their victory over St. Michael's last week in the championship.

Congratulations also to our U13 boys footballers who recorded a win over neighbours St. Eunans B’s in the first round of the Championship.

On Sunday morning our U13 camogie girls traveled to a blitz at the Donegal GAA Centre of Excellence in Convoy. The girls won their first game against Four Masters and came up against a strong Carndonagh side in the next game.

Two U-11 football teams traveled to Emyvale on Saturday morning to take part in the Brendan Colton Memorial Tournament.

Both teams played very well and were well able to compete against the best in Ulster and indeed the country. Thanks to Emyvale GAA for the invite.

Well done to Jack Keys from Letterkenny Gaels who represented the Club on Saturday in MacCumhaill Park in the Aurivo Donegal GAA Primary Schools competition.

AN TEARMAINN

Our senior mens teams both played away to Malin with the reserves recording a good win to set themselves up with a chance of qualifying for a quarter final spot if they win at home this weekend. The Senior lost to the same opposition but again can progress to the Quarterfinals with a high scoring win also. Best of luck to both teams with games scheduled for Saturday evening at 4:45 and 6:00 at the Burn road V Four Masters.

Huge congrats to our U16 boys who added the Donegal U16 Div 1 League title to their Donegal U16 Div 1 Championship with a five point win over a strong Four Masters team on Sunday last.

In a tough game where there was only a kick of the ball between the teams for long periods our boys showed huge control and confidence throughout. A brace if points from Manus O'Connell helped our boys into the lead early on but it took a superb goal from Conor Black to give our boys a little breathing space and indeed it took an excellent reaction save from Emmet McGuire to maintain that cushion as the Donegal Town boys gave their all in the final moments. Well done to Trevor and everyone involved. Next up it’s the Paul Mc Girr Ulster U16 tournament, more details on this in the coming weeks.

Coaching for our U6s continues this Saturday from 10-11am. Once again all school going children born in 2012 and 2013 are welcome. Any queries to Johnny Mc Cafferty 086 6044486. Details for U8s coaching will be sent to parents later this week.

Good luck to our U10 boys who will take part in the St Eunan's U10 tournament on Saturday, details to parents later in the week. The boys have had a great few weeks of coaching and games

Our U13 boys have had a busy week. On Friday eve they lost out to neighbors Glenswilly in a great game of end to end all action football. On Monday the boys recorded an impressive seven point victory in O Donnell Park over St Eunans. Cormac Brady Caolan Curran and Ciaran Cassidy were to the fore in a game played in very difficult conditions in persistent rain. That’s two wins from three for our boys who have a free week before they play Cloughaneely in their final group game.

All roads lead to An Craoibhin this Saturday from 12 to 3pm. There is an opportunity to put in orders for our Club gear, this will be the last such opportunity this year so bring the children along and they can try in the clothing for size and place your order on the day. Also on Saturday we are hosting a coffee morning in aid if Donegal Hospice running simultaneously with the club gear fitting.

Next Saturday, the 22nd of September, from 12 to 3pm, Termon GAA will hold a coffee morning in aid of the Donegal Hospice, in An Craoibhinn, Termon. Everyone welcome.

Lotto: No jackpot winner. Match 3 winners John Doherty Letterkenny and Margo Doherty. Open draw winners Mary Crerand bingo and Michelle Wilkin. Next draw is in the Lagoon with a jackpot of 4650.

Milford

Our Senior men and Reserves are playing this weekend against CLg na Cealla Beaga (Killybegs) in the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group D the games will take this Saturday 22nd September in Moyle Park. Reserve kick off is scheduled for 4:30pm and our senior men’s game kick off is scheduled for 6:00pm. All support greatly appreciated.

U-14: A memorial match will take place this Friday 21st September at 6:30pm between Milford and Fanad in memory of Club Man Anthony Blaney. All proceeds from the game will go to St. Lukes Hospital. Please come and support this worthy cause.

The annual Under 8 Parish league began with four massive games to start the season. With all sides missing players, there was an opportunity for some sides to make an early head start in the new Super 4’s league format this year. The first set of matches saw Kerry face off against Donegal, and Dublin – out of Croke Park – playing Galway.

Kerry V Donegal: Donegal through by the smallest of margins with a score of 5 points to 4 to get Donegal off to a winning start in the Super 4’s.

Dublin V Galway: Dublin pulled away in the end to win by three with a score line of 8 points to 5.

Kerry V Galway: James Stevenson put in a man of the match performance for Galway with Conor Boyce by the his side to the end but it wasn’t enough to beat this Kerry side who went out winner by the slimmest margins of 7 points to 6.

Dublin V Donegal: After a winning start both teams this was a great game. In the end, Donegal did just enough to hold on to win 13-10 and go top of the Super 4’s after the first weekend of action.

After the first weekend of the Super 4’s, the fancied Donegal – and without their towering midfielder Senan Faulkner – have gone into an early lead, with Dublin and Kerry hot on their heels with one win each. Dublin will resume with the energetic Brendan Duffy next week and even though Galway have not yet managed a win, they will be buoyed by the return of their powerhouse Terry Grier for the second weekend and Rory Buchannon to bolster their performance in their chase of the Super 4’s. With the Dubs out of Croke Park this isn’t a foregone conclusion by any means. The Second round of the Super 4’s will take place on Friday 21st September at 5:30pm on the training pitch in Moyle Park. Come early to ensure a seat in the stand. The new Super 4’s structure with no games in Croke Park is proving to be very competitive with a point for a Block, a point for a goal and a point for a point. Who needs Congress to make this game work for the fans!

Lotto Results: 6-13-19-22. No Jackpot winner. Three match Three get €20 each. 1. Aodh & Roisin Mc Cormack, Drumacloghan, Milford; 2. Margaret Seridan, Ramelton; 3. Oisin Coyle, Ballybofey. Jackpot next week €750.