Donegal Junior Cup game does not go ahead after player collapses in warm-up

A Donegal Junior soccer game did not go ahead yesterday after a player from the home team collapsed in the warm-up.

The game between Cappry Rovers and Kilmacrennan Celtic in the FAI Junior Cup was due to be played at Cappry's home ground outside Ballybofey.

However, a member of the Cappry team became unwell before the start and had to be removed by ambulance.

It is learned that the player was later removed to a hospital in Dublin where tests are taking place.

Everyone involved in local soccer including the Donegal League wish the player well.