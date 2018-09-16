Classic championship fare as Glenswilly prevail over Bundoran

Glenswilly are back in the hunt for qualification from Group A as they finished strongly to see off the challenge of Bundoran in a hugely enjoyable clash at Pairc Naomh Columba on Sunday evening.



Glenswilly . . . 2-15

Bundoran . . . 2-11

This was championship fare at its best. There were goals, quality scores and some fine individual performances in a very open contest where both sides played their part in serving up an entertaining spectacle.

The result was in the melting pot right up until the closing stages until Glenswilly kicked on to win by four points.

The victory means Group A has been thrown wide open and there’s now the very real chance that three sides could finish this group level on four points. For that to happen, both Glenswilly and Bundoran would have to win their final matches in the group next weekend.

The Glen men, after losing narrowly to Ardara in their opening match, needed nothing less than the win in this game. They deserved their victory in the end with Michael Murphy chipping in with an impressive 2-6 of their total.

But they came up against a Bundoran side who pushed them all the way. Jamie Brennan was the scorer in chief for the visitors with 2-2. He could have scored at least two more goals in the second half as Bundoran did their best to stay in touch with their hosts.

But in the end Glenswilly had enough in the tank to claim the win.

They started well with Murphy scoring their opening goal with barely nine seconds on the watch. The throw-in was won by Neil Gallagher who fed the ball forward to Murphy who having lost his marker, had time and space to move forward and hammer the ball home past Ashley Mulhern.

The excellent Caoimhin Marley followed up with a point but Bundoran’s response was almost instant. Paul Brennan and Gary Clancy combined to set up Jamie Brennan in front of goal and the No. 13 made no mistake with a clinical finish to the net.

The same played then kicked a point off his right and by the seventh minute, the sides were level.

The visitors led 1-4 to 1-2 later in the half but Glenswilly hit back to level as they game entered the second quarter. Points from Brian Farrelly and Oisin Crawford put the home side two points to the good, but Bundoran showed their own quality in front of goal with another fine point, this time scored by the impressive Michael McEniff.

By half-time, Glenswilly led by two points, 1-9 to 1-7. Among their last scores of the half was a wonderful long range effort from Marley which was the highlight of a quite superb opening 30 minutes.

It was probably no surprise that the second half was less open, although the intensity didn’t real drop.

Again, Glenswilly were quick out of the blocks with a goal and a point early on - Murphy scoring his second goal of the game after fetching Gary McFadden’s delivery, turning and crashing home.

That put Glen 2-10 to 1-8 in front, but scores from Timmy Govorov and Clancy kept the visitors in touch.

They were then right back on level terms when Jamie Brennan showed great determination to work enough room before shooting low into the corner of the net on 46 minutes.

Brennan had shot just wide of the post 30 seconds earlier and a short time after his goal, the same player was in again but his shot skimmed over the bar when he could easily have bagged a third goal.

By that stage, Bundoran were chasing the game again as points from Marley and Murphy (2) saw Glenswilly back out in front.

Trailing 2-13 to 2-11, Bundoran needed a big finish, but instead it was Glenswilly who got the all-important scores in the dying minutes. And they came from an unlikely source as Oisin Crawford twice showed real composure in front of goal to kick two key scores and help his team to a welcome win.

Glenswilly: James Gallagher; Mark McAteer, Eamonn Ward, Ruairi Crawford; Joe Gibbons, Ryan Diver, Oisin Crawford (0-3); Neil Gallagher, John Wogan; Caolan Kelly, Caoimhin Marley (0-4), Brian Farrelly (0-1); Keelan McFadden, Michael Murphy (2-6, 2fs), Gary McFadden (0-1).

Subs: Cormac Callaghan for Diver (40), Leon Kelly for Wogan (48), Cathal Gallagher for Farrelly (59).

Bundoran: Ashley Mulhern; Matty Ward, Paul Brennan (0-1), Diarmuid McCaughey; Peter McGonigle, Pauric Rooney, Paul Murphy (0-1); Shane McGowan, Ciaran McCaughey; Niall Dunne, Michael McEniff (0-2), Gary Clancy (0-3); Jamie Brennan (2-2), Tommy Hourihane (0-1), Timmy Govorov (0-1).

Subs: Alan Russell for Hourihane (40).

Referee: Seamus McGonigle (Aodh Ruadh).