Honours shared at Trummon as Buncrana from three down to draw with Naomh Brid

Naomh Brid were denied a championship win in Trummon as Buncrana came from three points down in the closing stages.

Naomh Brid 0-13

Buncrana 0-13

The home side thought they had it won but an Eoin Quinn effort was adjudged to have been wide in the closing minutes with the locals feeling it was a point.

There was little between the sides for most of the contest. The first six points were shared with the sides level on three occasions. Gary McCafferty, Darragh Brogan (free) and Callum Gallagher pointed for the home side while Adrwian Doherty, Stephen Doherty and Aidan Stokes replied for Buncrana.

Tommy Gallagher and Callum Gallagher nudged Naomh Brid two clear by the 20th minute but Odhran Doherty replied.

Darragh Brogan fisted Naomh Brid's sixth point but John Campbell hit back for Buncrana before Brogan left it 0-7 to 0-5 to the home side at the break.

Ben Bradley and John Campbell had Buncrana level once more four points into the second half.

Declan McCafferty and Odhran Doherty; John Campbell and Darragh Brogan traded scores for the sides to be level for the sixth time at 0-9 each after 41 minutes.

Then it seemed as if Naomh Brid had made a major push with points from Ryan Brogan, Callum Gallagher and Gearoid Gallagher for a three point lead with 51 minutes played.

Substitute Kevin Treacy and Odhran Doherty replied for Buncrana but Darragh Brogan left it 013 to 0-11 with six minutes left.

But Buncrana, who lost Darach O'Connor to injury, responded again with Odhran Doherty hitting the last two points to secure a draw.

It was Naomh Brid's second draw out of two games and they host Cloughaneely in the final game, while Buncrana play Glenfin.

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Lee Doherty, Ross Gallagher, Eoin McGarrigle; Liam Duffy, Sean Gormley, Ryan Brogan (0-1); Tommy Gallagher (0-1), Callum Gallagher (0-3); Gary McCafferty (0-1), Darragh Brogan (0-5,1f), Ryan O'Leary; Declan McCafferty (0-1), Gearoid Gallagher (0-1), Eoin Quinn. Sub., Henry Duignan for O'Leary.

BUNCRANA: Sean Parker; Conor Grant, Bruce Waldron, Stephen Doherty (0-1); Ryan McElhinney, Michael Gallagher, Aidan Stokes (0-1); Caolan McGonagle, Oisin O'Flaherty; Ryan Curran, Ben Bradley (0-1), Adrian Doherty (0-1); Darach O'Connor, John Campbell (0-3,1f), Odhran Doherty (0-5,1f. Subs., Kevin Treacy (0-1), William McLaughlin, JP McKenna.