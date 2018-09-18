DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: Full list of club fixtures in Donegal for coming week

The climax of the group stages of the Donegal Senior and Intermediate Championship take place this weekend with 14 games between both.

HERE IS FULL LIST

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group A

Sun, 23 Sep,

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Burt 17:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Bundoran 17:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B

Sun, 23 Sep,

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V St Eunan's 14:00, Ref: Jimmy White

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Gaoth Dobhair 14:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group C

Sat, 22 Sep,

Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Four Masters 18:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Malin 18:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group D

Sat, 22 Sep,

Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Killybegs 18:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Kilcar 18:00, Ref: James Connors

Intermediate Championship Group A

Sun, 23 Sep,

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Colmcille 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Ultan 15:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Intermediate Championship Group B

Sun, 23 Sep,

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Downings 15:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Intermediate Championship Group C

Sat, 22 Sep,

Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Cloughaneely 18:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle

Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Buncrana 18:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin

Junior Championship Group A

Sat, 22 Sep,

Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Carndonagh 18:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

Junior Championship Group B

Fri, 21 Sep,

Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Moville, Moville V Na Rossa 20:00, Ref: Dermot Mc Colgan

Senior B Group A

Sun, 23 Sep,

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Burt 15:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Bundoran 15:30, Ref: Owen Doherty

Senior B Group B

Sun, 23 Sep,

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Gaoth Dobhair 12:30, Ref: Niall Mc Cready

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V St Eunan's 12:30, Ref: Pat Barrett

Senior B Group C

Sat, 22 Sep,

Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Malin 16:30, Ref: Siobhan Coyle

Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Four Masters 16:30, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Senior B Group D

Sat, 22 Sep,

Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Kilcar 16:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Killybegs 16:30, Ref: Owen Doherty

Intermediate B Championship Group A

Sun, 23 Sep,

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Ultan 13:30, Ref: Shane Toolan

Intermediate B Championship Group B

Sun, 23 Sep,

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Downings 13:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Fanad Gaels 13:30, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Intermediate B Championship Group C

Sat, 22 Sep,

Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Cloughaneely 16:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Buncrana 16:30, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley

Junior B Championship Group A

Sun, 23 Sep,

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Letterkenny Gaels 13:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Robert Emmets 14:00, Ref: Pat Walsh

Junior B Championship Group B

Sat, 22 Sep,

Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Sep,

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Carndonagh 14:30, Ref: TBC

Senior C Championship

Fri, 21 Sep,

Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Glenfin V Glenswilly 20:15, Ref: TBC

Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: The Banks, St Eunan's V Naomh Conaill 20:15, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

Inishowen Board Deerpark Haulage Ltd Under 13 Section a

Sun, 23 Sep,

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Naomh Pádraig Muff 11:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Malin 11:30, Ref: TBC

Inishowen Board U18 Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire League

Tue, 18 Sep,

Tue, 18 Sep, Venue: Carn Domhnach, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Malin 20:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 18 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Naomh Colmcille 20:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 DIV 1

Fri, 21 Sep,

Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 DIV 2 GROUP 1

Fri, 21 Sep,

Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Gaoth Dobhair 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 24 Sep,

Mon, 24 Sep, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Milford 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 DIV 3

Tue, 18 Sep,

Tue, 18 Sep, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 18:45, Ref: TBC

Fri, 21 Sep,

Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Deele College, Raphoe, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Downings 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 DIV 2 GROUP 2

Wed, 19 Sep,

Wed, 19 Sep, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Convoy 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 21 Sep,

Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Letterkenny Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC

SRB u13 div 2 sec 1

Fri, 21 Sep,

Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Killybegs 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Kilcar 18:30, Ref: TBC

SRB U13 Div 1

Fri, 21 Sep,

Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Ardara 18:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 18:00, Ref: TBC

U16A Championship

Thu, 20 Sep,

Thu, 20 Sep, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Buncrana 18:15, Ref: TBC

Thu, 20 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 18:15, Ref: TBC