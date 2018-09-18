DONEGAL GAA
DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: Full list of club fixtures in Donegal for coming week
The climax of the group stages of the Donegal Senior and Intermediate Championship take place this weekend with 14 games between both.
HERE IS FULL LIST
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group A
Sun, 23 Sep,
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Burt 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Bundoran 17:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B
Sun, 23 Sep,
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V St Eunan's 14:00, Ref: Jimmy White
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Gaoth Dobhair 14:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group C
Sat, 22 Sep,
Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Four Masters 18:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Malin 18:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group D
Sat, 22 Sep,
Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Killybegs 18:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Kilcar 18:00, Ref: James Connors
Intermediate Championship Group A
Sun, 23 Sep,
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Colmcille 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Ultan 15:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Intermediate Championship Group B
Sun, 23 Sep,
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Downings 15:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Intermediate Championship Group C
Sat, 22 Sep,
Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Cloughaneely 18:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle
Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Buncrana 18:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin
Junior Championship Group A
Sat, 22 Sep,
Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Carndonagh 18:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey
Junior Championship Group B
Fri, 21 Sep,
Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Moville, Moville V Na Rossa 20:00, Ref: Dermot Mc Colgan
Senior B Group A
Sun, 23 Sep,
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Burt 15:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Bundoran 15:30, Ref: Owen Doherty
Senior B Group B
Sun, 23 Sep,
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Gaoth Dobhair 12:30, Ref: Niall Mc Cready
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V St Eunan's 12:30, Ref: Pat Barrett
Senior B Group C
Sat, 22 Sep,
Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Malin 16:30, Ref: Siobhan Coyle
Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Four Masters 16:30, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
Senior B Group D
Sat, 22 Sep,
Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Kilcar 16:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Killybegs 16:30, Ref: Owen Doherty
Intermediate B Championship Group A
Sun, 23 Sep,
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Ultan 13:30, Ref: Shane Toolan
Intermediate B Championship Group B
Sun, 23 Sep,
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Downings 13:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Fanad Gaels 13:30, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
Intermediate B Championship Group C
Sat, 22 Sep,
Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Cloughaneely 16:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Buncrana 16:30, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley
Junior B Championship Group A
Sun, 23 Sep,
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Letterkenny Gaels 13:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Robert Emmets 14:00, Ref: Pat Walsh
Junior B Championship Group B
Sat, 22 Sep,
Sat, 22 Sep, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Sep,
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Carndonagh 14:30, Ref: TBC
Senior C Championship
Fri, 21 Sep,
Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Glenfin V Glenswilly 20:15, Ref: TBC
Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: The Banks, St Eunan's V Naomh Conaill 20:15, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
Inishowen Board Deerpark Haulage Ltd Under 13 Section a
Sun, 23 Sep,
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Naomh Pádraig Muff 11:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Malin 11:30, Ref: TBC
Inishowen Board U18 Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire League
Tue, 18 Sep,
Tue, 18 Sep, Venue: Carn Domhnach, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Malin 20:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 18 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Naomh Colmcille 20:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 DIV 1
Fri, 21 Sep,
Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 DIV 2 GROUP 1
Fri, 21 Sep,
Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Gaoth Dobhair 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 24 Sep,
Mon, 24 Sep, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Milford 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 DIV 3
Tue, 18 Sep,
Tue, 18 Sep, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 18:45, Ref: TBC
Fri, 21 Sep,
Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Deele College, Raphoe, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Downings 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 DIV 2 GROUP 2
Wed, 19 Sep,
Wed, 19 Sep, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Convoy 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 21 Sep,
Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Letterkenny Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC
SRB u13 div 2 sec 1
Fri, 21 Sep,
Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Killybegs 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Kilcar 18:30, Ref: TBC
SRB U13 Div 1
Fri, 21 Sep,
Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Ardara 18:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 21 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 18:00, Ref: TBC
U16A Championship
Thu, 20 Sep,
Thu, 20 Sep, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Buncrana 18:15, Ref: TBC
Thu, 20 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 18:15, Ref: TBC
