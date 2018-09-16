Downings back in the Intermediate race with hard-fought win over Naomh Muire

Downings gave themselves an Intermediate Football Championship lifeline with a two-point home win over Naomh Muire on Saturday evening.

Na Dunaibh 0-9

Naomh Muire 0-7

But, it’s a result that really leaves the Annagry outfit’s hopes of progress to the knockout stages of the competition hanging by a thread with no points on the board after two games.

Na Dunaibh now sit on two points along with Fanad Gaels, who lost to Aodh Ruadh in Ballyshannon on Saturday night. Having lost in Portsalon the previous week Michael Bradley’s men knew that nothing less than a victory would keep their championship hopes alive.

However, the hosts made hard work of what was a very competitive game and in the end struggled to a narrow win against the visitors. After a very dull first half Downings were just a point down at the break despite playing against the breeze on a score of 0-5 to 0-4.

The second half was also a very tight affair with Naomh Muire defending tigerishly. Downings were on top and should have been in front by four or five points but missed opportunities from a handful of frees made it tight until the closing stages.

In the dying minutes the home side eventually edge ahead thanks to an excellent free by county player Lorcan Connor who was the game’s top scorer with a personal tally of 0-5. And then Oisin Boyce made sure of the victory with a brilliant long distance point to leave the final score 0-9 to 0-7 in favour of the hosts.



Na Dunaibh - Brendan McGee; Hugo Davis, Ben McNutt, Danny McBride (0-1); Kevin Doherty, Shane McTeague, Eamonn Kelly; James Lee McBride, Gary Ban McClafferty (0-1); Keelan McGroddy, Shane Boyce (0-1), Oisin Boyce (0-1); Eric Roberts, Lorcan Connor (0-5), Alan Pasoma Subs: Sean McBride for S Boyce, Aaron McClafferty for McGroddy, Ben McBride for Doherty, Padraig McGinty, John McGroddy, Gerard McGee, Finghin McClafferty

Naomh Muire - Declan Ward; Cian Boyle, Hugh Martin (0-1), Pauric Rodgers, James Ferry, Brian Gillespie, Jack Boyle, Daniel Devlin, Aidy O’Gara; Adam O’Brien, Jack O’Brien, Darren Gallagher; Tom McHugh 90-2), Sean Yank Boyle (0-3), Jack O’Donnell (0-1). Subs: Paddy McCafferty for Darren Gallagher, Dan Ward for James Ferry, Dan Gallagher for Jack Boyle,