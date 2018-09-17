Kilcar, MacCumhaill's and Gaoth Dobhair into last eight of Donegal Senior Championship

After the weekend games reigning champions Kilcar, MacCumhaill's and Gaoth Dobhair are through to the quarter-finals of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Championship with a game to spare.

The rest have to sweat it out this weekend.

Naomh Conaill host St. Eunan's on Sunday in the big game to see who will make it through in the Group of Death, Group B. Both have one win, so it will be a winner-takes-all contest in Davy Brennan Memorial Park.

Ardara top Group A but still need to get a draw against Bundoran on Sunday evening to be sure of making it. Glenswilly should also make it if they defeat Burt.

Elsewhere St. Michael's look home and hosed in Group C but the battle for the second place will be decided on Saturday evening with Termon hosting Four Masters and St. Michael's at home to Malin.

INTERMEDIATE C'SHIP

In the Intermediate Championship Aodh Ruadh and Naomh Columba recorded their second win; Glenfin had a big win away to Cloughaneely while Naomh Brid and Buncrana drew, a second draw for Naomh Brid.

The final round of games in the Senior and Intermediate take place this Saturday and Sunday.

See Thursday's Donegal Democrat for full previews