Malin put Termon to the sword in Connolly Park to get first victory of championship

Malin got their first victory in this year’s Michael Murphy Senior Championship with a comfortable win over Termon in Connolly Park on Saturday night.

Malin ……………………….3-12

Termon……………………. 1-7

At near full strength for one of the first times all year, Malin made a good start with Brendan McLaughlin hitting the first three scores.

Termon responded with an Aidan Sweeney goal after Enda McCormick’s initial shot was was saved brilliantly by Daniel Mullarkey in the Malin goal.

That was on ten minutes and Termon hit the front for the one and only time in the game seconds later when Caolan McDaid slotted over a free.

But Paul McLaughlin levelled matters soon after and Brendan McLaughlin got the first of Malin’s three goals and a three point lead for the locals.

And while Daire McDaid responded for Termon, Ciaran Doherty kicked two brilliant points for a 1-6 to 1-3 lead at half-time.

Stephen McLaughlin and John Gerard McLaughlin pointed before Terence Doherty got in for goal number two after a great run from Christopher McLaughlin.

The Malin lead was now out to double scores 2-8 to 1-4. Paul McLaughlin and Daire McDaid traded points. And Brendan McLaughlin and Caolan McDaid exchanged scores before Malin pulled away in the closing minutes as they hit 1-4 without reply to get their championship campaign back on track.

Terence Doherty, with his second of the day, scored Malin’s third goals.



MALIN: Daniel Mullarkey; Gary Farren, Damien Harkin, Michael McLaughlin;Conor McColgan, Declan Walsh, Ciaran Doherty (0-2); John Gerard McLaughlin, Adam Byrne (0-1); Stephen McLaughlin (0-1), Oisin McGonagle, Paul McLaughlin (0-2); Brendan McLaughlin (1-6,3f, 145’), Seamus Doherty, Terence Doherty (2-0). Sub: Christopher McLaughlin for S Doherty h/t.

TERMON: Noel O’Donnell; Paul McDaid, Kevin McDaid, Anthony Grant; James Doherty, Nathan McElwaine, Steve McDaid; James Gallagher, Aidan Sweeney (1-0), Ricky Gallagher, Caolan McDaid (0-2, 2f). Martin Sweeney;Daire McDaid (0-5, 2f) Enda McCormick,Shane Doherty. Subs: Oisin Cassidy for M Sweeney 44, Johnny McCafferty for R Gallagher 44, James McSherry for McDaid 54.