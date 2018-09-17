Ardara secure second win in Burt to put themselves in pole position for quarter-finals

Ardara took a giant step towards reaching the championship quarter-finals with this four point win away to Burt on Sunday afternoon.



Burt 0-11

Ardara 1-12



The 2016 intermediate champions were much improved on their performance away to Bundoran on the opening week but ultimately, Ardara were always that little bit better and having got the game’s only goal midway through the first half managed to control the game and keep the Inishowen men at arm’s length throughout.

The impressive Christy McDermott got the hosts off to the perfect start with an excellent score from way out on the right before the visitors hit three unanswered points through Paddy McGrath, Gareth Concarr and Lorcan O’Donnell.

Joe Boyle kept Burt in touch with a well taken free from a tight angle but again the visitors took over.

Brendan McNelis and Concarr added points from frees before the only goal of the game on 20 minutes when very patient Ardara build up saw Lorcan O’Donnell and Danny Walsh combined to get the ball to John Ross Molloy who cut in from the left to fire low past Kevin Glenn at his near post.

Boyle and McDermott kicked much needed scores at the other end to keep Burt in touch, while McNelis and Sean McHugh traded scores before the break to see the visitors go in with a four point lead, 1-6 to 0-5.

Boyle kicked an early second half free to leave just the three between the sides but again Ardara hit back with another superb score from Donegal’s Paddy McGrath.

The home side then lost Darren Gallagher to a second yellow card and any hope of a comeback looked dead and buried.

Concarr had the gap out to five soon after but in fairness to Burt, they continued to plug away and two more Boyle points had just the kick of a ball between them again.

A Nicholas Maguire point from out on the right brought it back to a four point game before the key moment of the second half when McDermott picked out Conor Harkin who was denied a certain goal by a brilliant save from Kieran Gildea.

That would’ve made it a one-point game, which would’ve been very interesting but from here on in, the visitors were able to see the game out pretty comfortably.

Two Concarr frees and a brilliant score from the excellent Conor Classon saw Ardara lead by seven and although Burt kicked the last three scores of the game through Dara Grant, Seamus O’Donnell and Mark Coyle, the visitors never looked in any real danger.

There were further red cards for Brendan White and Dara Grant late in the game but none of it mattered in the end as Ardara held on for a well-deserved win.



Burt: Kevin Glenn; Tom Doherty, Stephen O’Donnell, Seamus O’Donnell (0-1); Sean McHugh (0-1), Ciaran Finn, Martin Donaghey; Ronan McDermott, Conor Harkin; Dara Grant (0-1), Joe Boyle (0-4, 4f), Darren Gallagher; Christopher McDermott (0-2), Ciaran Dowds, Calvin Gallagher. Subs used: Mark Coyle (0-1), Michael McHugh

Ardara: Kieran Gildea; John Ross Molloy (1-0), Tony Harkin, Joe Melly; Danny Walsh, Paddy McGrath (0-2), Nicholas Maguire (0-1); Conor Classon (0-1), Brendan McNelis (0-2, 1f); Paul Waters, Brendan Boyle, Johnny Herron; Tomas Boyle (0-1), Gareth Concarr (0-4, 3f), Lorcan O’Donnell (0-1). Subs used: Johnny Sweeney, Peter McHugh, Brendan White, Daniel Breslin.