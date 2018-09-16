Sean MacCumhaill's in quarter-final draw after good win over Killybegs

MacCumhaills are into the knockout stages of the SFC following their impressive dismissal of Killybegs in Ballybofey this afternoon.

MacCumhaills 3-12

Killybegs 0-15

The Fishermen, squeezed out by Kilcar last time out, needed to get the win to keep their championship hopes alive. MacCumhaills knew that a victory for them on their own patch would see them through to the knockout stages provided Kilcar edged out Milford in Towney.

The big team news prior to throw-in was the absence of Eoin Ban Gallagher from the Fishermen’s starting XV. The county man, tipped for an All-Star in many quarters, pulled a hamstring last week.

Less than two minutes in, MacCumhaills took the lead from the spot, through Aaron Kelly, after Ryan Carr had upended Barney Lafferty. Killybegs hit back through David McGuinness and we had a two-point game.

Oisin Gallen again put three between the sides on the eight-minute mark. McGuinness, with his second of the contest, quickly stroked that out. Bang on the quarter hour mark, Kelly arrowed in his and his side’s second three-pointer after Marty O’Reilly had sent him in on goal.

Pauric Patton and Christopher Murrin swapped points, but a third MacCumhaills goal, again off the boot of Kelly, threatened to wrap matters up in a game that was still only 17 minutes old. A huge Hugh McFadden free from way out the park helped drag John Cunningham’s visitors to four.

But again that minimal headway was cancelled out as Gary Wilson hit the mark. With 3-3 playing 0-4, a close range free from McFadden took Killybegs back to within seven.

Five minutes out from the midpoint and with Killybegs coming more into proceedings, Michael Gallagher and McFadden posted overs to sever the gap back to five. Stephen O’Reilly posted up the other end to steady matters for the leaders.

Into added time at the end of the first period, another long distance free was swung over by McFadden, his fourth of the afternoon. And, at the turnover, we had a five-point game.

Less than 12 seconds into the new half and Stephen O’Reilly once again had Bernard McGeehan’s men up and running. Ryan Cunningham swung over a fine free from the hands and the deficit was again five.

On 36 minutes, things almost got a whole lot worse for Killybegs when Barney Lafferty rattled Kevin Martin’s crossbar. Cunningham added another free for the Fintra men as they crept in to within four of the leaders’ coattails.

MacCumhaills fired back through Wilson and Gallen (free) to leave it 3-7 to 0-10, with seventeen minutes to go. Cunningham again was on the mark for Killybegs but, as we entered the final quarter, they reminded at a five-point arm’s length.

Patton and Michael Gallagher both raised white flags at either end while the hardworking Gavin Gallagher deservingly got his name on the scoresheet for the Twin Towns men. With 0-12 chasing 3-9, Cunningham, again from a free from the hands, put five between the teams.

An almighty effort from Michael Statham and a response from Wilson, meant nothing changed as the clock ticked into the last five minutes. Gallagher again took Killybegs to within four with as many minutes remaining.

Kelly though settled any nerves that might have threatened to creep in with an angled effort, while the final say went to MacCumhaills substitute Stephen Mulligan late on.

MacCumhaills: Eoin Gallen; Christopher Gallagher, Martin Gallagher, Conor Griffin; Ronan McMenamin, Gary Dunnion, Luke Gavigan; Pauric Patton (0-2), Marty O’Reilly; Gary Wilson (0-3), Stephen O’Reilly (0-2), Eoin Gallen (0-1); Barney Lafferty, Gavin Gallagher (0-1), Aaron Kelly (3-2,1f). Subs: Nathan Gavigan for P Patton 52, Rory Dunleavy for A Kelly 57, Stephen Mulligan (0-1) for B Lafferty 58.



Killybegs: Kevin Martin; Jack Beehin, Ciaran Conaghan, Ryan Carr; Jack McSharry, Michael Statham (0-1), Christy Cunningham; Evan Broderick, Hugh McFadden (0-4,3f); Daniel Breslin, David McGuinness (0-2), Christopher Murrin (0-2); Michael Gallagher (0-3), Paul Cunningham, Ryan Cunningham (0-4,4f). Subs: Brendan McGuire for P Cunningham 46, Shaun Gorrell for C Murrin 51.

Referee: Shaun McLaughlin (Malin).