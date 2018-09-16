Reigning champions Kilcar through to quarter-finals after easy win over Milford

Kilcar are in the hat for the quarter-final draw after accounting for Milford in Towney

Kilcar 2-15

Milford 2-6

In the end it was a comfortable enough win for the reigning champions with two penalties keeping Milford in the contest until half-time, but once Kilcar fired home a second goal, there was no way back for Milford.

It was a somewhat bizarre first half as Milford just scored twice but were still in touch with Kilcar, who recorded 1-8. Both Milford's scores were goals from the penalty spot, both from the boot of Cathal McGettigan and both in same corner to Eamonn McGinley's right hand side.

Kilcar, with the wind at their backs, were in control early on recording the first five points. Aodh McGinley got them on their way on 38 seconds after Ciaran McGinley was fouled.

Matthew McClean added the second and Mark McHugh a third from a free. McClean and Mark Sweeney had two further points within 30 seconds of each other and Kilcar looked good, especially with Mark McHugh impressing at midfield.

But they were rocked by the first penalty on 13 minutes when Eamonn McGinley failed to cut out a Milford pass and then impeded Kane Barrett. Cathal McGettigan fired to the corner.

Kilcar got back on track with a Matthew McClean point and a goal, started by Mark McHugh with a great catch. Ciaran McGinley carried on the move and found Andrew McClean to fire home.

Kane Barrett was denied at the other end by Eamonn McGinley at the expence of a '45' before the second penalty arrived. Kane Barrett fisted for a point but the ball came off a post and Darragh Black, in going for goal, was blocked by a foot. From the spot Cathal McGettigan converted with ease.

Both sides were reduced to 14 shortly after when an altercation broke out after Stephen McBrearty was impeded. When the dust settled (and it took Marc Brown some time to get things back in order) McBrearty and Paddy Peoples were shown red.

In added time Ciaran McGinley and Darragh O'Donnell added points to leave Kilcar five ahead at the break.

That lead was out to eight within three minutes of the restart with points from Mark McHugh (free) and two from Eoin McHugh, 1-11 to 2-0.

Cathal McGettigan had Milford's first point of the contest on 35 minutes. Mark McHugh and Christopher Barrett traded points. Kilcar messed up a great goal chance on 48 minutes and Milford hit a purple patc with three points from Gary Merritt, Luke Barrett and McGettigan free.

But the game was put to bed on 51 minutes when Barry Shovlin released Mark McHugh with a great pass. McHugh carried and found Ciaran McGinley on full throttle and he fired to the corner.

Cathal McGettigan had Milford's final point from a 45 while Odhran Doogan and Michael Hegarty added points for Kilcar, who had Andrew McClean black carded late on.

Apart from the excellent Mark McHugh, Pauric Carr and Conor McShane were outstanding for the winners.

Scorers - Kilcar: Mark McHugh 0-4,4f; Ciaran McGinley 1-1; Matthew McClean 0-3; Andrew McClean 1-0; Eoin McHugh 0-2; Michael Hegarty, Mark Sweeney, Aodhan McGinley (f), Darragh O'Donnell, Odhran Doogan 0-1 each.

Milford: Cathal McGettigan 2-3,2-0pens,2f; Gary Merritt, Luke Barrett, Christopher Barrett 0-1 each

Kilcar: Eamonn McGinley; Brian O'Donnell, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr; Andrew McClean (1-0), Michael Hegarty (0-1), Barry shovlin; Mark McHugh (0-4,4f), Ciaran McGinley (1-1); Mark Sweeney (0-1), Stephen McBrearty, Matthew McClean (0-3); Darragh O'Donnell (0-1), Aodhan McGinley (0-1,f), Eoin McHugh (0-2). Subs: Odhran Doogan (0-1) for M McClean 45; Barry McGinley for C McGinley 52; Daniel Lyons for A McClean bcard 56; Matthew McClean for D O'Donnell

Milford: Caolan McGettigan; Tony McNamee, Conor McNulty, David Curley; Ryan McMahon, Gary Merritt (0-1), Sean Black; Joey Cullen, Luke Barrett (0-1); Ronan Docherty, Paddy Peoples, Christopher Barrett (0-1); Darragh Black, Kane Barrett, Cathal McGettigan (2-3, 2.0 pens,2f). Subs: Kyle Black for D.Black 30+8 mins; Conor McHugh for R McMahon 36; James Doyle for C McNulty 45; Pauric Curley for S Black 53; Barry McNulty for C McHugh 59

REFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters)