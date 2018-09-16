No stopping Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle

The Garvagh Races in Co Derry were called off last Sunday the 9th as a mark of respect to the late Francie Browne but were rescheduled for the following Sunday the 16th but on Thursday night the meeting was called off for a second time and on this occasion it was because of a watterlogged course.

This postponement meant the curtain came down on the Northwest season for 2018.But however as Dylan Browne Mc Monagle quotes on his documentary back in 2015 called "FIVE STONE OF LEAD" saying "all I want to be is a Champion Jockey," he decided to reroute to Ballylongford in Co Kerry and make the twelve hour round trip at a late stage.

With only four mounts on the bumper nine race card, he managed to boot home a treble and make the long journey very worth while bringing his tally to 75 for the season.



Dylan's first winner came as he steered The Green Monkey home in the 148cm pony race. He soon doubled up when Four Stone Of Lead took the 153cm and the treble was completed when he took the feature race the Ballylongford Derby on board Let It Go.



The last meeting of the season in the Southern region hinges on an inspection to see if Athea in Co Limerick can go ahead or not but no matter what the outcome, there is no one that could doubt the dedication and hunger from the talented and modest Letterkenny teenager and also National Champion jockey for the year Dylan Browne Mc Monagle.