BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: I Enjoyed great games in Glenswilly on Sunday

It was another busy weekend on the club championship scene here in the county. I was in Glenswilly myself for Bundoran’s two games against Glenswilly.

First let me say they were two cracking games of football. Unfortunately, Bundoran lost both. Glenswilly won the reserve game by a point though Bundoran probably deserved a draw.

And Glenswilly won the senior game by four points and again Bundoran could have got a draw. But they have no complaints; they kicked too many wides.

But the bottom line it was a great game of football in front of a big crowd.

Michael Murphy was awesome for Glenswilly and as well as kicking 2-6 his overall contribution was immense. He is simply a fabulous footballer and he has a great appetite for the game.

Ciaran Bonner played in the reserve game. But I believe he still has a lot to offer at senior level. I had a chat with him afterwards. I always had great time for Ciaran and he was a huge loss to the county when he retired far too early in his career.

The win means Glenswilly are now in pole position to qualify from the group with Ardara and Bundoran vying for the second qualifying spot.

Ardara have two wins and Glenswilly and Bundoran have one each. Glenswilly are home to Burt in their last game in the group and they would be expected to win that.

That leaves Ardara at home to Bundoran as the defining game in the group. With their two wins it is advantage Ardara, but a Bundoran win would see the calculators out for score difference (presuming Glenswilly defeat Burt).

Finally before I leave the Glenswilly game. Pairc Naomh Columba must be the biggest playing pitch in the county. I measured it on Sunday and it is bigger than Croke Park.

Kilcar, MacCumhaill’s in Group D and Gaoth Dobhair in Group B are the only teams through to the quarter-finals with a game to spare. St Michael’s are also looking good group C. Four Masters look best placed to join them going into the last round though Malin are not out the race. Malin defeated Termon by 11 points on Sunday in the group and if Termon beat Four Masters, Malin could find themselves in the last eight on score average.

Except for group D there is still a lot depending on the results of next weekend’s game.

The big game of all the games is the meeting of two of the heavyweights Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s in Glenties.

This a huge game and the reality is one of the big guns and favourites will be gone out of the championship by Sunday evening.

REFEREE INCIDENTS

It was very sad to see we had a number of incidents with referees at recent games.

I think it is very sad when parents get involved with a referee at U-14 level. I don’t know the referee involved in the particular game, but what I do know is referees have to be protected at all times because without them we will have no games.

Refereeing is a very difficult job and people that abuse or interfere with referees must be dealt with and clubs should take responsibility on the issue too.

I see they have problems in Tyrone again after the weekend and what can only be described as an assault on Sean Cavanagh in a club championship game.

The pictures doing the rounds of a battered and bruised Sean Cavanagh are totally unacceptable.

Sean was a brilliant footballer at the peak of his game and I know from the experience of working with him at Interprovincial level he was true professional and a really nice lad.

There is simply no place in the game for what happened to Sean on Saturday evening and the Tyrone board are going to have to deal with it.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack